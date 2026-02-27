ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN GLOBAL HIGH INCOME FUND, INC. REPORTS THIRD QUARTER EARNINGS

News provided by

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc.

Feb 27, 2026, 16:06 ET

NEW YORK, Feb. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE: AWF), a registered closed‑end investment company, today announced earnings for the third quarter ended December 31, 2025.

Total net assets of the Fund on December 31, 2025 were $985,227,126 as compared with $993,104,684 on September 30, 2025 and $978,431,163 on December 31, 2024. On December 31, 2025, the net asset value per share was $11.43 based on 86,229,677 shares of common stock outstanding.

December 31, 2025

September 30, 2025

December 31, 2024




Total Net Assets

$985,227,126

$993,104,684

$978,431,163

NAV Per Share

$11.43

$11.52

$11.35

Shares Outstanding 

86,229,677

86,229,677

86,229,677

For the period October 1, 2025 through December 31, 2025, total net investment income was $15,059,136 or $0.17 per share. The total net realized and unrealized loss was $(1,784,553) or $(0.02) per share for the same period.

Third Quarter

Ended

December 31, 2025 

Second Quarter

Ended

September 30, 2025 

Third Quarter

Ended

December 31, 2024 




Total Net Investment

  Income 

$15,059,136

 

$31,772,437

 

$16,146,424

 

Per Share

$0.17

$0.20

$0.19




Total Net Realized/

  Unrealized Gain/(Loss)

$(1,784,553)

$9,886,429

$(8,683,161)

Per Share

$(0.02)

$0.11

$(0.10)

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc. is managed by AllianceBernstein L.P.

SOURCE AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc.

21%

more press release views with 
Request a Demo

Also from this source

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc. Releases Monthly Portfolio Update

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc. [NYSE: AWF] (the "Fund") today released its monthly portfolio update as of January 31, 2026....

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc. RELEASES MONTHLY PORTFOLIO UPDATE

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc. [NYSE: AWF] (the "Fund") today released its monthly portfolio update as of December 31, 2025....
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Banking & Financial Services

Banking & Financial Services

Mutual Funds

Mutual Funds

Earnings

Earnings

Earnings

Earnings

News Releases in Similar Topics