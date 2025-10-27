ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN NATIONAL MUNICIPAL INCOME FUND, INC. ANNOUNCES COMPLETION OF FULL REDEMPTION OF 2018 VARIABLE RATE MUNIFUND TERM PREFERRED SHARES AND CREATION OF TENDER OPTION BOND TRUSTS AS SUBSTITUTE LEVERAGE

News provided by

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc.

Oct 27, 2025, 16:06 ET

NEW YORK, Oct. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (the "Fund"; NYSE: AFB), a registered closed-end investment company, announced today that it used the proceeds from the creation of tender option bond ("TOB") trusts by the Fund to redeem all of its outstanding 2018 Variable Rate MuniFund Term Preferred Shares ("2018 VMTPS") at a redemption price of $25,000 per share, plus accumulated but unpaid dividends.  The aggregate amount paid by the Fund in connection with the redemption of the 2018 VMTPS was $88.275 million, plus accumulated but unpaid dividends.  The issuance permitted the Fund to replace the leverage previously obtained through the 2018 VMTPS with proceeds from the TOB trusts. 

This press release is neither an offer to sell nor a solicitation of an offer to buy any of these securities.

SOURCE AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc.

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE.COM?

icon3
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
icon1
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
icon2
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED

Also from this source

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. RELEASES MONTHLY PORTFOLIO UPDATE

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. [NYSE: AFB] (the "Fund") today released its monthly portfolio update as of September 30, 2025. ...

ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN NATIONAL MUNICIPAL INCOME FUND, INC. ANNOUNCES PLAN FOR FULL REDEMPTION OF 2018 VARIABLE RATE MUNIFUND TERM PREFERRED SHARES AND CREATION OF TENDER OPTION BOND TRUSTS AS SUBSTITUTE LEVERAGE

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (the "Fund"; NYSE: AFB), a registered closed-end investment company, announced today that it...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Banking & Financial Services

Banking & Financial Services

News Releases in Similar Topics