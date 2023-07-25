AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc. RELEASES MONTHLY PORTFOLIO UPDATE

NEW YORK, July 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc.[NYSE: AWF](the "Fund") today released its monthly portfolio update as of June 30, 2023.

Top 10 Fixed-Income Holdings

Portfolio %

1) U.S. Treasury Notes 2.25%, 02/15/27

1.10 %

2) CCO Holdings 4.50%, 08/15/30 - 06/01/33

0.68 %

3) Dominican Republic Intl Bond 8.625%, 04/20/27

0.65 %

4) CCO Holdings 4.75%, 02/01/32

0.62 %

5) Sirius XM Radio, Inc. 4.00%, 07/15/28

0.58 %

6) Royal Caribbean Cruises 5.50%, 08/31/26 - 04/01/28

0.55 %

7) AMMC CLO 25 Ltd. 12.576%, 04/15/35

0.50 %

8) Ford Motor Co. 6.10%, 08/19/32

0.49 %

9) Ford Motor Credit Co. LLC 7.35%, 11/04/27

0.49 %

10) Carnival Holdings Bermuda 10.375%, 05/01/28

0.44 %



Investment Type

Portfolio %

Corporates - Non-Investment Grade

Industrial

Communications - Media

7.09 %

Consumer Non-Cyclical

6.72 %

Energy

4.38 %

Capital Goods

4.18 %

Consumer Cyclical - Automotive

4.04 %

Consumer Cyclical - Other

3.37 %

Services

3.31 %

Consumer Cyclical - Entertainment

3.17 %

Basic

3.03 %

Technology

2.60 %

Consumer Cyclical - Retailers

2.44 %

Communications - Telecommunications

2.34 %

Transportation - Services

0.93 %

Transportation - Airlines

0.58 %

Consumer Cyclical - Restaurants

0.56 %

Other Industrial

0.25 %

SUBTOTAL

48.99 %

Credit Default Swaps

20.56 %

Financial Institutions

Finance

2.04 %

REITs

0.99 %

Brokerage

0.85 %

Other Finance

0.64 %

Banking

0.50 %

Insurance

0.46 %

SUBTOTAL

5.48 %

Utility

Electric

0.59 %

Natural Gas

0.19 %

Other Utility

0.15 %

SUBTOTAL

0.93 %

SUBTOTAL

75.96 %

Corporates - Investment Grade

Industrial

Energy

1.88 %

Consumer Cyclical - Automotive

1.59 %

Consumer Cyclical - Other

0.95 %

Basic

0.83 %

Communications - Media

0.68 %

Consumer Non-Cyclical

0.43 %

Technology

0.39 %

Capital Goods

0.31 %

Transportation - Airlines

0.31 %

Consumer Cyclical - Retailers

0.22 %

Other Industrial

0.22 %

Consumer Cyclical - Entertainment

0.21 %

Communications - Telecommunications

0.19 %

Services

0.05 %

Transportation - Railroads

0.04 %

Transportation - Services

0.02 %

SUBTOTAL

8.32 %

Financial Institutions

Banking

5.34 %

Finance

1.14 %

Insurance

1.02 %

REITs

0.21 %

Brokerage

0.11 %

SUBTOTAL

7.82 %

Utility

Electric

0.53 %

SUBTOTAL

0.53 %

SUBTOTAL

16.67 %

Interest Rate Futures

11.01 %

Emerging Markets - Corporate Bonds

Industrial

Basic

1.43 %

Consumer Cyclical - Other

1.19 %

Consumer Non-Cyclical

0.91 %

Energy

0.64 %

Capital Goods

0.32 %

Technology

0.20 %

Communications - Telecommunications

0.12 %

Communications - Media

0.10 %

Services

0.04 %

Transportation - Services

0.02 %

SUBTOTAL

4.97 %

Utility

Electric

0.32 %

SUBTOTAL

0.32 %

Financial Institutions

Finance

0.02 %

Other Finance

0.02 %

SUBTOTAL

0.04 %

SUBTOTAL

5.33 %

Collateralized Loan Obligations

CLO - Floating Rate

4.78 %

SUBTOTAL

4.78 %

Bank Loans

Industrial

Technology

0.77 %

Consumer Non-Cyclical

0.74 %

Communications - Telecommunications

0.71 %

Capital Goods

0.40 %

Energy

0.40 %

Other Industrial

0.30 %

Communications - Media

0.24 %

Consumer Cyclical - Automotive

0.13 %

Services

0.08 %

Consumer Cyclical - Retailers

0.05 %

Consumer Cyclical - Other

0.04 %

Consumer Cyclical - Restaurants

0.02 %

SUBTOTAL

3.88 %

Financial Institutions

Insurance

0.17 %

Finance

0.03 %

SUBTOTAL

0.20 %

Utility

Electric

0.19 %

SUBTOTAL

0.19 %

SUBTOTAL

4.27 %

Collateralized Mortgage Obligations

Risk Share Floating Rate

3.04 %

Non-Agency Fixed Rate

0.38 %

Non-Agency Floating Rate

0.32 %

Agency Fixed Rate

0.29 %

SUBTOTAL

4.03 %

Emerging Markets - Sovereigns

Emerging Markets - Sovereigns

