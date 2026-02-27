ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN GLOBAL HIGH INCOME FUND, INC. REPORTS THIRD QUARTER EARNINGS

NEW YORK, Feb. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE: AWF), a registered closed‑end investment company, today announced earnings for the third quarter ended December 31, 2025.

Total net assets of the Fund on December 31, 2025 were $985,227,126 as compared with $993,104,684 on September 30, 2025 and $978,431,163 on December 31, 2024. On December 31, 2025, the net asset value per share was $11.43 based on 86,229,677 shares of common stock outstanding.



December 31, 2025 September 30, 2025 December 31, 2024







Total Net Assets $985,227,126 $993,104,684 $978,431,163 NAV Per Share $11.43 $11.52 $11.35 Shares Outstanding 86,229,677 86,229,677 86,229,677

For the period October 1, 2025 through December 31, 2025, total net investment income was $15,059,136 or $0.17 per share. The total net realized and unrealized loss was $(1,784,553) or $(0.02) per share for the same period.



Third Quarter Ended December 31, 2025 Second Quarter Ended September 30, 2025 Third Quarter Ended December 31, 2024







Total Net Investment Income $15,059,136 $31,772,437 $16,146,424 Per Share $0.17 $0.20 $0.19







Total Net Realized/ Unrealized Gain/(Loss) $(1,784,553) $9,886,429 $(8,683,161) Per Share $(0.02) $0.11 $(0.10)

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc. is managed by AllianceBernstein L.P.

SOURCE AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc.