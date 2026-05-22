AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc. RELEASES MONTHLY PORTFOLIO UPDATE

News provided by

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc.

May 22, 2026, 16:06 ET

NEW YORK, May 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc. [NYSE: AWF] (the "Fund") today released its monthly portfolio update as of April 30, 2026.

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc.







Top 10 Fixed-Income Holdings

Portfolio %

1) U.S. Treasury Notes 2.25%, 02/15/27

1.09 %

2) 1261229 BC Ltd. 10.00%, 04/15/32

0.58 %

3) DISH DBS Corp. 5.75%, 12/01/28

0.48 %

4) DaVita, Inc. 4.625%, 06/01/30

0.47 %

5) Carvana Co. 9.00%, 06/01/30 - 06/01/31

0.45 %

6) American Airlines/AAdvantage 5.75%, 04/20/29

0.41 %

7) Advance Auto Parts, Inc. 7.00%, 08/01/30

0.40 %

8) Tenet Healthcare Corp. 5.50%, 11/15/32

0.39 %

9) TransDigm, Inc. 6.00%, 01/15/33

0.38 %

10) Allied Universal Holdco/Allied Universal Finance Corp. 4.625%, 06/01/28

0.38 %



Investment Type

Portfolio %

Corporates - Non-Investment Grade

Industrial

Consumer Non-Cyclical

7.36 %

Communications - Media

5.70 %

Energy

5.16 %

Capital Goods

5.03 %

Consumer Cyclical - Other

4.93 %

Consumer Cyclical - Retailers

4.83 %

Technology

3.92 %

Basic

3.59 %

Services

3.31 %

Consumer Cyclical - Automotive

2.89 %

Communications - Telecommunications

2.50 %

Transportation - Services

1.64 %

Consumer Cyclical - Entertainment

0.89 %

Other Industrial

0.77 %

Transportation - Airlines

0.65 %

Consumer Cyclical - Restaurants

0.35 %

SUBTOTAL

53.52 %

Credit Default Swaps

13.37 %

Financial Institutions

Finance

2.87 %

Insurance

1.47 %

Financial Services

1.14 %

Brokerage

0.99 %

Banking

0.80 %

REITs

0.63 %

SUBTOTAL

7.90 %

Utility

Electric

0.92 %

Natural Gas

0.09 %

SUBTOTAL

1.01 %

SUBTOTAL

75.80 %

Corporates - Investment Grade

Industrial

Energy

1.86 %

Consumer Cyclical - Other

1.17 %

Communications - Media

0.86 %

Basic

0.85 %

Consumer Cyclical - Automotive

0.81 %

Consumer Cyclical - Entertainment

0.64 %

Consumer Non-Cyclical

0.51 %

Consumer Cyclical - Restaurants

0.45 %

Communications - Telecommunications

0.44 %

Technology

0.31 %

Consumer Cyclical - Retailers

0.20 %

Transportation - Services

0.18 %

Transportation - Airlines

0.11 %

Other Industrial

0.07 %

Transportation - Railroads

0.03 %

SUBTOTAL

8.49 %

Financial Institutions

Banking

2.86 %

REITs

0.69 %

Insurance

0.67 %

Finance

0.57 %

Brokerage

0.14 %

SUBTOTAL

4.93 %

Utility

Electric

1.37 %

SUBTOTAL

1.37 %

SUBTOTAL

14.79 %

Bank Loans

Industrial

Technology

1.41 %

Communications - Media

0.85 %

Consumer Non-Cyclical

0.46 %

Energy

0.35 %

Capital Goods

0.34 %

Communications - Telecommunications

0.33 %

Consumer Cyclical - Retailers

0.21 %

Consumer Cyclical - Other

0.12 %

Other Industrial

0.11 %

Transportation - Airlines

0.09 %

Basic

0.06 %

Consumer Cyclical - Automotive

0.06 %

SUBTOTAL

4.39 %

Financial Institutions

Insurance

0.80 %

Financial Services

0.28 %

Brokerage

0.15 %

Finance

0.14 %

Banking

0.02 %

SUBTOTAL

1.39 %

SUBTOTAL

5.78 %

Interest Rate Swaps

5.54 %

Emerging Markets - Corporate Bonds

Industrial

Basic

1.40 %

Energy

1.20 %

Consumer Cyclical - Other

0.83 %

Consumer Non-Cyclical

0.58 %

Communications - Telecommunications

0.26 %

Capital Goods

0.16 %

Transportation - Services

0.08 %

Communications - Media

0.02 %

Services

0.02 %

SUBTOTAL

4.55 %

Utility

Electric

0.62 %

Other Utility

0.02 %

SUBTOTAL

0.64 %

Financial Institutions

Banking

0.25 %

REITs

0.10 %

SUBTOTAL

0.35 %

SUBTOTAL

5.54 %

EM Governments

3.84 %

Interest Rate Futures

2.12 %

U.S. Govt & Agency Securities

1.65 %

Quasi-Sovereigns

Quasi-Sovereign Bonds

0.75 %

SUBTOTAL

0.75 %

Collateralized Mortgage Obligations

Non-Agency Fixed Rate

0.28 %

Non-Agency Floating Rate

0.24 %

