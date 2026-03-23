AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc. RELEASES MONTHLY PORTFOLIO UPDATE
News provided byAllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc.
Mar 23, 2026, 16:06 ET
NEW YORK, March 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc. [NYSE: AWF] (the "Fund") today released its monthly portfolio update as of February 28, 2026.
|
AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc.
|
Top 10 Fixed-Income Holdings
|
Portfolio %
|
1) U.S. Treasury Notes 2.25%, 02/15/27
|
1.08 %
|
2) 1261229 BC Ltd. 10.00%, 04/15/32
|
0.58 %
|
3) DaVita, Inc. 4.625%, 06/01/30
|
0.47 %
|
4) Carvana Co. 9.00%, 06/01/30 - 06/01/31
|
0.45 %
|
5) American Airlines/AAdvantage 5.75%, 04/20/29
|
0.41 %
|
6) Advance Auto Parts, Inc. 7.00%, 08/01/30
|
0.40 %
|
7) Dominican Republic Intl Bond 8.625%, 04/20/27
|
0.40 %
|
8) Tenet Healthcare Corp. 5.50%, 11/15/32
|
0.40 %
|
9) Millennium Escrow Corp. 6.625%, 08/01/26
|
0.38 %
|
10) TransDigm, Inc. 6.00%, 01/15/33
|
0.38 %
|
Investment Type
|
Portfolio %
|
Corporates - Non-Investment Grade
|
Industrial
|
Consumer Non-Cyclical
|
7.42 %
|
Energy
|
6.40 %
|
Communications - Media
|
5.31 %
|
Consumer Cyclical - Retailers
|
5.08 %
|
Capital Goods
|
4.96 %
|
Consumer Cyclical - Other
|
4.92 %
|
Basic
|
3.37 %
|
Services
|
3.15 %
|
Technology
|
2.90 %
|
Consumer Cyclical - Automotive
|
2.83 %
|
Communications - Telecommunications
|
2.75 %
|
Transportation - Services
|
1.79 %
|
Consumer Cyclical - Entertainment
|
0.85 %
|
Other Industrial
|
0.77 %
|
Transportation - Airlines
|
0.60 %
|
Consumer Cyclical - Restaurants
|
0.44 %
|
SUBTOTAL
|
53.54 %
|
Credit Default Swaps
|
13.33 %
|
Financial Institutions
|
Finance
|
2.60 %
|
Insurance
|
1.36 %
|
Financial Services
|
1.24 %
|
Brokerage
|
0.99 %
|
REITs
|
0.90 %
|
Banking
|
0.38 %
|
SUBTOTAL
|
7.47 %
|
Utility
|
Electric
|
0.97 %
|
Natural Gas
|
0.05 %
|
SUBTOTAL
|
1.02 %
|
SUBTOTAL
|
75.36 %
|
Corporates - Investment Grade
|
Industrial
|
Energy
|
1.65 %
|
Consumer Cyclical - Other
|
1.17 %
|
Basic
|
0.94 %
|
Consumer Cyclical - Automotive
|
0.83 %
|
Communications - Media
|
0.65 %
|
Consumer Cyclical - Entertainment
|
0.65 %
|
Consumer Non-Cyclical
|
0.52 %
|
Consumer Cyclical - Restaurants
|
0.37 %
|
Technology
|
0.32 %
|
Communications - Telecommunications
|
0.24 %
|
Transportation - Services
|
0.18 %
|
Consumer Cyclical - Retailers
|
0.15 %
|
Transportation - Airlines
|
0.11 %
|
Other Industrial
|
0.07 %
|
Transportation - Railroads
|
0.03 %
|
SUBTOTAL
|
7.88 %
|
Financial Institutions
|
Banking
|
3.68 %
|
REITs
|
0.73 %
|
Insurance
|
0.69 %
|
Finance
|
0.51 %
|
Brokerage
|
0.14 %
|
SUBTOTAL
|
5.75 %
|
Utility
|
Electric
|
1.11 %
|
SUBTOTAL
|
1.11 %
|
SUBTOTAL
|
14.74 %
|
Emerging Markets - Corporate Bonds
|
Industrial
|
Basic
|
1.36 %
|
Energy
