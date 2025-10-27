AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc. RELEASES MONTHLY PORTFOLIO UPDATE

News provided by

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc.

Oct 27, 2025, 16:06 ET

NEW YORK, Oct. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc. [NYSE: AWF] (the "Fund") today released its monthly portfolio update as of September 30, 2025.

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc.









Top 10 Fixed-Income Holdings


Portfolio %

1) U.S. Treasury Notes 2.25%, 02/15/27


1.07 %

2) Altice France SA 5.125%, 01/15/29 - 07/15/29


0.56 %

3) CCO Holdings 4.50%, 08/15/30 - 06/01/33


0.52 %

4) Warnermedia Holdings 4.279%, 03/15/32


0.48 %

5) Warnermedia Holdings 5.05%, 03/15/42


0.46 %

6) DaVita, Inc. 4.625%, 06/01/30


0.46 %

7) Bausch Health Cos., Inc. 11.00%, 09/30/28


0.44 %

8) Societe Generale SA 5.512%, 05/22/31


0.43 %

9) Advance Auto Parts, Inc. 7.00%, 08/01/30


0.41 %

10) Dominican Republic Intl Bond 8.625%, 04/20/27


0.40 %




Investment Type


Portfolio %

Corporates - Non-Investment Grade



Industrial



Communications - Media


6.85 %

Consumer Non-Cyclical


6.58 %

Energy


6.56 %

Capital Goods


4.71 %

Consumer Cyclical - Retailers


4.64 %

Consumer Cyclical - Other


4.61 %

Basic


4.39 %

Communications - Telecommunications


3.46 %

Services


3.42 %

Consumer Cyclical - Automotive


3.13 %

Technology


2.22 %

Transportation - Services


1.80 %

Consumer Cyclical - Entertainment


1.00 %

Transportation - Airlines


0.75 %

Consumer Cyclical - Restaurants


0.64 %

Other Industrial


0.44 %

Transportation - Railroads


0.09 %

SUBTOTAL


55.29 %

Credit Default Swaps


13.34 %

Financial Institutions



Finance


2.47 %

REITs


1.36 %

Brokerage


1.12 %

Financial Services


0.87 %

Insurance


0.60 %

Banking


0.58 %

SUBTOTAL


7.00 %

Utility



Electric


1.14 %

Natural Gas


0.05 %

SUBTOTAL


1.19 %

SUBTOTAL


76.82 %

Corporates - Investment Grade



Industrial



Energy


1.61 %

Consumer Cyclical - Other


1.47 %

Basic


0.78 %

Consumer Cyclical - Automotive


0.77 %

Communications - Media


0.57 %

Consumer Non-Cyclical


0.38 %

Consumer Cyclical - Entertainment


0.34 %

Services


0.26 %

Transportation - Services


0.26 %

Communications - Telecommunications


0.20 %

Consumer Cyclical - Retailers


0.16 %

Transportation - Airlines


0.11 %

Other Industrial


0.07 %

Transportation - Railroads


0.03 %

SUBTOTAL


7.01 %

Financial Institutions



Banking


3.56 %

Insurance


0.68 %

REITs


0.57 %

Finance


0.47 %

Brokerage


0.13 %

SUBTOTAL


5.41 %

Utility



Electric


0.91 %

Other Utility


0.05 %

SUBTOTAL


0.96 %

SUBTOTAL


13.38 %

Emerging Markets - Corporate Bonds



Industrial



Basic


1.73 %

Energy


1.09 %

Consumer Cyclical - Other


0.92 %

Consumer Non-Cyclical


0.66 %

Communications - Telecommunications


0.21 %

Transportation - Services


0.20 %

Capital Goods


0.16 %

Communications - Media


0.09 %

Consumer Cyclical - Retailers


0.05 %

Services


0.02 %

SUBTOTAL


5.13 %

Utility



Electric


0.51 %

Other Utility


0.16 %

SUBTOTAL


0.67 %

Financial Institutions



Banking


0.22 %

Finance


0.05 %

SUBTOTAL


0.27 %

SUBTOTAL


6.07 %

Bank Loans



Industrial



Technology


1.34 %

Consumer Non-Cyclical


0.83 %

Communications - Media


0.64 %

Communications - Telecommunications


0.35 %

Consumer Cyclical - Retailers


0.26 %

Capital Goods


0.20 %

Transportation - Airlines


0.20 %

Consumer Cyclical - Other


0.17 %

Other Industrial


0.17 %

Transportation - Services


0.17 %

Consumer Cyclical - Automotive


0.10 %

Consumer Cyclical - Restaurants


0.02 %

SUBTOTAL


4.45 %

Financial Institutions



Insurance


0.29 %

Brokerage


0.15 %

Finance


0.15 %

Financial Services


0.07 %

Banking


0.02 %

SUBTOTAL


0.68 %

SUBTOTAL


5.13 %

Emerging Markets - Sovereigns



Emerging Markets - Sovereigns


3.07 %

Credit Default Swaps


-0.25 %

SUBTOTAL


2.82 %

Interest Rate Futures


2.12 %

Collateralized Mortgage Obligations



Risk Share Floating Rate


1.10 %

Non-Agency Fixed Rate


0.29 %

Non-Agency Floating Rate


