ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN CLOSED-END FUNDS ANNOUNCE DISTRIBUTION RATES

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AllianceBernstein Closed-End Funds

Apr 27, 2026, 16:06 ET

NEW YORK, April 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The AllianceBernstein Closed-End Funds declared the following distributions today:

FUND NAME AND DISTRIBUTIONS

EX-DATE

RECORD DATE

PAYMENT DATE





AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE: AWF)

5/7/2026

5/7/2026

5/15/2026

$0.0655 per share of investment income








AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE: AFB)   

5/7/2026

5/7/2026

5/15/2026

$0.05018 per share of investment income



The Funds are managed by AllianceBernstein L.P.

SOURCE AllianceBernstein Closed-End Funds

21%

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ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN CLOSED-END FUNDS ANNOUNCE DISTRIBUTION RATES

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