2.31 %

Credit Default Swaps

0.28 %

SUBTOTAL

2.59 %

Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securities

Credit Default Swaps

1.52 %

Non-Agency Fixed Rate CMBS

0.57 %

Non-Agency Floating Rate CMBS

0.03 %

SUBTOTAL

2.12 %

U.S. Government & Government Sponsored Agency Obligations

2.07 %

Total Return Swaps

1.12 %

Quasi-Sovereigns

Quasi-Sovereign Bonds

0.78 %

SUBTOTAL

0.78 %

Common Stocks

0.73 %

Local Governments - US Municipal Bonds

0.45 %

Preferred Stocks

Industrials

0.20 %

SUBTOTAL

0.20 %

Inflation-Linked Securities

0.20 %

Asset-Backed Securities

Other ABS - Fixed Rate

0.09 %

Autos - Fixed Rate

0.08 %

SUBTOTAL

0.17 %

EM Government Agencies

0.07 %

Reverse Repurchase Agreements

-1.30 %

Cash & Cash Equivalents

Cash

2.25 %

Funds and Investment Trusts

0.80 %

SUBTOTAL

3.05 %

Derivative Offsets

Futures Offsets

-11.18 %

Swap Offsets

-23.12 %

SUBTOTAL

-34.30 %

TOTAL

100.00 %



Country Breakdown

Portfolio %

United States

71.72 %

United Kingdom

4.55 %

Germany

1.92 %

Canada

1.91 %

Luxembourg

1.63 %

France

1.52 %

Brazil

1.39 %

Mexico

1.01 %

Italy

0.98 %

India

0.86 %

Colombia

0.80 %

Spain

0.77 %

Dominican Republic

0.66 %

Macau

0.64 %

Australia

0.61 %

Hong Kong

0.61 %

China

0.56 %

Nigeria

0.52 %

Israel

0.50 %

Switzerland

0.40 %

Netherlands

0.38 %

South Africa

0.34 %

Angola

0.33 %

Finland

0.32 %

Ireland

0.32 %

Peru

0.31 %

Sweden

0.29 %

Norway

0.26 %

Zambia

0.25 %

Kazakhstan

0.24 %

Gabon

0.23 %

Japan

0.22 %

Indonesia

0.21 %

Slovenia

0.17 %

Ukraine

0.17 %

Argentina

0.15 %

Egypt

0.15 %

Guatemala

0.13 %

Jersey (Channel Islands)

0.13 %

Turkey

0.13 %

Czech Republic

0.12 %

El Salvador

0.10 %

South Korea

0.10 %

Panama

0.09 %

Ghana

0.07 %

Jamaica

0.07 %

Venezuela

0.07 %

Belgium

0.05 %

Chile

0.05 %

Senegal

0.05 %

Kuwait

0.04 %

Morocco

0.04 %

Cayman Islands

0.02 %

Trinidad and Tobago

0.02 %

Ecuador

0.01 %

Cash & Cash Equivalents

0.81 %

Total Investments

100.00 %



Net Currency Exposure Breakdown

Portfolio %

US Dollar

100.20 %

Canadian Dollar

0.18 %

Argentine Peso

0.01 %

Pound Sterling

0.01 %

Indian Rupee

0.01 %

Japanese Yen

0.01 %

Norwegian Krone

0.01 %

South African Rand

0.01 %

Australian Dollar

-0.01 %

Czech Koruna

-0.01 %

New Zealand Dollar

-0.01 %

Peruvian Sol

-0.01 %

New Taiwan Dollar

-0.01 %

Colombian Peso

-0.15 %

Euro

-0.24 %

Total Net Assets

100.00 %



Credit Rating

Portfolio %

AAA

3.56 %

AA

0.45 %

A

2.90 %

BBB

16.92 %

BB

39.98 %

B

24.41 %

CCC

6.55 %

CC

0.12 %

C

0.08 %

D

0.04 %

Not Rated

3.17 %

Short Term Investments

0.80 %

Reverse Repurchase Agreements

-1.30 %

N/A

2.32 %

Total

100.00 %



Bonds by Maturity

Portfolio %

Less than 1 Year

4.51 %

1 To 5 Years

49.38 %

5 To 10 Years

38.31 %

10 To 20 Years

3.22 %

20 To 30 Years

1.84 %

More than 30 Years

2.01 %

Other

0.73 %

Total Net Assets

100.00 %



Portfolio Statistics:

Average Coupon:

7.62 %

Average Bond Price:

90.01

Percentage of Leverage(based on gross assets):

Bank Borrowing:

0.00 %

Investment Operations:*

23.96 %

Preferred Stock:

0.00 %

Tender Option Bonds:

0.00 %

VMTP Shares:

0.00 %

Total Fund Leverage:

23.96 %

Average Maturity:

    6.25 Years

Effective Duration:

    3.94 Years

Total Net Assets:

$914.94 Million

Net Asset Value:

$10.61

Total Number of Holdings:

1,470

Portfolio Turnover:

40.00 %



* Investment Operations may include the use of certain portfolio management techniques such as credit 

default swaps, dollar rolls, negative cash, reverse repurchase agreements and when-issued securities.



The foregoing portfolio characteristics are as of the date indicated and can be expected to change. The Fund is a closed-end U.S.-registered management investment company advised by AllianceBernstein L. P.

