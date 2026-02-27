ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN GLOBAL HIGH INCOME FUND, INC. REPORTS THIRD QUARTER EARNINGS
News provided byAllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc.
Feb 27, 2026, 16:06 ET
NEW YORK, Feb. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE: AWF), a registered closed‑end investment company, today announced earnings for the third quarter ended December 31, 2025.
Total net assets of the Fund on December 31, 2025 were $985,227,126 as compared with $993,104,684 on September 30, 2025 and $978,431,163 on December 31, 2024. On December 31, 2025, the net asset value per share was $11.43 based on 86,229,677 shares of common stock outstanding.
|
December 31, 2025
|
September 30, 2025
|
December 31, 2024
|
Total Net Assets
|
$985,227,126
|
$993,104,684
|
$978,431,163
|
NAV Per Share
|
$11.43
|
$11.52
|
$11.35
|
Shares Outstanding
|
86,229,677
|
86,229,677
|
86,229,677
For the period October 1, 2025 through December 31, 2025, total net investment income was $15,059,136 or $0.17 per share. The total net realized and unrealized loss was $(1,784,553) or $(0.02) per share for the same period.
|
Third Quarter
Ended
December 31, 2025
|
Second Quarter
Ended
September 30, 2025
|
Third Quarter
Ended
December 31, 2024
|
Total Net Investment
Income
|
$15,059,136
|
$31,772,437
|
$16,146,424
|
Per Share
|
$0.17
|
$0.20
|
$0.19
|
Total Net Realized/
Unrealized Gain/(Loss)
|
$(1,784,553)
|
$9,886,429
|
$(8,683,161)
|
Per Share
|
$(0.02)
|
$0.11
|
$(0.10)
AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc. is managed by AllianceBernstein L.P.
SOURCE AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc.
