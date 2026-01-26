AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc. RELEASES MONTHLY PORTFOLIO UPDATE

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc.

Jan 26, 2026, 16:06 ET

NEW YORK, Jan. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc. [NYSE: AWF] (the "Fund") today released its monthly portfolio update as of December 31, 2025.

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc.







Top 10 Fixed-Income Holdings

Portfolio %

1) U.S. Treasury Notes 2.25%, 02/15/27

1.08 %

2) 1261229 BC Ltd. 10.00%, 04/15/32

0.58 %

3) DaVita, Inc. 4.625%, 06/01/30

0.47 %

4) Societe Generale SA 5.512%, 05/22/31

0.44 %

5) Advance Auto Parts, Inc. 7.00%, 08/01/30

0.43 %

6) Dominican Republic Intl Bond 8.625%, 04/20/27

0.40 %

7) Tenet Healthcare Corp. 5.50%, 11/15/32

0.40 %

8) Millennium Escrow Corp. 6.625%, 08/01/26

0.38 %

9) TransDigm, Inc. 6.00%, 01/15/33

0.38 %

10) Allied Universal Holdco/Allied Universal Finance Corp. 4.625%, 06/01/28

0.38 %



Investment Type

Portfolio %

Corporates - Non-Investment Grade

Industrial

Consumer Non-Cyclical

7.67 %

Energy

6.35 %

Communications - Media

5.96 %

Consumer Cyclical - Retailers

4.72 %

Capital Goods

4.53 %

Consumer Cyclical - Other

4.50 %

Basic

3.51 %

Communications - Telecommunications

3.35 %

Services

3.15 %

Consumer Cyclical - Automotive

2.70 %

Technology

2.37 %

Transportation - Services

1.86 %

Consumer Cyclical - Entertainment

0.78 %

Other Industrial

0.76 %

Consumer Cyclical - Restaurants

0.72 %

Transportation - Airlines

0.55 %

Transportation - Railroads

0.01 %

SUBTOTAL

53.49 %

Credit Default Swaps

13.47 %

Financial Institutions

Finance

2.43 %

Financial Services

1.38 %

REITs

1.09 %

Brokerage

1.02 %

Insurance

0.66 %

Banking

0.42 %

SUBTOTAL

7.00 %

Utility

Electric

1.12 %

Natural Gas

0.05 %

SUBTOTAL

1.17 %

SUBTOTAL

75.13 %

Corporates - Investment Grade

Industrial

Energy

2.05 %

Consumer Cyclical - Other

1.56 %

Basic

0.89 %

Consumer Cyclical - Automotive

0.79 %

Consumer Non-Cyclical

0.71 %

Consumer Cyclical - Entertainment

0.60 %

Communications - Media

0.58 %

Technology

0.25 %

Consumer Cyclical - Retailers

0.21 %

Communications - Telecommunications

0.19 %

Transportation - Services

0.18 %

Transportation - Airlines

0.11 %

Other Industrial

0.07 %

Transportation - Railroads

0.03 %

Services

0.02 %

SUBTOTAL

8.24 %

Financial Institutions

Banking

3.67 %

REITs

0.67 %

Insurance

0.64 %

Finance

0.47 %

Brokerage

0.13 %

SUBTOTAL

5.58 %

Utility

Electric

0.96 %

Other Utility

0.05 %

SUBTOTAL

1.01 %

SUBTOTAL

14.83 %

Emerging Markets - Corporate Bonds

Industrial

Basic

1.57 %

Energy

1.14 %

Consumer Cyclical - Other

0.90 %

Consumer Non-Cyclical

0.58 %

Transportation - Services

0.20 %

Capital Goods

0.16 %

Communications - Telecommunications

0.16 %

Communications - Media

0.02 %

Services

0.02 %

SUBTOTAL

4.75 %

Utility

Electric

0.59 %

Other Utility

0.15 %

SUBTOTAL

0.74 %

Financial Institutions

Banking

0.25 %

Finance

0.05 %

REITs

0.05 %

SUBTOTAL

0.35 %

SUBTOTAL

5.84 %

Bank Loans

Industrial

Technology

1.59 %

Communications - Media

0.69 %

Consumer Non-Cyclical

0.67 %

Communications - Telecommunications

0.39 %

Capital Goods

0.20 %

Transportation - Services

0.17 %

Consumer Cyclical - Retailers

0.13 %

Consumer Cyclical - Other

0.12 %

Other Industrial

0.11 %

Transportation - Airlines

0.10 %

Consumer Cyclical - Automotive

0.08 %

Basic

0.05 %

SUBTOTAL

4.30 %

Financial Institutions

Insurance

0.29 %

Financial Services

0.24 %

Brokerage

0.15 %

Finance

0.15 %

Banking

0.02 %

SUBTOTAL

0.85 %

SUBTOTAL

5.15 %

Emerging Markets - Sovereigns

Emerging Markets - Sovereigns

3.14 %

Credit Default Swaps

-0.25 %

SUBTOTAL

2.89 %

Interest Rate Futures

2.41 %

U.S. Govt & Agency Securities

1.65 %

Collateralized Mortgage Obligations

Risk Share Floating Rate

0.88 %

Non-Agency Fixed Rate