0.25 %

Agency Fixed Rate


0.17 %

SUBTOTAL


1.81 %

U.S. Govt & Agency Securities


1.63 %

Quasi-Sovereigns



Quasi-Sovereign Bonds


1.41 %

SUBTOTAL


1.41 %

EM Government Agencies


0.70 %

Local Governments - US Municipal Bonds


0.38 %

Emerging Markets - Treasuries


0.28 %

Inflation-Linked Securities


0.27 %

Collateralized Loan Obligations



CLO - Floating Rate


0.25 %

SUBTOTAL


0.25 %

Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securities



Non-Agency Fixed Rate CMBS


0.20 %

SUBTOTAL


0.20 %

Common Stocks


0.18 %

Asset-Backed Securities



Other ABS - Floating Rate


0.12 %

Autos - Fixed Rate


0.04 %

SUBTOTAL


0.16 %

Governments - Sovereign Agencies


0.05 %

Preferred Stocks



Industrials


0.03 %

SUBTOTAL


0.03 %

Forward Currency Exchange Contracts



Currency Instruments


0.01 %

SUBTOTAL


0.01 %

Reverse Repurchase Agreements


-0.48 %

Cash & Cash Equivalents



Funds and Investment Trusts


1.75 %

Cash


0.24 %

SUBTOTAL


1.99 %

Derivative Offsets



Futures Offsets


-2.12 %

Swap Offsets


-13.09 %

SUBTOTAL


-15.21 %

TOTAL


100.00 %




Country Breakdown


Portfolio %

United States


65.65 %

France


3.51 %

United Kingdom


2.94 %

Canada


2.86 %

Brazil


1.82 %

Mexico


1.43 %

Italy


1.22 %

Spain


1.22 %

Germany


1.17 %

Colombia


1.13 %

Luxembourg


1.13 %

India


1.02 %

Turkey


1.00 %

Australia


0.85 %

South Africa


0.67 %

Nigeria


0.62 %

Hong Kong


0.61 %

Chile


0.60 %

Israel


0.53 %

Ireland


0.46 %

Japan


0.45 %

Angola


0.40 %

Dominican Republic


0.40 %

Netherlands


0.40 %

Finland


0.38 %

Indonesia


0.36 %

Macau


0.36 %

Senegal


0.36 %

China


0.34 %

Norway


0.34 %

Peru


0.33 %

Romania


0.33 %

Egypt


0.26 %

Puerto Rico


0.25 %

Jersey (Channel Islands)


0.24 %

El Salvador


0.22 %

Slovenia


0.22 %

Switzerland


0.22 %

Ecuador


0.21 %

Argentina


0.20 %

Panama


0.19 %

Guatemala


0.18 %

Kazakhstan


0.16 %

Zambia


0.16 %

Uzbekistan


0.13 %

Azerbaijan


0.11 %

Poland


0.09 %

Ukraine


0.09 %

Malaysia


0.08 %

Cayman Islands


0.07 %

Czech Republic


0.06 %

Trinidad and Tobago


0.06 %

Jamaica


0.05 %

Morocco


0.05 %

Kuwait


0.04 %

Serbia


0.03 %

Cash & Cash Equivalents


1.74 %

Total Investments


100.00 %




Net Currency Exposure Breakdown


Portfolio %

US Dollar


100.22 %

Canadian Dollar


0.18 %

Pound Sterling


0.14 %

Norwegian Krone


0.02 %

Indonesian Rupiah


0.01 %

South African Rand


0.01 %

Australian Dollar


-0.01 %

Chinese Yuan Renminbi (Offshore)


-0.01 %

Czech Koruna


-0.01 %

Hungarian Forint


-0.01 %

Singapore Dollar


-0.01 %

Euro


-0.53 %

Total Net Assets


100.00 %




Credit Rating


Portfolio %

AAA


2.42 %

AA


-1.20 %

A


0.90 %

BBB


14.52 %

BB


45.35 %

B


24.88 %

CCC


8.19 %

CC


0.08 %

C


0.16 %

D


0.07 %

Not Rated


2.15 %

Short Term Investments


1.75 %

Reverse Repurchase Agreements


-0.47 %

N/A


1.20 %

Total


100.00 %




Bonds by Maturity


Portfolio %

Less than 1 Year


9.39 %

1 to 5 Years


71.73 %

5 to 10 Years


15.04 %

10 to 20 Years


2.80 %

20 to 30 Years


0.69 %

More than 30 Years


0.17 %

Other


0.18 %

Total Net Assets


100.00 %




Portfolio Statistics:



Average Coupon:


7.38 %

Average Bond Price:


97.82

Percentage of Leverage(based on gross assets):



Bank Borrowing:


0.00 %

Investment Operations:*


13.99 %

Preferred Stock:


0.00 %

Tender Option Bonds:


0.00 %

VMTP Shares:


0.00 %

VRDP Shares:


0.00 %

Total Fund Leverage:


13.99 %

Average Maturity:


    4.16 Years

Effective Duration:


    2.99 Years

Total Net Assets:


$993.16 Million

Net Asset Value:


$11.52

Total Number of Holdings:


1,252

Portfolio Turnover:


68.00 %




* Investment Operations may include the use of certain portfolio management techniques such as credit 

default swaps, dollar rolls, negative cash, reverse repurchase agreements and when-issued securities.




The foregoing portfolio characteristics are as of the date indicated and can be expected to change. The

Fund is a closed-end U.S.-registered management investment company advised by AllianceBernstein L. P.

SOURCE AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc.

