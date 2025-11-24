ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN CLOSED-END FUNDS ANNOUNCE DISTRIBUTION RATES

NEW YORK, Nov. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The AllianceBernstein Closed-End Funds declared the following distributions today:

FUND NAME AND DISTRIBUTIONS EX-DATE RECORD DATE PAYMENT DATE









AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE: AWF) 12/4/2025 12/4/2025 12/19/2025

$0.0655 per share of investment income

















AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE: AFB) 12/4/2025 12/4/2025 12/19/2025

$0.05018 per share of investment income









The Funds are managed by AllianceBernstein L.P.

SOURCE AllianceBernstein Closed-End Funds