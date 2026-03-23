AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc. RELEASES MONTHLY PORTFOLIO UPDATE

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AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc.

Mar 23, 2026, 16:06 ET

NEW YORK, March 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc. [NYSE: AWF] (the "Fund") today released its monthly portfolio update as of February 28, 2026.

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc.







Top 10 Fixed-Income Holdings

Portfolio %

1) U.S. Treasury Notes 2.25%, 02/15/27

1.08 %

2) 1261229 BC Ltd. 10.00%, 04/15/32

0.58 %

3) DaVita, Inc. 4.625%, 06/01/30

0.47 %

4) Carvana Co. 9.00%, 06/01/30 - 06/01/31

0.45 %

5) American Airlines/AAdvantage 5.75%, 04/20/29

0.41 %

6) Advance Auto Parts, Inc. 7.00%, 08/01/30

0.40 %

7) Dominican Republic Intl Bond 8.625%, 04/20/27

0.40 %

8) Tenet Healthcare Corp. 5.50%, 11/15/32

0.40 %

9) Millennium Escrow Corp. 6.625%, 08/01/26

0.38 %

10) TransDigm, Inc. 6.00%, 01/15/33

0.38 %



Investment Type

Portfolio %

Corporates - Non-Investment Grade

Industrial

Consumer Non-Cyclical

7.42 %

Energy

6.40 %

Communications - Media

5.31 %

Consumer Cyclical - Retailers

5.08 %

Capital Goods

4.96 %

Consumer Cyclical - Other

4.92 %

Basic

3.37 %

Services

3.15 %

Technology

2.90 %

Consumer Cyclical - Automotive

2.83 %

Communications - Telecommunications

2.75 %

Transportation - Services

1.79 %

Consumer Cyclical - Entertainment

0.85 %

Other Industrial

0.77 %

Transportation - Airlines

0.60 %

Consumer Cyclical - Restaurants

0.44 %

SUBTOTAL

53.54 %

Credit Default Swaps

13.33 %

Financial Institutions

Finance

2.60 %

Insurance

1.36 %

Financial Services

1.24 %

Brokerage

0.99 %

REITs

0.90 %

Banking

0.38 %

SUBTOTAL

7.47 %

Utility

Electric

0.97 %

Natural Gas

0.05 %

SUBTOTAL

1.02 %

SUBTOTAL

75.36 %

Corporates - Investment Grade

Industrial

Energy

1.65 %

Consumer Cyclical - Other

1.17 %

Basic

0.94 %

Consumer Cyclical - Automotive

0.83 %

Communications - Media

0.65 %

Consumer Cyclical - Entertainment

0.65 %

Consumer Non-Cyclical

0.52 %

Consumer Cyclical - Restaurants

0.37 %

Technology

0.32 %

Communications - Telecommunications

0.24 %

Transportation - Services

0.18 %

Consumer Cyclical - Retailers

0.15 %

Transportation - Airlines

0.11 %

Other Industrial

0.07 %

Transportation - Railroads

0.03 %

SUBTOTAL

7.88 %

Financial Institutions

Banking

3.68 %

REITs

0.73 %

Insurance

0.69 %

Finance

0.51 %

Brokerage

0.14 %

SUBTOTAL

5.75 %

Utility

Electric

1.11 %

SUBTOTAL

1.11 %

SUBTOTAL

14.74 %

Emerging Markets - Corporate Bonds

Industrial

Basic

1.36 %

Energy

1.06 %

Consumer Cyclical - Other

0.84 %

Consumer Non-Cyclical

0.59 %

Communications - Telecommunications

0.21 %

Capital Goods

0.16 %

Transportation - Services

0.10 %

Communications - Media

0.02 %

Services

0.02 %

SUBTOTAL

4.36 %

Utility

Electric

0.65 %

Other Utility

0.15 %

SUBTOTAL

0.80 %

Financial Institutions

Banking

0.25 %

REITs

0.07 %

Finance

0.05 %

SUBTOTAL

0.37 %

SUBTOTAL

5.53 %

Bank Loans

Industrial

Technology

1.42 %

Communications - Media

0.80 %

Consumer Non-Cyclical

0.46 %

Capital Goods

0.34 %

Communications - Telecommunications

0.29 %

Consumer Cyclical - Retailers

0.21 %

Transportation - Services

0.17 %

Consumer Cyclical - Other

0.12 %

Other Industrial

0.11 %

Transportation - Airlines

0.10 %

Consumer Cyclical - Automotive

0.08 %

Basic

0.05 %

SUBTOTAL

4.15 %

Financial Institutions

Insurance

0.65 %

Financial Services

0.27 %

Brokerage

0.15 %

Finance

0.14 %

Banking

0.02 %

SUBTOTAL

1.23 %

SUBTOTAL

5.38 %

EM Governments

4.36 %

Interest Rate Swaps

3.74 %

Interest Rate Futures

2.17 %

U.S. Govt & Agency Securities

1.66 %

Quasi-Sovereigns

Quasi-Sovereign Bonds

1.03 %

SUBTOTAL

1.03 %

Collateralized Mortgage Obligations

Non-Agency Fixed Rate

0.29 %

Non-Agency Floating Rate

0.25 %

Agency Fixed Rate

0.15 %

