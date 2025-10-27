ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN NATIONAL MUNICIPAL INCOME FUND, INC. ANNOUNCES COMPLETION OF FULL REDEMPTION OF 2018 VARIABLE RATE MUNIFUND TERM PREFERRED SHARES AND CREATION OF TENDER OPTION BOND TRUSTS AS SUBSTITUTE LEVERAGE

NEW YORK, Oct. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (the "Fund"; NYSE: AFB), a registered closed-end investment company, announced today that it used the proceeds from the creation of tender option bond ("TOB") trusts by the Fund to redeem all of its outstanding 2018 Variable Rate MuniFund Term Preferred Shares ("2018 VMTPS") at a redemption price of $25,000 per share, plus accumulated but unpaid dividends. The aggregate amount paid by the Fund in connection with the redemption of the 2018 VMTPS was $88.275 million, plus accumulated but unpaid dividends. The issuance permitted the Fund to replace the leverage previously obtained through the 2018 VMTPS with proceeds from the TOB trusts.

SOURCE AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc.