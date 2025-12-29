AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. RELEASES MONTHLY PORTFOLIO UPDATE
News provided byAllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc.
Dec 29, 2025, 16:06 ET
NEW YORK, Dec. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc.[NYSE: AFB] (the "Fund") today released its monthly portfolio update as of November 30, 2025.
AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc.
|
Top 10 Fixed-Income Holdings
|
Portfolio %
|
1) Melissa Independent School District Series 2024-2 4.25%, 02/01/53
|
2.15 %
|
2) Commonwealth of Massachusetts Series 2025-2 5.00%, 01/01/54
|
2.00 %
|
3) Oklahoma Turnpike Authority Series 2023 4.50%, 01/01/53
|
1.96 %
|
4) New York Transportation Development Corp. Series 2024 Zero Coupon, 12/31/54
|
1.93 %
|
5) Dallas Independent School District Series 2024-2 4.00%, 02/15/54
|
1.92 %
|
6) State of Hawaii Airports System Revenue Series 2025-2 5.50%, 07/01/54
|
1.86 %
|
7) Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority Aviation Revenue Series 2025-2 5.50%, 10/01/55
|
1.86 %
|
8) Worthington City School District Series 2025-2 5.50%, 12/01/54
|
1.86 %
|
9) City of Atlanta GA Department of Aviation Series 2025-2 5.50%, 07/01/55
|
1.85 %
|
10) County of Miami-Dade FL Aviation Revenue Series 2025-2 5.50%, 10/01/55
|
1.83 %
|
Sector/Industry Breakdown
|
Portfolio %
|
Revenue
|
Health Care - Not-for-Profit
|
13.42 %
|
Airport
|
10.28 %
|
Revenue - Miscellaneous
|
7.20 %
|
Toll Roads/Transit
|
5.51 %
|
Prepay Energy
|
4.70 %
|
Industrial Development - Airline
|
4.14 %
|
Primary/Secondary Ed. - Public
|
3.56 %
|
Higher Education - Private
|
3.49 %
|
Port
|
2.61 %
|
Industrial Development - Industry
|
2.18 %
|
Higher Education - Public
|
1.78 %
|
Electric Utility
|
1.47 %
|
Senior Living
|
1.34 %
|
Water & Sewer
|
0.80 %
|
Tobacco Securitization
|
0.30 %
|
Primary/Secondary Ed. - Private
|
0.18 %
|
SUBTOTAL
|
62.96 %
|
Tax Supported
|
Local G.O.
|
11.03 %
|
State G.O.
|
6.42 %
|
Special Tax
|
3.69 %
|
Local Lease
|
1.49 %
|
Assessment District
|
0.18 %
|
SUBTOTAL
|
22.81 %
|
Guaranteed
|
11.83 %
|
Asset-Backed
|
Housing - Multi-Family
|
0.86 %
|
SUBTOTAL
|
0.86 %
|
Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securities
|
Non-Agency Fixed Rate CMBS
|
0.49 %
|
Non-Agency Floating Rate CMBS
|
0.35 %
|
SUBTOTAL
|
0.84 %
|
Prerefunded/ETM
|
0.36 %
|
Cash & Cash Equivalents
|
Funds and Investment Trusts
|
0.34 %
|
SUBTOTAL
|
0.34 %
|
Total
|
100.00 %
|
State Breakdown
|
Portfolio %
|
Texas
|
14.45 %
|
California
|
8.95 %
|
Florida
|
8.58 %
|
Illinois
|
8.14 %
|
New York
|
6.97 %
|
Massachusetts
|
5.85 %
|
Wisconsin
|
5.50 %
|
Georgia
|
4.59 %
|
Ohio
|
4.20 %
|
Pennsylvania
|
3.02 %
|
South Carolina
|
2.98 %
|
District of Columbia
|
2.60 %
|
New Hampshire
|
2.55 %
|
Oklahoma
|
2.35 %
|
Arizona
|
2.04 %
|
Louisiana
|
1.96 %
|
Michigan
|
1.91 %
|
Hawaii
|
1.86 %
|
Colorado
|
1.74 %
|
Minnesota
|
1.31 %
|
Alabama
|
0.97 %
|
Nebraska
|
0.93 %
|
Indiana
|
0.86 %
|
North Carolina
|
0.76 %
|
Virginia
|
0.76 %
|
Washington
|
0.69 %
|
Tennessee
|
0.51 %
|
Alaska
|
0.49 %
|
Maryland
|
0.37 %
|
North Dakota
|
0.36 %
|
Arkansas
|
0.35 %
|
New Jersey
|
0.35 %
|
Oregon
|
0.24 %
|
Connecticut
|
0.20 %
|
South Dakota
|
0.14 %
|
Other
|
0.47 %
|
Total Investments
|
100.00 %
|
Credit Quality Breakdown
|
Portfolio %
|
AAA
|
12.40 %
|
AA
|
38.51 %
|
A
|
19.95 %
|
BBB
|
16.55 %
|
BB
|
7.13 %
|
B
|
0.53 %
|
Not Rated
|
4.23 %
|
Pre-refunded Bonds
|
0.36 %
|
Short Term Investments
|
0.34 %
|
Total
|
100.00 %
|
Bonds by Maturity
|
Portfolio %
|
Less than 1 Year
|
0.84 %
|
1 to 5 Years
|
0.13 %
|
5 to 10 Years
|
2.29 %
|
10 to 20 Years
|
12.52 %
|
20 to 30 Years
|
65.74 %
|
More than 30 Years
|
18.48 %
|
Other
|
0.00 %
|
Total Net Assets
|
100.00 %
|
Portfolio Statistics:
|
AMT Percent:
|
17.93 %
|
Average Coupon:
|
4.96 %
|
Percentage of Leverage:
|
Bank Borrowing:
|
0.00 %
|
Investment Operations:
|
0.00 %
|
Auction Preferred Shares (APS):
|
0.00 %
|
Tender Option Bonds:
|
23.05 %
|
VMTP Shares:
|
0.00 %
|
VRDP Shares:
|
17.38 %
|
Total Fund Leverage:
|
40.43%*
|
Average Maturity:
|
13.26 Years
|
Effective Duration:
|
11.57 Years
|
Total Net Assets:
|
$349.99 Million**
|
Common Stock Net Asset Value:
|
$12.18
|
Total Number of Holdings:
|
173
|
Portfolio Turnover:
|
32.00 %
|
* The total percentage of leverage constitutes 23.05% through the use of tender option bonds, 17.38% in issued and outstanding VRDPs and 0.00% in investment operations, which may include the use of certain portfolio management techniques such as credit defaultswaps, dollar rolls, negative cash, reverse repurchase agreements and when-issued securities.
|
** The Fund also had outstanding $100,000,000 of VRDPs at liquidation value, which is not included in Total Net Assets because it is treated as a liability for financial reporting purposes.
|
The foregoing portfolio characteristics are as of the date indicated and can be expected to change. The Fund is a closed-end U.S.-registered management investment company advised by AllianceBernstein L. P.
SOURCE AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc.
Share this article