Agency Fixed Rate

0.15 %

SUBTOTAL

0.67 %

Asset-Backed Securities

Other ABS - Fixed Rate

0.48 %

Other ABS - Floating Rate

0.08 %

SUBTOTAL

0.56 %

Common Stocks

0.44 %

Local Governments - US Municipal Bonds

0.37 %

Emerging Markets - Treasuries

0.30 %

Inflation-Linked Securities

0.29 %

Collateralized Loan Obligations

CLO - Floating Rate

0.20 %

SUBTOTAL

0.20 %

Preferred Stocks

Industrials

0.17 %

SUBTOTAL

0.17 %

Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securities

Non-Agency Fixed Rate CMBS

0.15 %

SUBTOTAL

0.15 %

Forward Currency Exchange Contracts

Currency Instruments

0.01 %

SUBTOTAL

0.01 %

Rights

Communication Services

0.01 %

SUBTOTAL

0.01 %

Reverse Repurchase Agreements

-0.99 %

Cash & Cash Equivalents

Funds and Investment Trusts

1.84 %

Cash

0.62 %

SUBTOTAL

2.46 %

Derivative Offsets

Futures Offsets

-2.13 %

Swap Offsets

-18.32 %

SUBTOTAL

-20.45 %

TOTAL

100.00 %



Country Breakdown

Portfolio %

United States

67.45 %

Canada

3.42 %

United Kingdom

3.32 %

France

2.68 %

Brazil

1.24 %

Italy

1.17 %

Colombia

1.16 %

Mexico

1.14 %

Spain

1.04 %

India

0.97 %

Germany

0.94 %

Turkey

0.88 %

Luxembourg

0.78 %

South Africa

0.70 %

Australia

0.69 %

Chile

0.51 %

Macau

0.48 %

Japan

0.47 %

Switzerland

0.47 %

Israel

0.45 %

Argentina

0.44 %

Hong Kong

0.44 %

Jersey (Channel Islands)

0.39 %

Nigeria

0.39 %

Ireland

0.35 %

China

0.34 %

Norway

0.34 %

Indonesia

0.33 %

Romania

0.33 %

Costa Rica

0.31 %

Egypt

0.31 %

Ecuador

0.30 %

Puerto Rico

0.30 %

Denmark

0.28 %

Guatemala

0.28 %

Senegal

0.27 %

Peru

0.26 %

El Salvador

0.25 %

Trinidad and Tobago

0.25 %

Cayman Islands

0.21 %

Netherlands

0.21 %

Dominican Republic

0.20 %

Slovenia

0.19 %

Angola

0.13 %

Kazakhstan

0.11 %

Zambia

0.11 %

Kenya

0.10 %

Sri Lanka

0.10 %

Ukraine

0.10 %

Panama

0.09 %

Malaysia

0.08 %

Finland

0.07 %

Morocco

0.07 %

Belgium

0.05 %

Greece

0.05 %

Jamaica

0.05 %

Uzbekistan

0.05 %

Kuwait

0.04 %

Serbia

0.03 %

Cash & Cash Equivalents

1.84 %

Total Investments

100.00 %



Net Currency Exposure Breakdown

Portfolio %

US Dollar

100.05 %

Canadian Dollar

0.18 %

Pound Sterling

0.15 %

Brazilian Real

0.05 %

Norwegian Krone

0.03 %

Colombian Peso

0.01 %

South African Rand

0.01 %

Czech Koruna

-0.01 %

Hungarian Forint

-0.01 %

Polish Zloty

-0.01 %

Swedish Krona

-0.01 %

Euro

-0.44 %

Total Net Assets

100.00 %



Credit Rating

Portfolio %

AAA

2.57 %

AA

-1.20 %

A

1.05 %

BBB

15.01 %

BB

44.76 %

B

25.64 %

CCC

6.82 %

CC

0.26 %

C

0.36 %

Not Rated

1.64 %

Short Term Investments

1.84 %

Reverse Repurchase Agreements

-0.99 %

N/A

2.24 %

Total

100.00 %



Bonds by Maturity

Portfolio %

Less than 1 Year

11.64 %

1 to 5 Years

65.46 %

5 to 10 Years

17.36 %

10 to 20 Years

3.42 %

20 to 30 Years

0.74 %

More than 30 Years

0.93 %

Other

0.45 %

Total Net Assets

100.00 %



Portfolio Statistics:

Average Coupon:

7.08 %

Average Bond Price:

97.44

Percentage of Leverage(based on gross assets):

Bank Borrowing:

0.00 %

Investment Operations:*

14.29 %

Preferred Stock:

0.00 %

Tender Option Bonds:

0.00 %

VMTP Shares:

0.00 %

VRDP Shares:

0.00 %

Total Fund Leverage:

14.29 %

Average Maturity:

    4.28 Years

Effective Duration:

    3.01 Years

Total Net Assets:

$980.33 Million

Net Asset Value:

$11.37

Total Number of Holdings:

1,228

Portfolio Turnover:

68.00 %



* Investment Operations may include the use of certain portfolio management techniques such as credit 

default swaps, dollar rolls, negative cash, reverse repurchase agreements and when-issued securities.



The foregoing portfolio characteristics are as of the date indicated and can be expected to change. The

Fund is a closed-end U.S.-registered management investment company advised by AllianceBernstein L. P.

SOURCE AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc.

21%

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