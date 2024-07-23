ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN CLOSED-END FUNDS ANNOUNCE DISTRIBUTION RATES

NEW YORK, July 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The AllianceBernstein Closed-End Funds declared the following distributions yesterday, July 22, 2024:

FUND NAME AND DISTRIBUTIONS EX-DATE RECORD DATE PAYMENT DATE









AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE: AWF) 8/1/2024 8/1/2024 8/16/2024 $0.0655 per share of investment income

















AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE: AFB) 8/1/2024 8/1/2024 8/16/2024 $0.03266 per share of investment income









The Funds are managed by AllianceBernstein L.P.

