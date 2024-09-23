ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN CLOSED-END FUNDS ANNOUNCE DISTRIBUTION RATES

NEW YORK, Sept. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The AllianceBernstein Closed-End Funds declared the following distributions today:

FUND NAME AND DISTRIBUTIONS EX-DATE RECORD DATE PAYMENT DATE







AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE: AWF) 10/3/2024 10/3/2024 10/18/2024 $0.0655 per share of investment income







AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE: AFB) 10/3/2024 10/3/2024 10/18/2024 $0.03961 per share of investment income

With respect to the AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, the distribution rate is $0.03961, which represents an increase of $0.00372 from the $0.03589 per share previously paid by the Fund. The increase is intended to align the Fund's monthly distributions with their current and projected earnings power.

The Funds are managed by AllianceBernstein L.P.

SOURCE AllianceBernstein Closed-End Funds