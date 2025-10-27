AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc. RELEASES MONTHLY PORTFOLIO UPDATE
Oct 27, 2025, 16:06 ET
NEW YORK, Oct. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc. [NYSE: AWF] (the "Fund") today released its monthly portfolio update as of September 30, 2025.
|
AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Top 10 Fixed-Income Holdings
|
|
Portfolio %
|
1) U.S. Treasury Notes 2.25%, 02/15/27
|
|
1.07 %
|
2) Altice France SA 5.125%, 01/15/29 - 07/15/29
|
|
0.56 %
|
3) CCO Holdings 4.50%, 08/15/30 - 06/01/33
|
|
0.52 %
|
4) Warnermedia Holdings 4.279%, 03/15/32
|
|
0.48 %
|
5) Warnermedia Holdings 5.05%, 03/15/42
|
|
0.46 %
|
6) DaVita, Inc. 4.625%, 06/01/30
|
|
0.46 %
|
7) Bausch Health Cos., Inc. 11.00%, 09/30/28
|
|
0.44 %
|
8) Societe Generale SA 5.512%, 05/22/31
|
|
0.43 %
|
9) Advance Auto Parts, Inc. 7.00%, 08/01/30
|
|
0.41 %
|
10) Dominican Republic Intl Bond 8.625%, 04/20/27
|
|
0.40 %
|
|
|
|
Investment Type
|
|
Portfolio %
|
Corporates - Non-Investment Grade
|
|
|
Industrial
|
|
|
Communications - Media
|
|
6.85 %
|
Consumer Non-Cyclical
|
|
6.58 %
|
Energy
|
|
6.56 %
|
Capital Goods
|
|
4.71 %
|
Consumer Cyclical - Retailers
|
|
4.64 %
|
Consumer Cyclical - Other
|
|
4.61 %
|
Basic
|
|
4.39 %
|
Communications - Telecommunications
|
|
3.46 %
|
Services
|
|
3.42 %
|
Consumer Cyclical - Automotive
|
|
3.13 %
|
Technology
|
|
2.22 %
|
Transportation - Services
|
|
1.80 %
|
Consumer Cyclical - Entertainment
|
|
1.00 %
|
Transportation - Airlines
|
|
0.75 %
|
Consumer Cyclical - Restaurants
|
|
0.64 %
|
Other Industrial
|
|
0.44 %
|
Transportation - Railroads
|
|
0.09 %
|
SUBTOTAL
|
|
55.29 %
|
Credit Default Swaps
|
|
13.34 %
|
Financial Institutions
|
|
|
Finance
|
|
2.47 %
|
REITs
|
|
1.36 %
|
Brokerage
|
|
1.12 %
|
Financial Services
|
|
0.87 %
|
Insurance
|
|
0.60 %
|
Banking
|
|
0.58 %
|
SUBTOTAL
|
|
7.00 %
|
Utility
|
|
|
Electric
|
|
1.14 %
|
Natural Gas
|
|
0.05 %
|
SUBTOTAL
|
|
1.19 %
|
SUBTOTAL
|
|
76.82 %
|
Corporates - Investment Grade
|
|
|
Industrial
|
|
|
Energy
|
|
1.61 %
|
Consumer Cyclical - Other
|
|
1.47 %
|
Basic
|
|
0.78 %
|
Consumer Cyclical - Automotive
|
|
0.77 %
|
Communications - Media
|
|
0.57 %
|
Consumer Non-Cyclical
|
|
0.38 %
|
Consumer Cyclical - Entertainment
|
|
0.34 %
|
Services
|
|
0.26 %
|
Transportation - Services
|
|
0.26 %
|
Communications - Telecommunications
|
|
0.20 %
|
Consumer Cyclical - Retailers
|
|
0.16 %
|
Transportation - Airlines
|
|
0.11 %
|
Other Industrial
|
|
0.07 %
|
Transportation - Railroads
|
|
0.03 %
|
SUBTOTAL
|
|
7.01 %
|
Financial Institutions
|
|
|
Banking
|
|
3.56 %
|
Insurance
|
|
0.68 %
|
REITs
|
|
0.57 %
|
Finance
|
|
0.47 %
|
Brokerage
|
|
0.13 %
|
SUBTOTAL
|
|
5.41 %
|
Utility
|
|
|
Electric
|
|
0.91 %
|
Other Utility
|
|
0.05 %
|
SUBTOTAL
|
|
0.96 %
|
SUBTOTAL
|
|
13.38 %
|
Emerging Markets - Corporate Bonds
|
|
|
Industrial
|
|
|
Basic
|
|
1.73 %
|
Energy
|
|
1.09 %
|
Consumer Cyclical - Other
|
|
0.92 %
|
Consumer Non-Cyclical
|
|
