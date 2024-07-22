AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc. RELEASES MONTHLY PORTFOLIO UPDATE

News provided by

AllianceBernstein Closed-End Funds

Jul 22, 2024, 16:15 ET

NEW YORK, July 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc. NYSE: AWF (the "Fund") today released its monthly portfolio update as of June 30, 2024.

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc.







Top 10 Fixed-Income Holdings

Portfolio %

1) U.S. Treasury Notes 2.25%, 02/15/27

1.07 %

2) CCO Holdings 4.50%, 08/15/30 - 06/01/33

0.65 %

3) Dominican Republic Intl Bond 8.625%, 04/20/27

0.62 %

4) CCO Holdings 4.75%, 02/01/32

0.60 %

5) Royal Caribbean Cruises 5.50%, 08/31/26 - 04/01/28

0.53 %

6) AMMC CLO 25 Ltd. 12.079%, 04/15/35

0.52 %

7) Palmer Square CLO Ltd. 11.74%, 01/15/35

0.43 %

8) Allied Universal Holdco/Allied Universal Finance Corp. 4.625%, 06/01/28

0.42 %

9) Altice France SA 5.125%, 01/15/29 - 07/15/29

0.39 %

10) Balboa Bay Loan Funding 13.255%, 04/20/34

0.38 %



Investment Type

Portfolio %

Corporates - Non-Investment Grade

Industrial

Energy

7.24 %

Consumer Non-Cyclical

6.84 %

Communications - Media

6.83 %

Capital Goods

4.25 %

Basic

3.83 %

Consumer Cyclical - Other

3.05 %

Consumer Cyclical - Retailers

2.86 %

Consumer Cyclical - Automotive

2.74 %

Services

2.51 %

Communications - Telecommunications

2.49 %

Technology

2.02 %

Consumer Cyclical - Entertainment

1.67 %

Transportation - Services

1.16 %

Transportation - Airlines

0.83 %

Consumer Cyclical - Restaurants

0.46 %

Other Industrial

0.35 %

SUBTOTAL

49.13 %

Credit Default Swaps

14.64 %

Financial Institutions

Finance

2.00 %

REITs

1.27 %

Insurance

1.00 %

Brokerage

0.88 %

Other Finance

0.66 %

Banking

0.35 %

SUBTOTAL

6.16 %

Utility

Electric

0.50 %

Natural Gas

0.06 %

SUBTOTAL

0.56 %

SUBTOTAL

70.49 %

Corporates - Investment Grade

Industrial

Consumer Cyclical - Automotive

2.15 %

Consumer Non-Cyclical

1.32 %

Energy

1.32 %

Communications - Media

1.03 %

Basic

0.95 %

Consumer Cyclical - Other

0.86 %

Capital Goods

0.63 %

Consumer Cyclical - Retailers

0.33 %

Consumer Cyclical - Entertainment

0.26 %

Transportation - Services

0.24 %

Communications - Telecommunications

0.09 %

Transportation - Airlines

0.09 %

Technology

0.08 %

Other Industrial

0.07 %

Transportation - Railroads

0.04 %

Services

0.03 %

SUBTOTAL

9.49 %

Financial Institutions

Banking

6.39 %

Insurance

1.20 %

Finance

0.65 %

REITs

0.20 %

Brokerage

0.16 %

SUBTOTAL

8.60 %

Utility

Electric

1.24 %

Other Utility

0.05 %

SUBTOTAL

1.29 %

SUBTOTAL

19.38 %

Emerging Markets - Corporate Bonds

Industrial

Basic

1.56 %

Energy

1.05 %

Consumer Cyclical - Other

0.93 %

Consumer Non-Cyclical

0.73 %

Communications - Media

0.20 %

Capital Goods

0.18 %

Consumer Cyclical - Retailers

0.18 %

Communications - Telecommunications

0.13 %

Consumer Cyclical - Automotive

0.05 %

Transportation - Services

0.05 %

Services

0.04 %

SUBTOTAL

5.10 %

Utility

Electric

0.38 %

Other Utility

0.07 %

SUBTOTAL

0.45 %

Financial Institutions

Banking

0.12 %

Other Finance

0.02 %

SUBTOTAL

0.14 %

SUBTOTAL

5.69 %

Interest Rate Futures

4.00 %

Collateralized Loan Obligations

CLO - Floating Rate

3.63 %

SUBTOTAL

3.63 %

Bank Loans

Industrial

Consumer Non-Cyclical

0.54 %

Communications - Media

0.44 %

Technology

0.43 %

Communications - Telecommunications

0.37 %

Energy

0.36 %

Capital Goods

0.22 %

Other Industrial

0.19 %

Consumer Cyclical - Retailers

0.05 %

Transportation - Airlines

0.03 %

Consumer Cyclical - Restaurants

0.02 %

SUBTOTAL

2.65 %

Financial Institutions

Insurance

0.33 %

Finance

0.02 %

SUBTOTAL

0.35 %

Utility

Electric

0.18 %

SUBTOTAL

0.18 %

SUBTOTAL

3.18 %

Collateralized Mortgage Obligations

Risk Share Floating Rate

2.26 %

Non-Agency Fixed Rate

0.32 %

Non-Agency Floating Rate

0.29 %

Agency Fixed Rate

0.23 %

SUBTOTAL

3.10 %

Emerging Markets - Sovereigns

Emerging Markets - Sovereigns

2.27 %

Credit Default Swaps

0.27 %

SUBTOTAL

2.54 %

U.S. Govt & Agency Securities

1.65 %

Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securities

Credit Default Swaps

