AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter Earnings

NEW YORK, May 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE: AWF), a registered closed‑end investment company, today announced earnings for the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2019.

Total net assets of the Fund on March 31, 2019 were $1,116,969,839 as compared with $1,068,220,256 on December 31, 2018 and $1,169,160,724 on March 31, 2018. On March 31, 2019, the net asset value per share was $12.95 based on 86,229,677 shares of common stock outstanding.



March 31, 2019 December 31, 2018 March 31, 2018







Total Net Assets $1,116,969,839 $1,068,220,256 $1,169,160,724 NAV Per Share $12.95 $12.39 $13.56 Shares Outstanding 86,229,677 86,229,677 86,229,677

For the period January 1, 2019 through March 31, 2019, total net investment income was $13,841,124 or $0.16 per share. The total net realized and unrealized gain was $52,990,823 or $0.61 per share for the same period.



Fourth Quarter Ended March 31, 2019 Third Quarter Ended December 31, 2018 Fourth Quarter Ended March 31, 2018







Total Net Investment Income $13,841,124 $16,525,173 $19,765,438 Per Share $0.16 $0.19 $0.23







Total Net Realized/ Unrealized Gain/(Loss) $52,990,823 $(73,998,441) $(33,970,979) Per Share $0.61 $(0.86) $(0.39)

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc. is managed by AllianceBernstein L.P.

SOURCE AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.alliancebernstein.com

