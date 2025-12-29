ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN CLOSED-END FUNDS ANNOUNCE DISTRIBUTION RATES

AllianceBernstein Closed-End Funds

Dec 29, 2025, 16:06 ET

NEW YORK, Dec. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The AllianceBernstein Closed-End Funds declared the following distributions today:

FUND NAME AND DISTRIBUTIONS

EX-DATE

RECORD DATE

PAYMENT DATE




AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE: AWF)

1/8/2026

1/8/2026

1/16/2026

$0.0167 per share of investment income






AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE: AFB)

1/8/2026

1/8/2026

1/16/2026

$0.05018 per share of investment income


With respect to AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc., the distribution represents a partial payment of the $0.0655 January 2026 distribution.

The Funds are managed by AllianceBernstein L.P.

SOURCE AllianceBernstein Closed-End Funds

