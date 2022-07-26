AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc. Releases Monthly Portfolio Update

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc.

Jul 26, 2022, 16:06 ET

NEW YORK, July 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc. [NYSE: AWF] (the "Fund") today released its monthly portfolio update as of June 30, 2022.

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc.







Top 10 Fixed-Income Holdings

Portfolio %

1) U.S. Treasury Notes 2.25%, 02/15/27

1.79 %

2) U.S. Treasury Notes 2.875%, 08/15/28

1.13 %

3) CCO Holdings 4.50%, 08/15/30 - 06/01/33

0.69 %

4) Dominican Repubic Intl Bond 8.625%, 04/20/27

0.66 %

5) CCO Holdings 4.75%, 02/01/32

0.65 %

6) Sirius XM Radio, Inc. 4.00%, 07/15/28

0.55 %

7) Altice France SA/France 5.125%, 07/15/29

0.53 %

8) Altice Financing SA 5.75%, 08/15/29

0.51 %

9) CSC Holdings LLC 5.75%, 01/15/30

0.50 %

10) AMMC CLO 25 Ltd. 8.678%, 04/15/35

0.50 %



Investment Type

Portfolio %

Corporates - Non-Investment Grade

Industrial

Communications - Media

6.81 %

Energy

6.30 %

Consumer Non-Cyclical

5.73 %

Basic

3.47 %

Communications - Telecommunications

3.19 %

Services

3.14 %

Consumer Cyclical - Other

3.01 %

Technology

2.85 %

Capital Goods

2.76 %

Consumer Cyclical - Automotive

2.72 %

Consumer Cyclical - Entertainment

2.42 %

Consumer Cyclical - Retailers

2.33 %

Consumer Cyclical - Restaurants

0.71 %

Transportation - Services

0.59 %

Transportation - Airlines

0.40 %

Other Industrial

0.07 %

SUBTOTAL

46.50 %

Credit Default Swaps

24.02 %

Financial Institutions

Banking

2.01 %

Finance

1.50 %

REITs

1.22 %

Brokerage

0.68 %

Insurance

0.67 %

Other Finance

0.53 %

SUBTOTAL

6.61 %

Utility

Electric

1.15 %

Other Utility

0.19 %

SUBTOTAL

1.34 %

SUBTOTAL

78.47 %

Interest Rate Futures

16.07 %

Corporates - Investment Grade

Financial Institutions

Banking

2.96 %

Insurance

1.53 %

Finance

0.69 %

REITs

0.29 %

Brokerage

0.12 %

Other Finance

0.02 %

SUBTOTAL

5.61 %

Industrial

Energy

0.82 %

Communications - Telecommunications

0.76 %

Basic

0.74 %

Transportation - Airlines

0.49 %

Consumer Cyclical - Other

0.48 %

Consumer Non-Cyclical

0.42 %

Technology

0.36 %

Communications - Media

0.33 %

Capital Goods

0.26 %

Other Industrial

0.20 %

Consumer Cyclical - Retailers

0.19 %

Consumer Cyclical - Automotive

0.12 %

Services

0.02 %

SUBTOTAL

5.19 %

Utility

Electric

0.08 %

SUBTOTAL

0.08 %

SUBTOTAL

10.88 %

Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securities

Credit Default Swaps

4.95 %

Non-Agency Fixed Rate CMBS

1.23 %

Non-Agency Floating Rate CMBS

0.02 %

SUBTOTAL

6.20 %

Collateralized Mortgage Obligations

Risk Share Floating Rate

4.93 %

Non-Agency Fixed Rate

0.46 %

Non-Agency Floating Rate

0.41 %

Agency Fixed Rate

0.38 %

SUBTOTAL

6.18 %

Emerging Markets - Corporate Bonds

Industrial

Basic

1.20 %

Consumer Non-Cyclical

0.74 %

Energy

0.73 %

Consumer Cyclical - Other

0.66 %

Capital Goods

0.43 %

Communications - Telecommunications

0.31 %

Technology

0.20 %

Communications - Media

0.10 %

Services

0.07 %

Transportation - Services

0.02 %

SUBTOTAL

4.46 %

Utility

Electric

0.55 %

SUBTOTAL

0.55 %

Financial Institutions

REITs

0.18 %

Banking

0.06 %

Insurance

0.04 %

Finance

0.02 %

Other Finance

0.01 %

SUBTOTAL

0.31 %

SUBTOTAL

5.32 %

Bank Loans

Industrial

Technology

0.86 %

Communications - Telecommunications

0.80 %

Consumer Non-Cyclical

0.70 %

Capital Goods

0.56 %

Energy

0.48 %

Consumer Cyclical - Retailers

0.36 %

Other Industrial

0.33 %

Communications - Media

0.24 %

Consumer Cyclical - Other

0.15 %

Services

0.11 %

Consumer Cyclical - Restaurants

0.09 %

Consumer Cyclical - Automotive

0.04 %

SUBTOTAL

4.72 %

Financial Institutions

Insurance

0.28 %

Finance

0.03 %

SUBTOTAL

0.31 %

