ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN CLOSED-END FUNDS ANNOUNCE DISTRIBUTION RATES
Oct 22, 2025, 16:06 ET
NEW YORK, Oct. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The AllianceBernstein Closed-End Funds declared the following distributions today:
FUND NAME AND DISTRIBUTIONS
EX-DATE
RECORD DATE
PAYMENT DATE
AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE: AWF)
11/6/2025
11/6/2025
11/21/2025
$0.0655 per share of investment income
AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE: AFB)
11/6/2025
11/6/2025
11/21/2025
$0.05018 per share of investment income
With respect to the AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, the distribution rate is $0.05018, which represents an increase of $0.00361 from the $0.04657 per share previously paid by the Fund. The increase is intended to align the Fund's monthly distributions with its current and projected earnings power.
The Funds are managed by AllianceBernstein L.P.