0.66 %
|
Communications - Telecommunications
|
|
0.21 %
|
Transportation - Services
|
|
0.20 %
|
Capital Goods
|
|
0.16 %
|
Communications - Media
|
|
0.09 %
|
Consumer Cyclical - Retailers
|
|
0.05 %
|
Services
|
|
0.02 %
|
SUBTOTAL
|
|
5.13 %
|
Utility
|
|
|
Electric
|
|
0.51 %
|
Other Utility
|
|
0.16 %
|
SUBTOTAL
|
|
0.67 %
|
Financial Institutions
|
|
|
Banking
|
|
0.22 %
|
Finance
|
|
0.05 %
|
SUBTOTAL
|
|
0.27 %
|
SUBTOTAL
|
|
6.07 %
|
Bank Loans
|
|
|
Industrial
|
|
|
Technology
|
|
1.34 %
|
Consumer Non-Cyclical
|
|
0.83 %
|
Communications - Media
|
|
0.64 %
|
Communications - Telecommunications
|
|
0.35 %
|
Consumer Cyclical - Retailers
|
|
0.26 %
|
Capital Goods
|
|
0.20 %
|
Transportation - Airlines
|
|
0.20 %
|
Consumer Cyclical - Other
|
|
0.17 %
|
Other Industrial
|
|
0.17 %
|
Transportation - Services
|
|
0.17 %
|
Consumer Cyclical - Automotive
|
|
0.10 %
|
Consumer Cyclical - Restaurants
|
|
0.02 %
|
SUBTOTAL
|
|
4.45 %
|
Financial Institutions
|
|
|
Insurance
|
|
0.29 %
|
Brokerage
|
|
0.15 %
|
Finance
|
|
0.15 %
|
Financial Services
|
|
0.07 %
|
Banking
|
|
0.02 %
|
SUBTOTAL
|
|
0.68 %
|
SUBTOTAL
|
|
5.13 %
|
Emerging Markets - Sovereigns
|
|
|
Emerging Markets - Sovereigns
|
|
3.07 %
|
Credit Default Swaps
|
|
-0.25 %
|
SUBTOTAL
|
|
2.82 %
|
Interest Rate Futures
|
|
2.12 %
|
Collateralized Mortgage Obligations
|
|
|
Risk Share Floating Rate
|
|
1.10 %
|
Non-Agency Fixed Rate
|
|
0.29 %
|
Non-Agency Floating Rate
|
|
0.25 %
|
Agency Fixed Rate
|
|
0.17 %
|
SUBTOTAL
|
|
1.81 %
|
U.S. Govt & Agency Securities
|
|
1.63 %
|
Quasi-Sovereigns
|
|
|
Quasi-Sovereign Bonds
|
|
1.41 %
|
SUBTOTAL
|
|
1.41 %
|
EM Government Agencies
|
|
0.70 %
|
Local Governments - US Municipal Bonds
|
|
0.38 %
|
Emerging Markets - Treasuries
|
|
0.28 %
|
Inflation-Linked Securities
|
|
0.27 %
|
Collateralized Loan Obligations
|
|
|
CLO - Floating Rate
|
|
0.25 %
|
SUBTOTAL
|
|
0.25 %
|
Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securities
|
|
|
Non-Agency Fixed Rate CMBS
|
|
0.20 %
|
SUBTOTAL
|
|
0.20 %
|
Common Stocks
|
|
0.18 %
|
Asset-Backed Securities
|
|
|
Other ABS - Floating Rate
|
|
0.12 %
|
Autos - Fixed Rate
|
|
0.04 %
|
SUBTOTAL
|
|
0.16 %
|
Governments - Sovereign Agencies
|
|
0.05 %
|
Preferred Stocks
|
|
|
Industrials
|
|
0.03 %
|
SUBTOTAL
|
|
0.03 %
|
Forward Currency Exchange Contracts
|
|
|
Currency Instruments
|
|
0.01 %
|
SUBTOTAL
|
|
0.01 %
|
Reverse Repurchase Agreements
|
|
-0.48 %
|
Cash & Cash Equivalents
|
|
|
Funds and Investment Trusts
|
|
1.75 %
|
Cash
|
|
0.24 %
|
SUBTOTAL
|
|
1.99 %
|
Derivative Offsets
|
|
|
Futures Offsets
|
|
-2.12 %
|
Swap Offsets
|
|
-13.09 %
|
SUBTOTAL
|
|
-15.21 %
|
TOTAL
|
|
100.00 %
|
|
|
|
Country Breakdown
|
|
Portfolio %
|
United States
|
|
65.65 %
|
France
|
|
3.51 %
|
United Kingdom
|
|
2.94 %
|
Canada
|
|
2.86 %
|
Brazil
|
|
1.82 %
|
Mexico
|
|
1.43 %
|
Italy
|
|
1.22 %
|
Spain
|
|
1.22 %
|
Germany
|
|
1.17 %
|
Colombia
|
|
1.13 %
|
Luxembourg
|
|
1.13 %
|
India
|
|
1.02 %
|
Turkey
|
|
1.00 %
|
Australia
|
|
0.85 %
|
South Africa
|
|
0.67 %
|
Nigeria
|
|
0.62 %
|
Hong Kong
|
|
