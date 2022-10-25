AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc. Releases Monthly Portfolio Update

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc.

Oct 25, 2022, 16:06 ET

NEW YORK, Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc. [NYSE: AWF] (the "Fund") today released its monthly portfolio update as of September 30, 2022.

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc.

Top 10 Fixed-Income Holdings

Portfolio %

1) U.S. Treasury Notes 2.25%, 02/15/27

1.51 %

2) U.S. Treasury Notes 2.875%, 08/15/28

0.75 %

3) CCO Holdings 4.50%, 08/15/30 - 06/01/33

0.67 %

4) Dominican Repubic Intl Bond 8.625%, 04/20/27

0.66 %

5) CCO Holdings 4.75%, 02/01/32

0.64 %

6) Sirius XM Radio, Inc. 4.00%, 07/15/28

0.56 %

7) Altice France SA/France 5.125%, 07/15/29

0.53 %

8) CSC Holdings LLC 5.75%, 01/15/30

0.50 %

9) Altice Financing SA 5.75%, 08/15/29

0.49 %

10) AMMC CLO 25 Ltd. 8.678%, 04/15/35

0.49 %



Investment Type

Portfolio %

Corporates - Non-Investment Grade

Industrial

Communications - Media

7.30 %

Consumer Non-Cyclical

6.15 %

Energy

4.84 %

Consumer Cyclical - Automotive

3.88 %

Basic

3.55 %

Communications - Telecommunications

3.49 %

Consumer Cyclical - Other

3.33 %

Services

3.24 %

Capital Goods

3.22 %

Consumer Cyclical - Retailers

3.12 %

Technology

2.99 %

Consumer Cyclical - Entertainment

2.42 %

Transportation - Services

1.04 %

Transportation - Airlines

0.70 %

Consumer Cyclical - Restaurants

0.63 %

Other Industrial

0.17 %

SUBTOTAL

50.07 %

Financial Institutions

Finance

2.08 %

Banking

1.97 %

REITs

1.10 %

Brokerage

1.03 %

Insurance

0.63 %

Other Finance

0.61 %

SUBTOTAL

7.42 %

Credit Default Swaps

4.61 %

Utility

Electric

0.50 %

Other Utility

0.15 %

Natural Gas

0.04 %

SUBTOTAL

0.69 %

SUBTOTAL

62.79 %

Interest Rate Futures

13.33 %

Corporates - Investment Grade

Financial Institutions

Banking

3.02 %

Insurance

1.55 %

Finance

0.63 %

REITs

0.27 %

Brokerage

0.12 %

Other Finance

0.03 %

SUBTOTAL

5.62 %

Industrial

Basic

1.01 %

Energy

0.85 %

Consumer Non-Cyclical

0.73 %

Communications - Media

0.49 %

Consumer Cyclical - Other

0.47 %

Transportation - Airlines

0.35 %

Technology

0.34 %

Capital Goods

0.33 %

Consumer Cyclical - Retailers

0.25 %

Other Industrial

0.20 %

Communications - Telecommunications

0.19 %

Consumer Cyclical - Automotive

0.11 %

Transportation - Services

0.04 %

Services

0.02 %

SUBTOTAL

5.38 %

SUBTOTAL

11.00 %

Collateralized Mortgage Obligations

Risk Share Floating Rate

4.58 %

Non-Agency Fixed Rate

0.44 %

Agency Fixed Rate

0.37 %

Non-Agency Floating Rate

0.37 %

SUBTOTAL

5.76 %

Bank Loans

Industrial

Communications - Telecommunications

0.82 %

Technology

0.79 %

Consumer Non-Cyclical

0.71 %

Capital Goods

0.56 %

Energy

0.50 %

Consumer Cyclical - Retailers

0.38 %

Other Industrial

0.33 %

Communications - Media

0.25 %

Consumer Cyclical - Other

0.15 %

Services

0.12 %

Consumer Cyclical - Restaurants

0.09 %

Consumer Cyclical - Automotive

0.05 %

SUBTOTAL

4.75 %

Financial Institutions

Insurance

0.27 %

Finance

0.03 %

SUBTOTAL

0.30 %

Utility

Electric

0.21 %

SUBTOTAL

0.21 %

SUBTOTAL

5.26 %

Emerging Markets - Corporate Bonds

Industrial

Basic

1.24 %

Consumer Cyclical - Other

0.80 %

Consumer Non-Cyclical

0.75 %

Energy

0.70 %

Capital Goods

0.44 %

Technology

0.19 %

Communications - Telecommunications

0.13 %

Communications - Media

0.10 %

Services

0.04 %

Transportation - Services

0.02 %

SUBTOTAL

4.41 %

Utility

Electric

0.59 %

SUBTOTAL

0.59 %

Financial Institutions

REITs

0.08 %

Banking

0.06 %

Insurance

0.04 %

Finance

0.02 %

Other Finance

0.01 %

SUBTOTAL

0.21 %

SUBTOTAL

5.21 %

Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securities

Credit Default Swaps

4.18 %

Non-Agency Fixed Rate CMBS

