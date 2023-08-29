AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc. RELEASES MONTHLY PORTFOLIO UPDATE

NEW YORK, Aug. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc.[NYSE: AWF] (the "Fund") today released its monthly portfolio update as of July 31, 2023.

Top 10 Fixed-Income Holdings

Portfolio % 1) U.S. Treasury Notes 2.25%, 02/15/27

1.08 % 2) CCO Holdings 4.50%, 08/15/30 - 06/01/33

0.68 % 3) Dominican Republic Intl Bond 8.625%, 04/20/27

0.65 % 4) CCO Holdings 4.75%, 02/01/32

0.62 % 5) Sirius XM Radio, Inc. 4.00%, 07/15/28

0.57 % 6) Royal Caribbean Cruises 5.50%, 08/31/26 - 04/01/28

0.55 % 7) AMMC CLO 25 Ltd. 12.898%, 04/15/35

0.52 % 8) Ford Motor Credit Co. LLC 7.35%, 11/04/27

0.49 % 9) Ford Motor Co. 6.10%, 08/19/32

0.49 % 10) Carnival Holdings Bermuda 10.375%, 05/01/28

0.44 %





Investment Type

Portfolio % Corporates - Non-Investment Grade



Industrial



Communications - Media

7.16 % Consumer Non-Cyclical

6.72 % Energy

4.30 % Capital Goods

4.12 % Consumer Cyclical - Automotive

4.03 % Consumer Cyclical - Other

3.40 % Services

3.29 % Consumer Cyclical - Entertainment

3.15 % Basic

3.13 % Technology

2.66 % Communications - Telecommunications

2.52 % Consumer Cyclical - Retailers

2.50 % Transportation - Services

0.88 % Transportation - Airlines

0.60 % Consumer Cyclical - Restaurants

0.54 % Other Industrial

0.23 % SUBTOTAL

49.23 % Credit Default Swaps

20.44 % Financial Institutions



Finance

2.06 % REITs

1.03 % Brokerage

0.85 % Banking

0.52 % Insurance

0.45 % Other Finance

0.45 % SUBTOTAL

5.36 % Utility



Electric

0.59 % Natural Gas

0.17 % Other Utility

0.15 % SUBTOTAL

0.91 % SUBTOTAL

75.94 % Corporates - Investment Grade



Industrial



Energy

1.85 % Consumer Cyclical - Automotive

1.50 % Consumer Cyclical - Other

0.97 % Basic

0.81 % Communications - Media

0.68 % Consumer Non-Cyclical

0.42 % Technology

0.39 % Capital Goods

0.31 % Transportation - Airlines

0.31 % Other Industrial

0.22 % Consumer Cyclical - Entertainment

0.21 % Communications - Telecommunications

0.18 % Consumer Cyclical - Retailers

0.18 % Services

0.10 % Transportation - Railroads

0.04 % Transportation - Services

0.02 % SUBTOTAL

8.19 % Financial Institutions



Banking

5.59 % Finance

1.13 % Insurance

1.10 % REITs

0.17 % Brokerage

0.12 % SUBTOTAL

8.11 % Utility



Electric

0.50 % SUBTOTAL

0.50 % SUBTOTAL

16.80 % Interest Rate Futures

10.63 % Emerging Markets - Corporate Bonds



Industrial



Basic

1.38 % Consumer Cyclical - Other

1.19 % Consumer Non-Cyclical

0.91 % Energy

0.70 % Capital Goods

0.39 % Technology

0.20 % Communications - Telecommunications

0.11 % Communications - Media

0.10 % Services

0.04 % Transportation - Services

0.02 % SUBTOTAL

5.04 % Utility



Electric

0.32 % SUBTOTAL

0.32 % Financial Institutions



Finance

0.02 % Other Finance

0.02 % SUBTOTAL

0.04 % SUBTOTAL

5.40 % Collateralized Loan Obligations



CLO - Floating Rate

4.82 % SUBTOTAL

4.82 % Bank Loans



Industrial



Technology

0.74 % Consumer Non-Cyclical

0.73 % Communications - Telecommunications

0.72 % Capital Goods

0.40 % Energy

0.40 % Other Industrial

0.30 % Communications - Media

0.24 % Consumer Cyclical - Automotive

0.13 % Services

0.08 % Consumer Cyclical - Retailers

0.05 % Consumer Cyclical - Other

0.04 % Consumer Cyclical - Restaurants

0.02 % SUBTOTAL

3.85 % Financial Institutions



Insurance

0.17 % Finance

0.03 % SUBTOTAL

0.20 % Utility



Electric

0.19 % SUBTOTAL

0.19 % SUBTOTAL

4.24 % Collateralized Mortgage Obligations



Risk Share Floating Rate

2.99 % Non-Agency Fixed Rate

0.38 % Non-Agency Floating Rate

0.31 % Agency Fixed Rate

0.29 % SUBTOTAL

