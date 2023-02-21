AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc. Releases Monthly Portfolio Update

NEW YORK, Feb. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc.[NYSE: AWF] (the "Fund") today released its monthly portfolio update as of January 31, 2023.

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc.

Top 10 Fixed-Income Holdings

Portfolio % 1) U.S. Treasury Notes 2.25%, 02/15/27

1.44 % 2) U.S. Treasury Notes 2.875%, 08/15/28

0.71 % 3) CCO Holdings 4.50%, 08/15/30 - 06/01/33

0.68 % 4) CCO Holdings 4.75%, 02/01/32

0.65 % 5) Dominican Repubic Intl Bond 8.625%, 04/20/27

0.64 % 6) Sirius XM Radio, Inc. 4.00%, 07/15/28

0.54 % 7) Altice France SA/France 5.125%, 07/15/29

0.52 % 8) Royal Caribbean Cruises 5.50%, 08/31/26 - 04/01/28

0.50 % 9) Ford Motor Credit Co. LLC 7.35%, 11/04/27

0.49 % 10) AMMC CLO 25 Ltd. 12.248%, 04/15/35

0.49 %





Investment Type

Portfolio % Corporates - Non-Investment Grade



Industrial



Communications - Media

7.44 % Consumer Non-Cyclical

6.58 % Energy

4.28 % Consumer Cyclical - Automotive

3.96 % Services

3.62 % Consumer Cyclical - Other

3.56 % Basic

3.52 % Capital Goods

3.37 % Communications - Telecommunications

3.37 % Consumer Cyclical - Retailers

2.90 % Consumer Cyclical - Entertainment

2.72 % Technology

2.47 % Transportation - Services

1.22 % Transportation - Airlines

0.79 % Consumer Cyclical - Restaurants

0.66 % Other Industrial

0.19 % SUBTOTAL

50.65 % Credit Default Swaps

17.03 % Financial Institutions



Finance

1.99 % REITs

1.08 % Brokerage

0.83 % Banking

0.67 % Other Finance

0.64 % Insurance

0.56 % SUBTOTAL

5.77 % Utility



Electric

0.43 % Natural Gas

0.17 % Other Utility

0.15 % SUBTOTAL

0.75 % SUBTOTAL

74.20 % Corporates - Investment Grade



Financial Institutions



Banking

4.66 % Insurance

1.16 % Finance

0.75 % REITs

0.25 % Brokerage

0.13 % SUBTOTAL

6.95 % Industrial



Energy

1.44 % Basic

1.02 % Consumer Non-Cyclical

0.87 % Consumer Cyclical - Other

0.69 % Communications - Media

0.64 % Technology

0.55 % Capital Goods

0.33 % Transportation - Airlines

0.32 % Consumer Cyclical - Retailers

0.22 % Consumer Cyclical - Entertainment

0.21 % Other Industrial

0.19 % Communications - Telecommunications

0.16 % Consumer Cyclical - Automotive

0.12 % Services

0.05 % Transportation - Railroads

0.04 % SUBTOTAL

6.85 % Utility



Electric

0.22 % SUBTOTAL

0.22 % SUBTOTAL

14.02 % Interest Rate Futures

11.42 % Emerging Markets - Corporate Bonds



Industrial



Basic

1.24 % Consumer Cyclical - Other

1.06 % Consumer Non-Cyclical

0.95 % Energy

0.73 % Capital Goods

0.34 % Technology

0.20 % Communications - Media

0.10 % Communications - Telecommunications

0.08 % Services

0.04 % Transportation - Services

0.02 % SUBTOTAL

4.76 % Utility



Electric

0.27 % SUBTOTAL

0.27 % Financial Institutions



REITs

0.11 % Insurance

0.04 % Finance

0.02 % Other Finance

0.01 % SUBTOTAL

0.18 % SUBTOTAL

5.21 % Collateralized Mortgage Obligations



Risk Share Floating Rate

3.71 % Non-Agency Fixed Rate

0.39 % Non-Agency Floating Rate

0.33 % Agency Fixed Rate

0.31 % SUBTOTAL

4.74 % Collateralized Loan Obligations



CLO - Floating Rate

4.60 % SUBTOTAL

4.60 % Bank Loans



Industrial



Consumer Non-Cyclical

0.78 % Technology

0.76 % Communications - Telecommunications

0.70 % Capital Goods

0.54 % Energy

0.45 % Other Industrial

0.31 % Communications - Media

0.22 % Consumer Cyclical - Other

0.15 % Consumer Cyclical - Retailers

0.14 % Services

0.11 % Consumer Cyclical - Restaurants

0.09 % Consumer Cyclical - Automotive

0.05 % SUBTOTAL

4.30 % Utility



Electric

0.19 % SUBTOTAL

0.19 % Financial Institutions



Finance

0.03 % SUBTOTAL

0.03 % SUBTOTAL

4.52 % Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securities



