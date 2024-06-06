ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN NATIONAL MUNICIPAL INCOME FUND, INC. ANNOUNCES COMPLETION OF FULL REDEMPTION OF 2019 VARIABLE RATE MUNIFUND TERM PREFERRED SHARES AND ISSUANCE OF NEW VARIABLE RATE DEMAND PREFERRED SHARES AS SUBSTITUTE LEVERAGE

NEW YORK, June 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (the "Fund"; NYSE: AFB), a registered closed-end investment company, announced today that it successfully priced and placed $100 million in Variable Rate Demand Preferred Shares ("2024 VRDPS") pursuant to an offering exempt from registration under the Securities Act of 1933. The Fund has issued $100 million in aggregate liquidation preference of 2024 VRDPS. The Fund used the proceeds of the 2024 VRDPS issuance, in conjunction with proceeds from the creation of tender option bond ("TOB") trusts by the Fund, to simultaneously redeem all of its currently outstanding 2019 Variable Rate MuniFund Term Preferred Shares ("2019 VMTPS") at a redemption price of $25,000 per share, plus accumulated but unpaid dividends. The aggregate amount paid by the Fund in connection with the redemption of the 2019 VMTPS was $143.85 million. The issuance permitted the Fund to replace a substantial portion of the leverage previously obtained through the 2019 VMTPS with the 2024 VRDPS.