Risk Share Floating Rate

0.15 %

SUBTOTAL

0.84 %

Common Stocks

0.42 %

Local Governments - US Municipal Bonds

0.39 %

Asset-Backed Securities

Other ABS - Fixed Rate

0.25 %

Other ABS - Floating Rate

0.09 %

Autos - Fixed Rate

0.02 %

SUBTOTAL

0.36 %

Emerging Markets - Treasuries

0.29 %

Inflation-Linked Securities

0.28 %

Collateralized Loan Obligations

CLO - Floating Rate

0.20 %

SUBTOTAL

0.20 %

Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securities

Non-Agency Fixed Rate CMBS

0.16 %

SUBTOTAL

0.16 %

Forward Currency Exchange Contracts

Currency Instruments

0.08 %

SUBTOTAL

0.08 %

Preferred Stocks

Industrials

0.03 %

SUBTOTAL

0.03 %

Rights

Communication Services

0.01 %

SUBTOTAL

0.01 %

EM Governments Agencies

Credit Default Swaps

-0.25 %

SUBTOTAL

-0.25 %

Reverse Repurchase Agreements

-0.80 %

Cash & Cash Equivalents

Funds and Investment Trusts

2.31 %

Cash

0.66 %

SUBTOTAL

2.97 %

Derivative Offsets

Futures Offsets

-2.15 %

Swap Offsets

-16.80 %

SUBTOTAL

-18.95 %

TOTAL

100.00 %



Country Breakdown

Portfolio %

United States

66.17 %

United Kingdom

3.48 %

Canada

3.05 %

France

2.68 %

Colombia

1.35 %

Brazil

1.30 %

Mexico

1.23 %

Italy

1.20 %

Spain

1.06 %

India

1.03 %

Turkey

0.89 %

South Africa

0.84 %

Germany

0.81 %

Luxembourg

0.76 %

Nigeria

0.64 %

Ireland

0.60 %

Australia

0.59 %

Hong Kong

0.59 %

Chile

0.46 %

Israel

0.45 %

Japan

0.45 %

Argentina

0.43 %

Switzerland

0.42 %

Dominican Republic

0.40 %

Finland

0.38 %

Peru

0.37 %

China

0.35 %

Norway

0.35 %

Romania

0.34 %

Indonesia

0.33 %

Netherlands

0.33 %

Jersey (Channel Islands)

0.32 %

Macau

0.32 %

Costa Rica

0.31 %

Puerto Rico

0.31 %

Senegal

0.30 %

Denmark

0.29 %

Ecuador

0.29 %

Egypt

0.27 %

El Salvador

0.25 %

Guatemala

0.22 %

Slovenia

0.16 %

Uzbekistan

0.16 %

Angola

0.14 %

Panama

0.14 %

Azerbaijan

0.11 %

Trinidad and Tobago

0.11 %

Zambia

0.11 %

Kazakhstan

0.10 %

Ukraine

0.10 %

Malaysia

0.08 %

Belgium

0.05 %

Greece

0.05 %

Jamaica

0.05 %

Morocco

0.05 %

Kuwait

0.04 %

Serbia

0.03 %

Cash & Cash Equivalents

2.31 %

Total Investments

100.00 %



Net Currency Exposure Breakdown

Portfolio %

US Dollar

99.84 %

Colombian Peso

0.25 %

Canadian Dollar

0.19 %

Pound Sterling

0.16 %

Norwegian Krone

0.02 %

South African Rand

0.02 %

Brazilian Real

0.01 %

New Taiwan Dollar

0.01 %

Chinese Yuan Renminbi (Offshore)

-0.01 %

Czech Koruna

-0.01 %

Swedish Krona

-0.01 %

Euro

-0.47 %

Total Net Assets

100.00 %



Credit Rating

Portfolio %

AAA

2.66 %

AA

-1.01 %

A

0.87 %

BBB

15.17 %

BB

44.98 %

B

24.37 %

CCC

7.62 %

CC

0.32 %

C

0.12 %

Not Rated

1.51 %

Short Term Investments

2.31 %

Reverse Repurchase Agreements

-0.80 %

N/A

1.88 %

Total

100.00 %



Bonds by Maturity

Portfolio %

Less than 1 Year

14.12 %

1 to 5 Years

64.49 %

5 to 10 Years

15.68 %

10 to 20 Years

3.56 %

20 to 30 Years

1.00 %

More than 30 Years

0.72 %

Other

0.43 %

Total Net Assets

100.00 %



Portfolio Statistics:

Average Coupon:

7.15 %

Average Bond Price:

97.92

Percentage of Leverage(based on gross assets):

Bank Borrowing:

0.00 %

Investment Operations:*

13.72 %

Preferred Stock:

0.00 %

Tender Option Bonds:

0.00 %

VMTP Shares:

0.00 %

VRDP Shares:

0.00 %

Total Fund Leverage:

13.72 %

Average Maturity:

    4.24 Years

Effective Duration:

    2.97 Years

Total Net Assets:

$984.63 Million

Net Asset Value:

$11.42

Total Number of Holdings:

1,244

Portfolio Turnover:

68.00 %



* Investment Operations may include the use of certain portfolio management techniques such as credit

default swaps, dollar rolls, negative cash, reverse repurchase agreements and when-issued securities.



The foregoing portfolio characteristics are as of the date indicated and can be expected to change. The

Fund is a closed-end U.S.-registered management investment company advised by AllianceBernstein L. P.

SOURCE AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc.

21%

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