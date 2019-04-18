NEW YORK, April 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE: AWF) will hold a conference call at 4:30 p.m. (Eastern Time) Monday, April 22, 2019. Representatives of the above-mentioned Fund will lead the discussion during the live conference call.

Persons interested in listening to the conference call live may access the call by dialing 1-888-377-8544 approximately 15 minutes prior to the call. Please indicate you are calling for the "AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund Conference Call" conference ID # 2182277.

A digitized replay of the call will also be available beginning at 7:00 p.m. (Eastern Time) on April 22, 2019, through 11:59 p.m. on May 22, 2019. Persons interested in listening to the replay of the call may access it by dialing 855-859-2056. The Access Code is 2182277. In addition, a written summary of the call will be available on our website, www.abglobal.com, within 24 hours of broadcast.

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund is a registered closed-end management investment company managed by AllianceBernstein L.P.

