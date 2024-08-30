ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN GLOBAL HIGH INCOME FUND, INC. REPORTS FIRST QUARTER EARNINGS

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc.

Aug 30, 2024, 16:06 ET

NEW YORK, Aug. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE: AWF), a registered closed‑end investment company, today announced earnings for the first quarter ended June 30, 2024.

Total net assets of the Fund on June 30, 2024 were $956,898,954 as compared with $966,421,294 on March 31, 2024 and $915,000,977 on June 30, 2023. On June 30, 2024, the net asset value per share was $11.10 based on 86,229,677 shares of common stock outstanding.

June 30, 2024

March 31, 2024

June 30, 2023




Total Net Assets

$956,898,954

$966,421,294

$915,000,977

NAV Per Share

$11.10

$11.21

$10.61

Shares Outstanding          

86,229,677

86,229,677

86,229,677

For the period April 1, 2024 through June 30, 2024, total net investment income was $15,871,344 or $0.18 per share. The total net realized and unrealized loss was $(8,449,552) or $(0.10) per share for the same period.

First Quarter

      Ended

June 30, 2024

Fourth Quarter

      Ended

March 31, 2024

First Quarter

      Ended

June 30, 2023




Total Net Investment

  Income                                         

$15,871,344

$17,708,394

$15,636,088

Per Share

$0.18

$0.21

$0.18

Total Net Realized/

  Unrealized Gain/(Loss)

$(8,449,552)

$2,688,872

$5,360,086

Per Share

$(0.10)

$0.04

$0.06

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc. is managed by AllianceBernstein L.P.

