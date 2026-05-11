AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. and AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc. Announcement Regarding Planned Merger of Equitable and Corebridge

NEW YORK, May 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE: AWF) and AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE: AFB) (each a "Fund"), each announced today that at in-person meetings of the Board of Directors (the "Board") held on May 5-7, 2026, the Board voted unanimously approved a new investment advisory agreement and interim investment advisory agreement with AllianceBernstein L.P. (the "Adviser") containing identical terms to those in the current advisory agreement.

The approvals were made in connection with the previously announced merger transaction (the "Transaction") between Equitable Holdings, Inc., the holder of a majority of the partnership interests in the Adviser, and Corebridge Financial, Inc. Upon completion of the Transaction, each Fund's existing investment advisory agreement may be deemed an "assignment," as defined under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the "1940 Act"), and as a result, will automatically terminate upon assignment.

Pursuant to the 1940 Act, the new advisory agreement for each Fund requires stockholder approval. It is anticipated that the advisory agreement proposal will be submitted to each Fund's stockholders at an upcoming special meeting of stockholders.

Each Fund is a registered closed-end management investment company managed by the Adviser.

SOURCE AllianceBernstein Closed-End Funds