|
1.06 %
|
Consumer Cyclical - Other
|
0.84 %
|
Consumer Non-Cyclical
|
0.59 %
|
Communications - Telecommunications
|
0.21 %
|
Capital Goods
|
0.16 %
|
Transportation - Services
|
0.10 %
|
Communications - Media
|
0.02 %
|
Services
|
0.02 %
|
SUBTOTAL
|
4.36 %
|
Utility
|
Electric
|
0.65 %
|
Other Utility
|
0.15 %
|
SUBTOTAL
|
0.80 %
|
Financial Institutions
|
Banking
|
0.25 %
|
REITs
|
0.07 %
|
Finance
|
0.05 %
|
SUBTOTAL
|
0.37 %
|
SUBTOTAL
|
5.53 %
|
Bank Loans
|
Industrial
|
Technology
|
1.42 %
|
Communications - Media
|
0.80 %
|
Consumer Non-Cyclical
|
0.46 %
|
Capital Goods
|
0.34 %
|
Communications - Telecommunications
|
0.29 %
|
Consumer Cyclical - Retailers
|
0.21 %
|
Transportation - Services
|
0.17 %
|
Consumer Cyclical - Other
|
0.12 %
|
Other Industrial
|
0.11 %
|
Transportation - Airlines
|
0.10 %
|
Consumer Cyclical - Automotive
|
0.08 %
|
Basic
|
0.05 %
|
SUBTOTAL
|
4.15 %
|
Financial Institutions
|
Insurance
|
0.65 %
|
Financial Services
|
0.27 %
|
Brokerage
|
0.15 %
|
Finance
|
0.14 %
|
Banking
|
0.02 %
|
SUBTOTAL
|
1.23 %
|
SUBTOTAL
|
5.38 %
|
EM Governments
|
4.36 %
|
Interest Rate Swaps
|
3.74 %
|
Interest Rate Futures
|
2.17 %
|
U.S. Govt & Agency Securities
|
1.66 %
|
Quasi-Sovereigns
|
Quasi-Sovereign Bonds
|
1.03 %
|
SUBTOTAL
|
1.03 %
|
Collateralized Mortgage Obligations
|
Non-Agency Fixed Rate
|
0.29 %
|
Non-Agency Floating Rate
|
0.25 %
|
Agency Fixed Rate
|
0.15 %
|
Risk Share Floating Rate
|
0.15 %
|
SUBTOTAL
|
0.84 %
|
Common Stocks
|
0.42 %
|
Local Governments - US Municipal Bonds
|
0.39 %
|
Asset-Backed Securities
|
Other ABS - Fixed Rate
|
0.25 %
|
Other ABS - Floating Rate
|
0.09 %
|
Autos - Fixed Rate
|
0.02 %
|
SUBTOTAL
|
0.36 %
|
Emerging Markets - Treasuries
|
0.29 %
|
Inflation-Linked Securities
|
0.28 %
|
Collateralized Loan Obligations
|
CLO - Floating Rate
|
0.20 %
|
SUBTOTAL
|
0.20 %
|
Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securities
|
Non-Agency Fixed Rate CMBS
|
0.16 %
|
SUBTOTAL
|
0.16 %
|
Forward Currency Exchange Contracts
|
Currency Instruments
|
0.08 %
|
SUBTOTAL
|
0.08 %
|
Preferred Stocks
|
Industrials
|
0.03 %
|
SUBTOTAL
|
0.03 %
|
Rights
|
Communication Services
|
0.01 %
|
SUBTOTAL
|
0.01 %
|
EM Governments Agencies
|
Credit Default Swaps
|
-0.25 %
|
SUBTOTAL
|
-0.25 %
|
Reverse Repurchase Agreements
|
-0.80 %
|
Cash & Cash Equivalents
|
Funds and Investment Trusts
|
2.31 %
|
Cash
|
0.66 %
|
SUBTOTAL
|
2.97 %
|
Derivative Offsets
|
Futures Offsets
|
-2.15 %
|
Swap Offsets
|
-16.80 %
|
SUBTOTAL
|
-18.95 %
|
TOTAL
|
100.00 %
|
Country Breakdown
|
Portfolio %
|
United States
|
66.17 %
|
United Kingdom
|
3.48 %
|
Canada
|
3.05 %
|
France
|
2.68 %
|
Colombia
|
1.35 %
|
Brazil
|
1.30 %
|
Mexico
|
1.23 %
|
Italy
|
1.20 %
|
Spain
|
1.06 %
|
India
|
1.03 %
|
Turkey
|
0.89 %
|
South Africa
|
0.84 %
|
Germany
|
0.81 %
|
Luxembourg
|
0.76 %
|
Nigeria
|
0.64 %
|
Ireland
|
