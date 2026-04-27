ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN CLOSED-END FUNDS ANNOUNCE DISTRIBUTION RATES
News provided byAllianceBernstein Closed-End Funds
Apr 27, 2026, 16:06 ET
NEW YORK, April 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The AllianceBernstein Closed-End Funds declared the following distributions today:
|
FUND NAME AND DISTRIBUTIONS
|
EX-DATE
|
RECORD DATE
|
PAYMENT DATE
|
AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE: AWF)
|
5/7/2026
|
5/7/2026
|
5/15/2026
|
$0.0655 per share of investment income
|
AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE: AFB)
|
5/7/2026
|
5/7/2026
|
5/15/2026
|
$0.05018 per share of investment income
The Funds are managed by AllianceBernstein L.P.
SOURCE AllianceBernstein Closed-End Funds
Share this article