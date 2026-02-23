AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc. Releases Monthly Portfolio Update

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc.

NEW YORK, Feb. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc. [NYSE: AWF] (the "Fund") today released its monthly portfolio update as of January 31, 2026.

Top 10 Fixed-Income Holdings

Portfolio %

1) U.S. Treasury Notes 2.25%, 02/15/27

1.08 %

2) 1261229 BC Ltd. 10.00%, 04/15/32

0.57 %

3) DaVita, Inc. 4.625%, 06/01/30

0.46 %

4) Carvana Co. 9.00%, 06/01/30 - 06/01/31

0.45 %

5) Advance Auto Parts, Inc. 7.00%, 08/01/30

0.43 %

6) American Airlines/AAdvantage 5.75%, 04/20/29

0.41 %

7) Dominican Republic Intl Bond 8.625%, 04/20/27

0.40 %

8) Tenet Healthcare Corp. 5.50%, 11/15/32

0.39 %

9) Millennium Escrow Corp. 6.625%, 08/01/26

0.39 %

10) TransDigm, Inc. 6.00%, 01/15/33

0.38 %



Investment Type

Portfolio %

Corporates - Non-Investment Grade

Industrial

Consumer Non-Cyclical

7.59 %

Energy

6.85 %

Communications - Media

5.65 %

Consumer Cyclical - Retailers

5.12 %

Consumer Cyclical - Other

4.90 %

Capital Goods

4.74 %

Basic

3.31 %

Communications - Telecommunications

2.99 %

Services

2.99 %

Consumer Cyclical - Automotive

2.75 %

Technology

2.26 %

Transportation - Services

1.73 %

Consumer Cyclical - Entertainment

0.94 %

Other Industrial

0.78 %

Transportation - Airlines

0.60 %

Consumer Cyclical - Restaurants

0.44 %

SUBTOTAL

53.64 %

Credit Default Swaps

13.40 %

Financial Institutions

Finance

2.50 %

Financial Services

1.32 %

REITs

1.12 %

Brokerage

1.04 %

Insurance

0.81 %

Banking

0.41 %

SUBTOTAL

7.20 %

Utility

Electric

1.06 %

Natural Gas

0.05 %

SUBTOTAL

1.11 %

SUBTOTAL

75.35 %

Corporates - Investment Grade

Industrial

Energy

2.00 %

Consumer Cyclical - Other

1.28 %

Basic

0.94 %

Consumer Cyclical - Automotive

0.84 %

Consumer Cyclical - Entertainment

0.73 %

Consumer Non-Cyclical

0.69 %

Communications - Media

0.57 %

Consumer Cyclical - Restaurants

0.36 %

Technology

0.25 %

Consumer Cyclical - Retailers

0.21 %

Communications - Telecommunications

0.19 %

Transportation - Services

0.18 %

Transportation - Airlines

0.11 %

Other Industrial

0.07 %

Transportation - Railroads

0.03 %

SUBTOTAL

8.45 %

Financial Institutions

Banking

3.66 %

REITs

0.73 %

Insurance

0.69 %

Finance

0.52 %

Brokerage

0.13 %

SUBTOTAL

5.73 %

Utility

Electric

0.98 %

SUBTOTAL

0.98 %

SUBTOTAL

15.16 %

Emerging Markets - Corporate Bonds

Industrial

Basic

1.49 %

Energy

0.99 %

Consumer Cyclical - Other

0.91 %

Consumer Non-Cyclical

0.58 %

Capital Goods

0.16 %

Communications - Telecommunications

0.16 %

Transportation - Services

0.10 %

Communications - Media

0.02 %

Services

0.02 %

SUBTOTAL

4.43 %

Utility

Electric

0.64 %

Other Utility

0.16 %

SUBTOTAL

0.80 %

Financial Institutions

Banking

0.25 %

REITs

0.07 %

Finance

0.05 %

SUBTOTAL

0.37 %

SUBTOTAL

5.60 %

Bank Loans

Industrial

Technology

1.32 %

Communications - Media

0.83 %

Consumer Non-Cyclical

0.63 %

Communications - Telecommunications

0.39 %

Capital Goods

0.21 %

Transportation - Services

0.17 %

Consumer Cyclical - Retailers

0.13 %

Consumer Cyclical - Other

0.12 %

Other Industrial

0.11 %

Transportation - Airlines

0.10 %

Consumer Cyclical - Automotive

0.08 %

Basic

0.05 %

SUBTOTAL

4.14 %

Financial Institutions

Insurance

0.29 %

Financial Services

0.24 %

Brokerage

0.15 %

Finance

0.14 %

Banking

0.02 %

SUBTOTAL

0.84 %

SUBTOTAL

4.98 %

EM Governments

EM Governments

4.31 %

Credit Default Swaps

-0.25 %

SUBTOTAL

4.06 %

Interest Rate Swaps

3.35 %

Interest Rate Futures

2.27 %

U.S. Govt & Agency Securities

1.64 %

Quasi-Sovereigns

Quasi-Sovereign Bonds

1.20 %

SUBTOTAL

1.20 %

Collateralized Mortgage Obligations

Non-Agency Fixed Rate

0.28 %

Non-Agency Floating Rate

0.25 %

Risk Share Floating Rate

0.22 %

