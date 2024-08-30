ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN GLOBAL HIGH INCOME FUND, INC. REPORTS FIRST QUARTER EARNINGS

NEW YORK, Aug. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE: AWF), a registered closed‑end investment company, today announced earnings for the first quarter ended June 30, 2024.

Total net assets of the Fund on June 30, 2024 were $956,898,954 as compared with $966,421,294 on March 31, 2024 and $915,000,977 on June 30, 2023. On June 30, 2024, the net asset value per share was $11.10 based on 86,229,677 shares of common stock outstanding.



June 30, 2024 March 31, 2024 June 30, 2023







Total Net Assets $956,898,954 $966,421,294 $915,000,977 NAV Per Share $11.10 $11.21 $10.61 Shares Outstanding 86,229,677 86,229,677 86,229,677

For the period April 1, 2024 through June 30, 2024, total net investment income was $15,871,344 or $0.18 per share. The total net realized and unrealized loss was $(8,449,552) or $(0.10) per share for the same period.



First Quarter Ended June 30, 2024 Fourth Quarter Ended March 31, 2024 First Quarter Ended June 30, 2023







Total Net Investment Income $15,871,344 $17,708,394 $15,636,088 Per Share $0.18 $0.21 $0.18 Total Net Realized/ Unrealized Gain/(Loss) $(8,449,552) $2,688,872 $5,360,086 Per Share $(0.10) $0.04 $0.06

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc. is managed by AllianceBernstein L.P.