3.97 % Emerging Markets - Sovereigns



Emerging Markets - Sovereigns

2.40 % Credit Default Swaps

0.28 % SUBTOTAL

2.68 % Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securities



Credit Default Swaps

1.49 % Non-Agency Fixed Rate CMBS

0.55 % Non-Agency Floating Rate CMBS

0.03 % SUBTOTAL

2.07 % U.S. Government & Government Sponsored Agency Obligations

2.03 % Total Return Swaps

1.15 % Quasi-Sovereigns



Quasi-Sovereign Bonds

0.77 % SUBTOTAL

0.77 % Common Stocks

0.74 % Local Governments - US Municipal Bonds

0.43 % Inflation-Linked Securities

0.21 % Asset-Backed Securities



Other ABS - Fixed Rate

0.09 % Autos - Fixed Rate

0.08 % SUBTOTAL

0.17 % Preferred Stocks



Industrials

0.10 % SUBTOTAL

0.10 % EM Government Agencies

0.07 % Forward Currency Exchange Contracts



Currency Instruments

-0.02 % SUBTOTAL

-0.02 % Reverse Repurchase Agreements

-1.27 % Cash & Cash Equivalents



Cash

1.81 % Funds and Investment Trusts

0.88 % SUBTOTAL

2.69 % Derivative Offsets



Futures Offsets

-10.85 % Swap Offsets

-22.77 % SUBTOTAL

-33.62 % TOTAL

100.00 %





Country Breakdown

Portfolio % United States

71.27 % United Kingdom

4.45 % Germany

1.94 % Canada

1.93 % France

1.92 % Luxembourg

1.70 % Brazil

1.46 % Mexico

1.01 % Italy

0.97 % Colombia

0.87 % India

0.79 % Spain

0.77 % Dominican Republic

0.65 % Macau

0.64 % Hong Kong

0.61 % Australia

0.60 % China

0.56 % Nigeria

0.53 % Israel

0.49 % Switzerland

0.45 % Netherlands

0.43 % South Africa

0.34 % Angola

0.33 % Finland

0.32 % Ireland

0.32 % Peru

0.31 % Norway

0.27 % Zambia

0.25 % Gabon

0.24 % Kazakhstan

0.24 % Japan

0.22 % Ukraine

0.22 % Indonesia

0.20 % Slovenia

0.17 % Egypt

0.16 % Argentina

0.15 % Guatemala

0.13 % Jersey (Channel Islands)

0.13 % Turkey

0.13 % Czech Republic

0.12 % El Salvador

0.11 % South Korea

0.10 % Sweden

0.10 % Ghana

0.07 % Jamaica

0.07 % Panama

0.07 % Venezuela

0.07 % Chile

0.05 % Senegal

0.05 % Belgium

0.04 % Kuwait

0.04 % Cayman Islands

0.02 % Trinidad and Tobago

0.02 % Ecuador

0.01 % Cash & Cash Equivalents

0.89 % Total Investments

100.00 %





Net Currency Exposure Breakdown

Portfolio % US Dollar

100.07 % Canadian Dollar

0.19 % Pound Sterling

0.04 % Japanese Yen

0.01 % Mexican Peso

0.01 % Norwegian Krone

0.01 % Peruvian Sol

-0.01 % Polish Zloty

-0.01 % Colombian Peso

-0.15 % Euro

-0.16 % Total Net Assets

100.00 %





Credit Rating

Portfolio % AAA

3.03 % AA

0.44 % A

3.05 % BBB

16.71 % BB

39.80 % B

25.06 % CCC

6.49 % CC

0.24 % C

0.10 % D

0.04 % Not Rated

3.16 % Short Term Investments

0.88 % Reverse Repurchase Agreements

-1.27 % N/A

2.27 % Total

100.00 %





Bonds by Maturity

Portfolio % Less than 1 Year

4.55 % 1 To 5 Years

51.01 % 5 To 10 Years

37.34 % 10 To 20 Years

2.94 % 20 To 30 Years

1.65 % More than 30 Years

1.76 % Other

0.75 % Total Net Assets

100.00 %





Portfolio Statistics:



Average Coupon:

7.62 % Average Bond Price:

91.03 Percentage of Leverage(based on gross assets):



Bank Borrowing:

0.00 % Investment Operations:*

23.97 % Preferred Stock:

0.00 % Tender Option Bonds:

0.00 % VMTP Shares:

0.00 % Total Fund Leverage:

23.97 % Average Maturity:

6.10 Years Effective Duration:

3.92 Years Total Net Assets:

$928.08 Million Net Asset Value:

$10.76 Total Number of Holdings:

1,434 Portfolio Turnover:

40.00 %

* Investment Operations may include the use of certain portfolio management techniques such as credit default swaps, dollar rolls, negative cash, reverse repurchase agreements and when-issued securities.

The foregoing portfolio characteristics are as of the date indicated and can be expected to change. The Fund is a closed-end U.S.-registered management investment company advised by AllianceBernstein L. P.