Agency Fixed Rate

0.16 %

SUBTOTAL

0.91 %

Asset-Backed Securities

Other ABS - Fixed Rate

0.31 %

Other ABS - Floating Rate

0.09 %

Autos - Fixed Rate

0.02 %

SUBTOTAL

0.42 %

Common Stocks

0.40 %

Local Governments - US Municipal Bonds

0.38 %

Inflation-Linked Securities

0.29 %

Emerging Markets - Treasuries

0.28 %

Collateralized Loan Obligations

CLO - Floating Rate

0.21 %

SUBTOTAL

0.21 %

Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securities

Non-Agency Fixed Rate CMBS

0.17 %

SUBTOTAL

0.17 %

Forward Currency Exchange Contracts

Currency Instruments

0.03 %

SUBTOTAL

0.03 %

Preferred Stocks

Industrials

0.03 %

SUBTOTAL

0.03 %

Rights

Communication Services

0.01 %

SUBTOTAL

0.01 %

Reverse Repurchase Agreements

-0.64 %

Cash & Cash Equivalents

Funds and Investment Trusts

1.93 %

Cash

0.66 %

SUBTOTAL

2.59 %

Derivative Offsets

Futures Offsets

-2.27 %

Swap Offsets

-16.42 %

SUBTOTAL

-18.69 %

TOTAL

100.00 %



Country Breakdown

Portfolio %

United States

65.60 %

United Kingdom

3.51 %

Canada

2.98 %

France

2.60 %

Brazil

1.47 %

Mexico

1.41 %

Italy

1.25 %

Spain

1.24 %

Colombia

1.15 %

India

1.09 %

Germany

1.03 %

Turkey

0.91 %

South Africa

0.84 %

Luxembourg

0.82 %

Australia

0.71 %

Hong Kong

0.63 %

Nigeria

0.63 %

Ireland

0.61 %

Israel

0.54 %

Chile

0.45 %

Japan

0.44 %

Dominican Republic

0.40 %

Argentina

0.38 %

Finland

0.38 %

Macau

0.38 %

Peru

0.36 %

Denmark

0.35 %

Netherlands

0.35 %

China

0.34 %

Norway

0.34 %

Romania

0.33 %

Switzerland

0.33 %

Costa Rica

0.31 %

Indonesia

0.31 %

Ecuador

0.30 %

Puerto Rico

0.30 %

Jersey (Channel Islands)

0.28 %

Egypt

0.27 %

Senegal

0.27 %

Guatemala

0.26 %

El Salvador

0.25 %

Panama

0.19 %

Slovenia

0.16 %

Uzbekistan

0.16 %

Zambia

0.16 %

Kenya

0.15 %

Angola

0.14 %

Azerbaijan

0.11 %

Trinidad and Tobago

0.11 %

Kazakhstan

0.10 %

Ukraine

0.10 %

Malaysia

0.08 %

Greece

0.05 %

Jamaica

0.05 %

Kuwait

0.04 %

Morocco

0.04 %

Serbia

0.03 %

Cash & Cash Equivalents

1.93 %

Total Investments

100.00 %



Net Currency Exposure Breakdown

Portfolio %

US Dollar

100.20 %

Canadian Dollar

0.18 %

Pound Sterling

0.16 %

Brazilian Real

0.04 %

Norwegian Krone

0.02 %

Colombian Peso

0.01 %

Indian Rupee

0.01 %

New Zealand Dollar

0.01 %

South African Rand

0.01 %

Swiss Franc

-0.01 %

Chilean Peso

-0.01 %

Chinese Yuan Renminbi (Offshore)

-0.01 %

Czech Koruna

-0.01 %

Swedish Krona

-0.01 %

Euro

-0.59 %

Total Net Assets

100.00 %



Credit Rating

Portfolio %

AAA

2.37 %

AA

-1.17 %

A

0.81 %

BBB

15.57 %

BB

46.35 %

B

23.44 %

CCC

7.30 %

CC

0.31 %

C

0.12 %

Not Rated

1.52 %

Short Term Investments

1.93 %

Reverse Repurchase Agreements

-0.64 %

N/A

2.09 %

Total

100.00 %



Bonds by Maturity

Portfolio %

Less than 1 Year

14.31 %

1 to 5 Years

64.91 %

5 to 10 Years

15.50 %

10 to 20 Years

3.35 %

20 to 30 Years

1.03 %

More than 30 Years

0.50 %

Other

0.40 %

Total Net Assets

100.00 %



Portfolio Statistics:

Average Coupon:

7.17 %

Average Bond Price:

98.37

Percentage of Leverage(based on gross assets):

Bank Borrowing:

0.00 %

Investment Operations:*

13.73 %

Preferred Stock:

0.00 %

Tender Option Bonds:

0.00 %

VMTP Shares:

0.00 %

VRDP Shares:

0.00 %

Total Fund Leverage:

13.73 %

Average Maturity:

    4.14 Years

Effective Duration:

    3.03 Years

Total Net Assets:

$991.11 Million

Net Asset Value:

$11.49

Total Number of Holdings:

1,249

Portfolio Turnover:

68.00 %



* Investment Operations may include the use of certain portfolio management techniques such as credit 

default swaps, dollar rolls, negative cash, reverse repurchase agreements and when-issued securities.



The foregoing portfolio characteristics are as of the date indicated and can be expected to change. The

Fund is a closed-end U.S.-registered management investment company advised by AllianceBernstein L. P.

SOURCE AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc.