0.61 %
|
Chile
|
|
0.60 %
|
Israel
|
|
0.53 %
|
Ireland
|
|
0.46 %
|
Japan
|
|
0.45 %
|
Angola
|
|
0.40 %
|
Dominican Republic
|
|
0.40 %
|
Netherlands
|
|
0.40 %
|
Finland
|
|
0.38 %
|
Indonesia
|
|
0.36 %
|
Macau
|
|
0.36 %
|
Senegal
|
|
0.36 %
|
China
|
|
0.34 %
|
Norway
|
|
0.34 %
|
Peru
|
|
0.33 %
|
Romania
|
|
0.33 %
|
Egypt
|
|
0.26 %
|
Puerto Rico
|
|
0.25 %
|
Jersey (Channel Islands)
|
|
0.24 %
|
El Salvador
|
|
0.22 %
|
Slovenia
|
|
0.22 %
|
Switzerland
|
|
0.22 %
|
Ecuador
|
|
0.21 %
|
Argentina
|
|
0.20 %
|
Panama
|
|
0.19 %
|
Guatemala
|
|
0.18 %
|
Kazakhstan
|
|
0.16 %
|
Zambia
|
|
0.16 %
|
Uzbekistan
|
|
0.13 %
|
Azerbaijan
|
|
0.11 %
|
Poland
|
|
0.09 %
|
Ukraine
|
|
0.09 %
|
Malaysia
|
|
0.08 %
|
Cayman Islands
|
|
0.07 %
|
Czech Republic
|
|
0.06 %
|
Trinidad and Tobago
|
|
0.06 %
|
Jamaica
|
|
0.05 %
|
Morocco
|
|
0.05 %
|
Kuwait
|
|
0.04 %
|
Serbia
|
|
0.03 %
|
Cash & Cash Equivalents
|
|
1.74 %
|
Total Investments
|
|
100.00 %
|
|
|
|
Net Currency Exposure Breakdown
|
|
Portfolio %
|
US Dollar
|
|
100.22 %
|
Canadian Dollar
|
|
0.18 %
|
Pound Sterling
|
|
0.14 %
|
Norwegian Krone
|
|
0.02 %
|
Indonesian Rupiah
|
|
0.01 %
|
South African Rand
|
|
0.01 %
|
Australian Dollar
|
|
-0.01 %
|
Chinese Yuan Renminbi (Offshore)
|
|
-0.01 %
|
Czech Koruna
|
|
-0.01 %
|
Hungarian Forint
|
|
-0.01 %
|
Singapore Dollar
|
|
-0.01 %
|
Euro
|
|
-0.53 %
|
Total Net Assets
|
|
100.00 %
|
|
|
|
Credit Rating
|
|
Portfolio %
|
AAA
|
|
2.42 %
|
AA
|
|
-1.20 %
|
A
|
|
0.90 %
|
BBB
|
|
14.52 %
|
BB
|
|
45.35 %
|
B
|
|
24.88 %
|
CCC
|
|
8.19 %
|
CC
|
|
0.08 %
|
C
|
|
0.16 %
|
D
|
|
0.07 %
|
Not Rated
|
|
2.15 %
|
Short Term Investments
|
|
1.75 %
|
Reverse Repurchase Agreements
|
|
-0.47 %
|
N/A
|
|
1.20 %
|
Total
|
|
100.00 %
|
|
|
|
Bonds by Maturity
|
|
Portfolio %
|
Less than 1 Year
|
|
9.39 %
|
1 to 5 Years
|
|
71.73 %
|
5 to 10 Years
|
|
15.04 %
|
10 to 20 Years
|
|
2.80 %
|
20 to 30 Years
|
|
0.69 %
|
More than 30 Years
|
|
0.17 %
|
Other
|
|
0.18 %
|
Total Net Assets
|
|
100.00 %
|
|
|
|
Portfolio Statistics:
|
|
|
Average Coupon:
|
|
7.38 %
|
Average Bond Price:
|
|
97.82
|
Percentage of Leverage(based on gross assets):
|
|
|
Bank Borrowing:
|
|
0.00 %
|
Investment Operations:*
|
|
13.99 %
|
Preferred Stock:
|
|
0.00 %
|
Tender Option Bonds:
|
|
0.00 %
|
VMTP Shares:
|
|
0.00 %
|
VRDP Shares:
|
|
0.00 %
|
Total Fund Leverage:
|
|
13.99 %
|
Average Maturity:
|
|
4.16 Years
|
Effective Duration:
|
|
2.99 Years
|
Total Net Assets:
|
|
$993.16 Million
|
Net Asset Value:
|
|
$11.52
|
Total Number of Holdings:
|
|
1,252
|
Portfolio Turnover:
|
|
68.00 %
|
|
|
|
* Investment Operations may include the use of certain portfolio management techniques such as credit
|
default swaps, dollar rolls, negative cash, reverse repurchase agreements and when-issued securities.
|
|
|
|
The foregoing portfolio characteristics are as of the date indicated and can be expected to change. The
|
Fund is a closed-end U.S.-registered management investment company advised by AllianceBernstein L. P.
SOURCE AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc.
