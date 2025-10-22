ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN CLOSED-END FUNDS ANNOUNCE DISTRIBUTION RATES

News provided by

AllianceBernstein Closed-End Funds

Oct 22, 2025, 16:06 ET

NEW YORK, Oct. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The AllianceBernstein Closed-End Funds declared the following distributions today:

FUND NAME AND DISTRIBUTIONS

EX-DATE

RECORD DATE

PAYMENT DATE






AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE: AWF)

11/6/2025

11/6/2025

11/21/2025


$0.0655 per share of investment income










AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE: AFB)

11/6/2025

11/6/2025

11/21/2025


$0.05018 per share of investment income





With respect to the AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, the distribution rate is $0.05018, which represents an increase of $0.00361 from the $0.04657 per share previously paid by the Fund. The increase is intended to align the Fund's monthly distributions with its current and projected earnings power.

The Funds are managed by AllianceBernstein L.P.

SOURCE AllianceBernstein Closed-End Funds

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE.COM?

icon3
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
icon1
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
icon2
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED

Also from this source

ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN CLOSED-END FUNDS ANNOUNCE DISTRIBUTION RATES

The AllianceBernstein Closed-End Funds declared the following distributions today: FUND NAME AND DISTRIBUTIONS EX-DATE RECORD DATE PAYMENT DATE...

ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN CLOSED-END FUNDS ANNOUNCE DISTRIBUTION RATES

The AllianceBernstein Closed-End Funds declared the following distributions today: FUND NAME AND DISTRIBUTIONS EX-DATE RECORD DATE PAYMENT DATE...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Banking & Financial Services

Banking & Financial Services

Dividends

Dividends

News Releases in Similar Topics