0.83 %

Non-Agency Floating Rate CMBS

0.03 %

SUBTOTAL

5.04 %

Collateralized Loan Obligations

CLO - Floating Rate

4.61 %

SUBTOTAL

4.61 %

Emerging Markets - Sovereigns

Emerging Markets - Sovereigns

3.64 %

Credit Default Swaps

0.28 %

SUBTOTAL

3.92 %

Global Governments

2.93 %

Common Stocks

1.09 %

Quasi-Sovereigns

Quasi-Sovereign Bonds

0.71 %

SUBTOTAL

0.71 %

Local Governments - US Municipal Bonds

0.49 %

Inflation-Linked Securities

0.21 %

Preferred Stocks

Industrials

0.21 %

SUBTOTAL

0.21 %

Asset-Backed Securities

Autos - Fixed Rate

0.08 %

Other ABS - Fixed Rate

0.03 %

SUBTOTAL

0.11 %

Warrants

0.08 %

Interest Rate Swaps

-0.01 %

Forward Currency Exchange Contracts

Currency Instruments

-0.06 %

SUBTOTAL

-0.06 %

Total Return Swaps

-0.40 %

Reverse Repurchase Agreements

-5.11 %

Cash & Cash Equivalents

Cash

5.47 %

Funds and Investment Trusts

1.11 %

SUBTOTAL

6.58 %

Derivative Offsets

Swap Offsets

-9.81 %

Futures Offsets

-13.94 %

SUBTOTAL

-23.75 %

TOTAL

100.00 %



Country Breakdown

Portfolio %

United States

70.86 %

United Kingdom

3.62 %

France

2.39 %

Canada

2.07 %

Luxembourg

1.84 %

Germany

1.71 %

Brazil

1.59 %

Mexico

1.14 %

Italy

1.03 %

Spain

1.03 %

Dominican Republic

0.65 %

India

0.65 %

Switzerland

0.65 %

Sweden

0.56 %

Australia

0.55 %

Bahrain

0.53 %

Netherlands

0.52 %

Colombia

0.50 %

Israel

0.48 %

Hong Kong

0.47 %

Finland

0.44 %

Macau

0.41 %

Oman

0.40 %

Cote D'Ivoire

0.37 %

Nigeria

0.36 %

Peru

0.33 %

Angola

0.31 %

China

0.30 %

Indonesia

0.25 %

Senegal

0.25 %

Jersey (Channel Islands)

0.24 %

Ireland

0.23 %

Gabon

0.19 %

Egypt

0.16 %

South Africa

0.16 %

Denmark

0.15 %

Ukraine

0.15 %

Zambia

0.15 %

Ghana

0.14 %

Ecuador

0.12 %

Argentina

0.11 %

Japan

0.11 %

Turkey

0.11 %

El Salvador

0.10 %

Guatemala

0.07 %

Jamaica

0.07 %

Venezuela

0.07 %

Chile

0.05 %

Belgium

0.04 %

Bermuda

0.04 %

Kuwait

0.04 %

Panama

0.04 %

Morocco

0.03 %

Cayman Islands

0.02 %

Czech Republic

0.02 %

Norway

0.02 %

Trinidad and Tobago

0.02 %

Cash & Cash Equivalents

1.09 %

Total Investments

100.00 %



Net Currency Exposure Breakdown

Portfolio %

US Dollar

99.86 %

Euro

0.15 %

Canadian Dollar

0.11 %

Norwegian Krone

0.02 %

Argentine Peso

0.01 %

Japanese Yen

0.01 %

South Korean Won

0.01 %

New Zealand Dollar

0.01 %

Polish Zloty

0.01 %

Brazilian Real

-0.01 %

Mexican Peso

-0.01 %

Pound Sterling

-0.05 %

Colombian Peso

-0.12 %

Total Net Assets

100.00 %



Credit Rating

Portfolio %

AAA

7.68 %

AA

0.45 %

A

1.02 %

BBB

13.14 %

BB

40.05 %

B

27.06 %

CCC

7.32 %

CC

0.31 %

C

0.09 %

D

0.01 %

Not Rated

4.72 %

Short Term Investments

1.11 %

Reverse Repurchase Agreements

-5.11 %

N/A

2.15 %

Total

100.00 %



Bonds by Maturity

Portfolio %

Less than 1 Year

2.15 %

1 To 5 Years

42.32 %

5 To 10 Years

45.22 %

10 To 20 Years

3.07 %

20 To 30 Years

5.12 %

More than 30 Years

0.95 %

Other

1.17 %

Total Net Assets

100.00 %



Portfolio Statistics:

Average Coupon:

7.49 %

Average Bond Price:

84.74

Percentage of Leverage(based on gross assets):

Bank Borrowing:

0.00 %

Investment Operations:*

16.57 %

Preferred Stock:

0.00 %

Tender Option Bonds:

0.00 %

VMTP Shares:

0.00 %

Total Fund Leverage:

16.57 %

Average Maturity:

    6.88 Years

Effective Duration:

    4.52 Years

Total Net Assets:

$874.19 Million

Net Asset Value:

$10.14

Total Number of Holdings:

1,628

Portfolio Turnover:

40.00 %

* Investment Operations may include the use of certain portfolio management techniques such as credit default swaps, dollar rolls, negative cash, reverse
repurchase agreements and when-issued securities.

The foregoing portfolio characteristics are as of the date indicated and can be expected to change. The Fund is a closed-end U.S.-registered management
investment company advised by AllianceBernstein L. P.