Credit Default Swaps

3.50 % Non-Agency Fixed Rate CMBS

0.67 % Non-Agency Floating Rate CMBS

0.03 % SUBTOTAL

4.20 % Global Governments

2.80 % Emerging Markets - Sovereigns



Emerging Markets - Sovereigns

2.11 % Credit Default Swaps

0.27 % SUBTOTAL

2.38 % Total Return Swaps

1.10 % Quasi-Sovereigns



Quasi-Sovereign Bonds

0.82 % SUBTOTAL

0.82 % Common Stocks

0.77 % Local Governments - US Municipal Bonds

0.45 % Inflation-Linked Securities

0.21 % Asset-Backed Securities



Other ABS - Fixed Rate

0.11 % Autos - Fixed Rate

0.08 % SUBTOTAL

0.19 % Preferred Stocks



Industrials

0.17 % SUBTOTAL

0.17 % Interest Rate Swaps

-0.01 % Forward Currency Exchange Contracts



Currency Instruments

-0.25 % SUBTOTAL

-0.25 % Reverse Repurchase Agreements

-1.14 % Cash & Cash Equivalents



Funds and Investment Trusts

2.45 % Cash

-0.48 % SUBTOTAL

1.97 % Derivative Offsets



Futures Offsets

-11.27 % Swap Offsets

-21.10 % SUBTOTAL

-32.37 % TOTAL

100.00 %





Country Breakdown

Portfolio % United States

68.21 % United Kingdom

4.47 % France

2.31 % Luxembourg

2.06 % Germany

1.97 % Canada

1.75 % Brazil

1.44 % Italy

1.36 % Mexico

1.15 % Spain

1.13 % Netherlands

0.79 % Switzerland

0.70 % Colombia

0.64 % Dominican Republic

0.64 % India

0.62 % Hong Kong

0.61 % Australia

0.58 % Macau

0.58 % China

0.53 % Israel

0.50 % Sweden

0.50 % Finland

0.45 % Ireland

0.38 % Peru

0.35 % Angola

0.34 % Norway

0.26 % Gabon

0.23 % South Africa

0.22 % Indonesia

0.20 % Egypt

0.19 % Argentina

0.18 % Jersey (Channel Islands)

0.18 % Ecuador

0.16 % Denmark

0.15 % El Salvador

0.15 % Ukraine

0.15 % Zambia

0.15 % Kazakhstan

0.14 % Japan

0.13 % Nigeria

0.12 % Turkey

0.12 % Guatemala

0.10 % Panama

0.09 % South Korea

0.09 % Belgium

0.08 % Ghana

0.07 % Venezuela

0.07 % Jamaica

0.06 % Chile

0.05 % Bermuda

0.04 % Kuwait

0.04 % Morocco

0.04 % Cayman Islands

0.02 % Czech Republic

0.02 % Trinidad and Tobago

0.02 % Cash & Cash Equivalents

2.42 % Total Investments

100.00 %





Net Currency Exposure Breakdown

Portfolio % US Dollar

100.24 % Norwegian Krone

0.03 % Argentine Peso

0.01 % Mexican Peso

0.01 % Swedish Krona

0.01 % Singapore Dollar

0.01 % New Taiwan Dollar

0.01 % Australian Dollar

-0.01 % Canadian Dollar

-0.01 % Swiss Franc

-0.01 % Chilean Peso

-0.01 % South Korean Won

-0.01 % Colombian Peso

-0.10 % Euro

-0.17 % Total Net Assets

100.00 %





Credit Rating

Portfolio % AAA

4.80 % AA

0.61 % A

2.18 % BBB

14.43 % BB

38.93 % B

27.65 % CCC

6.72 % CC

0.14 % C

0.11 % D

0.02 % Not Rated

3.45 % Short Term Investments

2.45 % Reverse Repurchase Agreements

-1.14 % N/A

-0.35 % Total

100.00 %





Bonds by Maturity

Portfolio % Less than 1 Year

4.36 % 1 To 5 Years

47.03 % 5 To 10 Years

41.34 % 10 To 20 Years

3.62 % 20 To 30 Years

1.27 % More than 30 Years

1.61 % Other

0.77 % Total Net Assets

100.00 %





Portfolio Statistics:



Average Coupon:

7.38 % Average Bond Price:

90.29 Percentage of Leverage(based on gross assets):



Bank Borrowing:

0.00 % Investment Operations:*

23.76 % Preferred Stock:

0.00 % Tender Option Bonds:

0.00 % VMTP Shares:

0.00 % Total Fund Leverage:

23.76 % Average Maturity:

5.90 Years Effective Duration:

4.13 Years Total Net Assets:

$937.92 Million Net Asset Value:

$10.88 Total Number of Holdings:

1,570 Portfolio Turnover:

40.00 %





* Investment Operations may include the use of certain portfolio management techniques such as credit default swaps, dollar rolls, negative cash, reverse repurchase agreements and when-issued securities.

The foregoing portfolio characteristics are as of the date indicated and can be expected to change. The Fund is a closed-end U.S.-registered management investment company advised by AllianceBernstein L. P.

SOURCE AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc.