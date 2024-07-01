ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN CLOSED-END FUNDS ANNOUNCE DISTRIBUTION RATES

News provided by

AllianceBernstein Closed-End Funds

Jul 01, 2024, 16:06 ET

NEW YORK, July 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The AllianceBernstein Closed-End Funds declared the following distributions today:

FUND NAME AND DISTRIBUTIONS

EX-DATE

RECORD DATE

PAYMENT DATE






AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE: AWF)

7/11/2024

7/11/2024

7/26/2024

$0.0655 per share of investment income










AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE: AFB)

7/11/2024

7/11/2024

7/26/2024

$0.03266 per share of investment income




The Funds are managed by AllianceBernstein L.P.

