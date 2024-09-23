ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN CLOSED-END FUNDS ANNOUNCE DISTRIBUTION RATES

News provided by

AllianceBernstein Closed-End Funds

Sep 23, 2024, 16:06 ET

NEW YORK, Sept. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The AllianceBernstein Closed-End Funds declared the following distributions today:

FUND NAME AND DISTRIBUTIONS

EX-DATE

RECORD DATE

PAYMENT DATE




AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE: AWF)

10/3/2024

10/3/2024

10/18/2024

$0.0655 per share of investment income




AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE: AFB)

10/3/2024

10/3/2024

10/18/2024

$0.03961 per share of investment income

With respect to the AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, the distribution rate is $0.03961, which represents an increase of $0.00372 from the $0.03589 per share previously paid by the Fund. The increase is intended to align the Fund's monthly distributions with their current and projected earnings power.

The Funds are managed by AllianceBernstein L.P.

SOURCE AllianceBernstein Closed-End Funds

