ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN CLOSED-END FUNDS ANNOUNCE DISTRIBUTION RATES

NEW YORK, Dec. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The AllianceBernstein Closed-End Funds declared the following distributions today:

FUND NAME AND DISTRIBUTIONS EX-DATE RECORD DATE PAYMENT DATE







AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE: AWF) 1/8/2026 1/8/2026 1/16/2026 $0.0167 per share of investment income













AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE: AFB) 1/8/2026 1/8/2026 1/16/2026 $0.05018 per share of investment income







With respect to AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc., the distribution represents a partial payment of the $0.0655 January 2026 distribution.

The Funds are managed by AllianceBernstein L.P.