Utility

Electric

0.19 %

SUBTOTAL

0.19 %

SUBTOTAL

5.22 %

Emerging Markets - Sovereigns

Emerging Markets - Sovereigns

4.64 %

Credit Default Swaps

0.27 %

SUBTOTAL

4.91 %

Collateralized Loan Obligations

CLO - Floating Rate

4.63 %

SUBTOTAL

4.63 %

Global Governments

3.62 %

Total Return Swaps

1.48 %

Common Stocks

1.47 %

Quasi-Sovereigns

Quasi-Sovereign Bonds

0.91 %

SUBTOTAL

0.91 %

Local Governments - US Municipal Bonds

0.50 %

Inflation-Linked Securities

0.23 %

Preferred Stocks

Industrials

0.20 %

SUBTOTAL

0.20 %

Asset-Backed Securities

Autos - Fixed Rate

0.09 %

Other ABS - Fixed Rate

0.06 %

SUBTOTAL

0.15 %

Forward Currency Exchange Contracts

Currency Instruments

0.06 %

SUBTOTAL

0.06 %

Warrants

0.06 %

Interest Rate Swaps

-0.01 %

Put Options Written

-0.08 %

Reverse Repurchase Agreements

-1.79 %

Cash & Cash Equivalents

Cash

5.26 %

Funds and Investment Trusts

0.54 %

SUBTOTAL

5.80 %

Derivative Offsets

Futures Offsets

-16.23 %

Swap Offsets

-34.25 %

SUBTOTAL

-50.48 %

TOTAL

100.00 %



Country Breakdown

Portfolio %

United States

72.43 %

United Kingdom

3.45 %

Canada

1.99 %

France

1.73 %

Luxembourg

1.61 %

Brazil

1.56 %

Mexico

1.18 %

Germany

1.01 %

Spain

0.98 %

Nigeria

0.75 %

Italy

0.70 %

Bahrain

0.67 %

Dominican Republic

0.66 %

India

0.65 %

Switzerland

0.62 %

Australia

0.59 %

Colombia

0.54 %

Israel

0.48 %

Finland

0.44 %

Netherlands

0.43 %

China

0.41 %

Cote D'Ivoire

0.41 %

Sweden

0.41 %

Oman

0.40 %

Macau

0.38 %

Argentina

0.36 %

Hong Kong

0.35 %

Peru

0.32 %

Angola

0.31 %

Jersey (Channel Islands)

0.31 %

Indonesia

0.28 %

Ghana

0.27 %

Egypt

0.25 %

Jamaica

0.25 %

Senegal

0.25 %

Gabon

0.21 %

Ukraine

0.20 %

South Africa

0.18 %

Ireland

0.17 %

Ecuador

0.16 %

Denmark

0.15 %

Zambia

0.15 %

El Salvador

0.13 %

Japan

0.13 %

Turkey

0.12 %

Venezuela

0.08 %

Guatemala

0.07 %

Chile

0.05 %

Bermuda

0.04 %

Kuwait

0.04 %

Panama

0.04 %

Morocco

0.03 %

Belgium

0.02 %

Cayman Islands

0.02 %

Czech Republic

0.02 %

Norway

0.02 %

Cash & Cash Equivalents

0.54 %

Total Investments

100.00 %



Net Currency Exposure Breakdown

Portfolio %

US Dollar

99.99 %

Canadian Dollar

0.11 %

Euro

0.03 %

Norwegian Krone

0.03 %

Argentine Peso

0.01 %

Indian Rupee

0.01 %

Japanese Yen

0.01 %

Singapore Dollar

0.01 %

Swiss Franc

-0.01 %

Chilean Peso

-0.01 %

Chinese Yuan Renminbi (Offshore)

-0.01 %

Pound Sterling

-0.04 %

Colombian Peso

-0.13 %

Total Net Assets

100.00 %



Credit Rating

Portfolio %

AAA

7.64 %

AA

0.56 %

A

1.10 %

BBB

13.45 %

BB

38.86 %

B

22.63 %

CCC

8.72 %

CC

0.17 %

C

0.11 %

D

0.01 %

Not Rated

4.90 %

Short Term Investments

0.54 %

Reverse Repurchase Agreements

-1.79 %

N/A

3.10 %

Total

100.00 %



Bonds by Maturity

Portfolio %

Less than 1 Year

3.07 %

1 To 5 Years

39.93 %

5 To 10 Years

45.61 %

10 To 20 Years

4.59 %

20 To 30 Years

3.22 %

More than 30 Years

2.05 %

Other

1.53 %

Total Net Assets

100.00 %



Portfolio Statistics:

Average Coupon:

7.42 %

Average Bond Price:

87.06

Percentage of Leverage(based on gross assets):

Bank Borrowing:

0.00 %

Investment Operations:

34.03 %

Preferred Stock:

0.00 %

Tender Option Bonds:

0.00 %

VMTP Shares:

0.00 %

Total Fund Leverage:

34.03 %

Average Maturity:

    6.83 Years

Effective Duration:

    4.86 Years

Total Net Assets:

$903.72 Million

Net Asset Value:

$10.48

Total Number of Holdings:

1,631

Portfolio Turnover:

40.00 %



* Investment Operations may include the use of certain portfolio management techniques such as credit default swaps, dollar rolls, negative cash, reverse repurchase agreements and when-issued securities.



The foregoing portfolio characteristics are as of the date indicated and can be expected to change. The Fund is a closed-end U.S.-registered management investment company advised by AllianceBernstein L. P.

