ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN CLOSED-END FUNDS ANNOUNCE DISTRIBUTION RATES

Jul 23, 2024, 10:56 ET

NEW YORK, July 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The AllianceBernstein Closed-End Funds declared the following distributions yesterday, July 22, 2024:  

FUND NAME AND DISTRIBUTIONS

EX-DATE

RECORD DATE

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE: AWF)

8/1/2024

8/1/2024

8/16/2024

$0.0655 per share of investment income








AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE: AFB)

8/1/2024

8/1/2024

8/16/2024

$0.03266 per share of investment income



The Funds are managed by AllianceBernstein L.P.