0.28 %

Non-Agency Floating Rate

0.25 %

Agency Fixed Rate

0.16 %

SUBTOTAL

1.57 %

Quasi-Sovereigns

Quasi-Sovereign Bonds

1.42 %

SUBTOTAL

1.42 %

EM Governments

0.69 %

Asset-Backed Securities

Other ABS - Fixed Rate

0.26 %

Other ABS - Floating Rate

0.10 %

Autos - Fixed Rate

0.02 %

SUBTOTAL

0.38 %

Local Governments - US Municipal Bonds

0.38 %

Common Stocks

0.33 %

Inflation-Linked Securities

0.28 %

Emerging Markets - Treasuries

0.27 %

Collateralized Loan Obligations

CLO - Floating Rate

0.21 %

SUBTOTAL

0.21 %

Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securities

Non-Agency Fixed Rate CMBS

0.17 %

SUBTOTAL

0.17 %

Governments - Sovereign Agencies

0.05 %

Preferred Stocks

Industrials

0.03 %

SUBTOTAL

0.03 %

Rights

Industrial

0.01 %

SUBTOTAL

0.01 %

Forward Currency Exchange Contracts

Currency Instruments

-0.09 %

SUBTOTAL

-0.09 %

Reverse Repurchase Agreements

-0.45 %

Cash & Cash Equivalents

Funds and Investment Trusts

1.24 %

Cash

1.19 %

SUBTOTAL

2.43 %

Derivative Offsets

Futures Offsets

-2.39 %

Swap Offsets

-13.19 %

SUBTOTAL

-15.58 %

TOTAL

100.00 %



Country Breakdown

Portfolio %

United States

66.09 %

United Kingdom

3.31 %

France

2.96 %

Canada

2.89 %

Mexico

1.72 %

Brazil

1.45 %

Italy

1.28 %

Spain

1.25 %

Colombia

1.12 %

India

1.09 %

Germany

1.03 %

Turkey

0.91 %

South Africa

0.84 %

Luxembourg

0.82 %

Australia

0.72 %

Hong Kong

0.67 %

Nigeria

0.64 %

Chile

0.56 %

Israel

0.54 %

Japan

0.53 %

Ireland

0.42 %

Argentina

0.40 %

Dominican Republic

0.40 %

Finland

0.38 %

Netherlands

0.38 %

Peru

0.37 %

Denmark

0.36 %

Macau

0.35 %

Norway

0.35 %

China

0.34 %

Romania

0.34 %

Indonesia

0.31 %

Jersey (Channel Islands)

0.29 %

Puerto Rico

0.29 %

Switzerland

0.28 %

Egypt

0.27 %

Senegal

0.27 %

Guatemala

0.26 %

El Salvador

0.25 %

Slovenia

0.23 %

Panama

0.19 %

Ecuador

0.16 %

Kazakhstan

0.16 %

Uzbekistan

0.16 %

Zambia

0.16 %

Kenya

0.15 %

Angola

0.14 %

Azerbaijan

0.11 %

Poland

0.10 %

Ukraine

0.10 %

Malaysia

0.08 %

Trinidad and Tobago

0.06 %

Greece

0.05 %

Jamaica

0.05 %

Morocco

0.05 %

Kuwait

0.04 %

Serbia

0.03 %

Cash & Cash Equivalents

1.25 %

Total Investments

100.00 %



Net Currency Exposure Breakdown

Portfolio %

US Dollar

100.25 %

Canadian Dollar

0.19 %

Pound Sterling

0.15 %

Brazilian Real

0.02 %

Norwegian Krone

0.02 %

South African Rand

0.01 %

Chilean Peso

-0.01 %

Colombian Peso

-0.01 %

Czech Koruna

-0.01 %

Euro

-0.61 %

Total Net Assets

100.00 %



Credit Rating

Portfolio %

AAA

2.40 %

AA

-1.19 %

A

0.90 %

BBB

15.36 %

BB

45.40 %

B

23.55 %

CCC

7.79 %

CC

0.27 %

C

0.11 %

D

0.07 %

Not Rated

2.08 %

Short Term Investments

1.24 %

Reverse Repurchase Agreements

-0.45 %

N/A

2.47 %

Total

100.00 %



Bonds by Maturity

Portfolio %

Less than 1 Year

14.63 %

1 to 5 Years

65.46 %

5 to 10 Years

15.00 %

10 to 20 Years

2.87 %

20 to 30 Years

0.84 %

More than 30 Years

0.87 %

Other

0.33 %

Total Net Assets

100.00 %



Portfolio Statistics:

Average Coupon:

7.24 %

Average Bond Price:

98.29

Percentage of Leverage(based on gross assets):

Bank Borrowing:

0.00 %

Investment Operations:*

13.33 %

Preferred Stock:

0.00 %

Tender Option Bonds:

0.00 %

VMTP Shares:

0.00 %

VRDP Shares:

0.00 %

Total Fund Leverage:

13.33 %

Average Maturity:

    4.13 Years

Effective Duration:

    2.89 Years

Total Net Assets:

$985.24 Million

Net Asset Value:

$11.43

Total Number of Holdings:

1,243

Portfolio Turnover:

68.00 %



* Investment Operations may include the use of certain portfolio management techniques such as credit 

default swaps, dollar rolls, negative cash, reverse repurchase agreements and when-issued securities.



The foregoing portfolio characteristics are as of the date indicated and can be expected to change. The

Fund is a closed-end U.S.-registered management investment company advised by AllianceBernstein L. P.

SOURCE AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc.

21%