0.60 %
|
Australia
|
0.59 %
|
Hong Kong
|
0.59 %
|
Chile
|
0.46 %
|
Israel
|
0.45 %
|
Japan
|
0.45 %
|
Argentina
|
0.43 %
|
Switzerland
|
0.42 %
|
Dominican Republic
|
0.40 %
|
Finland
|
0.38 %
|
Peru
|
0.37 %
|
China
|
0.35 %
|
Norway
|
0.35 %
|
Romania
|
0.34 %
|
Indonesia
|
0.33 %
|
Netherlands
|
0.33 %
|
Jersey (Channel Islands)
|
0.32 %
|
Macau
|
0.32 %
|
Costa Rica
|
0.31 %
|
Puerto Rico
|
0.31 %
|
Senegal
|
0.30 %
|
Denmark
|
0.29 %
|
Ecuador
|
0.29 %
|
Egypt
|
0.27 %
|
El Salvador
|
0.25 %
|
Guatemala
|
0.22 %
|
Slovenia
|
0.16 %
|
Uzbekistan
|
0.16 %
|
Angola
|
0.14 %
|
Panama
|
0.14 %
|
Azerbaijan
|
0.11 %
|
Trinidad and Tobago
|
0.11 %
|
Zambia
|
0.11 %
|
Kazakhstan
|
0.10 %
|
Ukraine
|
0.10 %
|
Malaysia
|
0.08 %
|
Belgium
|
0.05 %
|
Greece
|
0.05 %
|
Jamaica
|
0.05 %
|
Morocco
|
0.05 %
|
Kuwait
|
0.04 %
|
Serbia
|
0.03 %
|
Cash & Cash Equivalents
|
2.31 %
|
Total Investments
|
100.00 %
|
Net Currency Exposure Breakdown
|
Portfolio %
|
US Dollar
|
99.84 %
|
Colombian Peso
|
0.25 %
|
Canadian Dollar
|
0.19 %
|
Pound Sterling
|
0.16 %
|
Norwegian Krone
|
0.02 %
|
South African Rand
|
0.02 %
|
Brazilian Real
|
0.01 %
|
New Taiwan Dollar
|
0.01 %
|
Chinese Yuan Renminbi (Offshore)
|
-0.01 %
|
Czech Koruna
|
-0.01 %
|
Swedish Krona
|
-0.01 %
|
Euro
|
-0.47 %
|
Total Net Assets
|
100.00 %
|
Credit Rating
|
Portfolio %
|
AAA
|
2.66 %
|
AA
|
-1.01 %
|
A
|
0.87 %
|
BBB
|
15.17 %
|
BB
|
44.98 %
|
B
|
24.37 %
|
CCC
|
7.62 %
|
CC
|
0.32 %
|
C
|
0.12 %
|
Not Rated
|
1.51 %
|
Short Term Investments
|
2.31 %
|
Reverse Repurchase Agreements
|
-0.80 %
|
N/A
|
1.88 %
|
Total
|
100.00 %
|
Bonds by Maturity
|
Portfolio %
|
Less than 1 Year
|
14.12 %
|
1 to 5 Years
|
64.49 %
|
5 to 10 Years
|
15.68 %
|
10 to 20 Years
|
3.56 %
|
20 to 30 Years
|
1.00 %
|
More than 30 Years
|
0.72 %
|
Other
|
0.43 %
|
Total Net Assets
|
100.00 %
|
Portfolio Statistics:
|
Average Coupon:
|
7.15 %
|
Average Bond Price:
|
97.92
|
Percentage of Leverage(based on gross assets):
|
Bank Borrowing:
|
0.00 %
|
Investment Operations:*
|
13.72 %
|
Preferred Stock:
|
0.00 %
|
Tender Option Bonds:
|
0.00 %
|
VMTP Shares:
|
0.00 %
|
VRDP Shares:
|
0.00 %
|
Total Fund Leverage:
|
13.72 %
|
Average Maturity:
|
4.24 Years
|
Effective Duration:
|
2.97 Years
|
Total Net Assets:
|
$984.63 Million
|
Net Asset Value:
|
$11.42
|
Total Number of Holdings:
|
1,244
|
Portfolio Turnover:
|
68.00 %
|
* Investment Operations may include the use of certain portfolio management techniques such as credit
|
default swaps, dollar rolls, negative cash, reverse repurchase agreements and when-issued securities.
|
The foregoing portfolio characteristics are as of the date indicated and can be expected to change. The
|
Fund is a closed-end U.S.-registered management investment company advised by AllianceBernstein L. P.
SOURCE AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc.
Share this article