1.26 %

Non-Agency Fixed Rate CMBS

0.38 %

SUBTOTAL

1.64 %

Quasi-Sovereigns

Quasi-Sovereign Bonds

1.03 %

SUBTOTAL

1.03 %

EM Government Agencies

0.48 %

Local Governments - US Municipal Bonds

0.41 %

Asset-Backed Securities

Other ABS - Floating Rate

0.30 %

Autos - Fixed Rate

0.08 %

Other ABS - Fixed Rate

0.03 %

SUBTOTAL

0.41 %

Inflation-Linked Securities

0.24 %

Common Stocks

0.12 %

Preferred Stocks

Industrials

0.10 %

SUBTOTAL

0.10 %

Forward Currency Exchange Contracts

Currency Instruments

0.05 %

SUBTOTAL

0.05 %

Reverse Repurchase Agreements

-0.89 %

Cash & Cash Equivalents

Cash

1.79 %

Funds and Investment Trusts

1.35 %

SUBTOTAL

3.14 %

Derivative Offsets

Futures Offsets

-4.00 %

Swap Offsets

-16.39 %

SUBTOTAL

-20.39 %

TOTAL

100.00 %



Country Breakdown

Portfolio %

United States

66.99 %

United Kingdom

4.24 %

France

2.60 %

Canada

2.01 %

Germany

1.88 %

Spain

1.77 %

Brazil

1.35 %

Mexico

1.34 %

Luxembourg

1.25 %

Colombia

1.22 %

Australia

0.99 %

Italy

0.97 %

India

0.94 %

Israel

0.70 %

Chile

0.68 %

Dominican Republic

0.65 %

China

0.56 %

Macau

0.56 %

Switzerland

0.54 %

Hong Kong

0.53 %

Nigeria

0.53 %

Peru

0.53 %

Ireland

0.44 %

South Africa

0.43 %

Netherlands

0.41 %

Puerto Rico

0.39 %

Kazakhstan

0.36 %

Angola

0.32 %

Finland

0.32 %

Turkey

0.32 %

Zambia

0.26 %

El Salvador

0.25 %

Norway

0.25 %

Indonesia

0.24 %

Egypt

0.23 %

Slovenia

0.21 %

Ukraine

0.21 %

Japan

0.18 %

Jersey (Channel Islands)

0.17 %

Panama

0.14 %

Argentina

0.10 %

Sweden

0.10 %

Guatemala

0.08 %

Malaysia

0.08 %

Venezuela

0.06 %

Trinidad and Tobago

0.05 %

United Republic of Tanzania

0.05 %

Czech Republic

0.04 %

Kuwait

0.04 %

Morocco

0.04 %

Romania

0.04 %

Cash & Cash Equivalents

1.36 %

Total Investments

100.00 %



Net Currency Exposure Breakdown

Portfolio %

US Dollar

100.16 %

Canadian Dollar

0.20 %

Pound Sterling

0.10 %

Brazilian Real

0.01 %

Indonesian Rupiah

0.01 %

Norwegian Krone

0.01 %

Australian Dollar

-0.01 %

Czech Koruna

-0.01 %

New Zealand Dollar

-0.01 %

Polish Zloty

-0.01 %

Singapore Dollar

-0.01 %

Colombian Peso

-0.13 %

Euro

-0.31 %

Total Net Assets

100.00 %



Credit Rating

Portfolio %

AAA

1.62 %

AA

0.33 %

A

3.23 %

BBB

18.56 %

BB

41.64 %

B

20.51 %

CCC

8.14 %

CC

0.39 %

C

0.07 %

D

0.09 %

Not Rated

2.66 %

Short Term Investments

1.35 %

Reverse Repurchase Agreements

-0.90 %

N/A

2.31 %

Total

100.00 %



Bonds by Maturity

Portfolio %

Less than 1 Year

6.29 %

1 To 5 Years

59.34 %

5 To 10 Years

28.70 %

10 To 20 Years

3.23 %

20 To 30 Years

1.08 %

More than 30 Years

1.24 %

Other

0.12 %

Total Net Assets

100.00 %



Portfolio Statistics:

Average Coupon:

7.48 %

Average Bond Price:

94.25

Percentage of Leverage(based on gross assets):

Bank Borrowing:

0.00 %

Investment Operations:*

16.76 %

Preferred Stock:

0.00 %

Tender Option Bonds:

0.00 %

VMTP Shares:

0.00 %

Total Fund Leverage:

16.76 %

Average Maturity:

    5.46 Years

Effective Duration:

    3.29 Years

Total Net Assets:

$956.89 Million

Net Asset Value:

$11.10

Total Number of Holdings:

1,312

Portfolio Turnover:

45.00 %



* Investment Operations may include the use of certain portfolio management techniques such as credit 

default swaps, dollar rolls, negative cash, reverse repurchase agreements and when-issued securities.



The foregoing portfolio characteristics are as of the date indicated and can be expected to change. The

Fund is a closed-end U.S.-registered management investment company advised by AllianceBernstein L. P.

SOURCE AllianceBernstein Closed-End Funds

Also from this source

ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN CLOSED-END FUNDS ANNOUNCE DISTRIBUTION RATES

The AllianceBernstein Closed-End Funds declared the following distributions today: FUND NAME AND DISTRIBUTIONS EX-DATE RECORD DATE PAYMENT DATE...

ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN CLOSED-END FUNDS ANNOUNCE DISTRIBUTION RATES

The AllianceBernstein Closed-End Funds declared the following distributions today: FUND NAME AND DISTRIBUTIONS EX-DATE RECORD DATE PAYMENT DATE...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Mutual Funds

News Releases in Similar Topics