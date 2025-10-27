AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. RELEASES MONTHLY PORTFOLIO UPDATE

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc.





















Top 10 Fixed-Income Holdings

Portfolio %

1) Melissa Independent School District Series 2024-2 4.25%, 02/01/53

2.12 %

2) Commonwealth of Massachusetts Series 2024-A 5.00%, 01/01/54

2.01 %

3) Oklahoma Turnpike Authority Series 2023 4.50%, 01/01/53

1.96 %

4) Dallas Independent School District Series 2024-2 4.00%, 02/15/54

1.91 %

5) New York Transportation Development Corp. Series 2024 Zero Coupon, 12/31/54

1.88 %

6) Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority Aviation Revenue Series 2025-2 5.50%, 10/01/55

1.86 %

7) State of Hawaii Airports System Revenue Series 2025-A 5.50%, 07/01/54

1.86 %

8) Worthington City School District Series 2023 5.50%, 12/01/54

1.86 %

9) City of Atlanta GA Department of Aviation Series 2025-B 5.50%, 07/01/55

1.85 %

10) County of Miami-Dade FL Aviation Revenue Series 2025-A 5.50%, 10/01/55

1.85 %









Sector/Industry Breakdown

Portfolio %

Revenue





Health Care - Not-for-Profit

13.55 %

Airport

10.30 %

Revenue - Miscellaneous

8.66 %

Toll Roads/Transit

5.49 %

Prepay Energy

4.68 %

Industrial Development - Airline

4.08 %

Higher Education - Private

3.47 %

Primary/Secondary Ed. - Public

3.21 %

Port

2.61 %

Industrial Development - Industry

2.18 %

Higher Education - Public

1.78 %

Senior Living

1.30 %

Electric Utility

1.23 %

Water & Sewer

0.80 %

Tobacco Securitization

0.29 %

Primary/Secondary Ed. - Private

0.18 %

SUBTOTAL

63.81 %

Tax Supported





Local G.O.

10.98 %

State G.O.

6.41 %

Special Tax

3.51 %

Local Lease

1.48 %

Assessment District

0.18 %

SUBTOTAL

22.56 %

Guaranteed

11.77 %

Asset-Backed





Housing - Multi-Family

1.48 %

SUBTOTAL

1.48 %

Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securities





Non-Agency Fixed Rate CMBS

0.36 %

SUBTOTAL

0.36 %

Prerefunded/ETM

0.02 %

Total

100.00 %









State Breakdown

Portfolio %

Texas

14.43 %

California

9.11 %

Florida

8.51 %

Illinois

7.60 %

Wisconsin

7.20 %

New York

6.50 %

Massachusetts

5.85 %

Georgia

4.34 %

Ohio

4.18 %

Pennsylvania

3.06 %

South Carolina

2.95 %

New Hampshire

2.73 %

District of Columbia

2.60 %

Oklahoma

2.35 %

Arizona

2.04 %

Louisiana

1.96 %

Michigan

1.94 %

Hawaii

1.86 %

Colorado

1.72 %

Minnesota

1.31 %

Alabama

0.97 %

Nebraska

0.94 %

Indiana

0.85 %

North Carolina

0.76 %

Washington

0.69 %

Virginia

0.59 %

Tennessee

0.50 %

Alaska

0.48 %

Maryland

0.37 %

New Jersey

0.36 %

Arkansas

0.35 %

North Dakota

0.35 %

Oregon

0.23 %

Connecticut

0.19 %

South Dakota

0.13 %

Total Investments

100.00 %









Credit Quality Breakdown

Portfolio %

AAA

12.33 %

AA

38.27 %

A

21.75 %

BBB

16.17 %

BB

7.20 %

B

0.53 %

Not Rated

3.73 %

Pre-refunded Bonds

0.02 %

Total

100.00 %









Bonds by Maturity

Portfolio %

Less than 1 Year

0.19 %

1 to 5 Years

0.18 %

5 to 10 Years

2.42 %

10 to 20 Years

12.15 %

20 to 30 Years

60.94 %

More than 30 Years

24.12 %

Other

0.00 %

Total Net Assets

100.00 %









Portfolio Statistics:





AMT Percent:

20.83 %

Average Coupon:

4.63 %

Percentage of Leverage:





Bank Borrowing:

0.00 %

Investment Operations:

0.17 %

Auction Preferred Shares (APS):

0.00 %

Tender Option Bonds:

7.45 %

VMTP Shares:

14.95 %

VRDP Shares:

16.94 %

Total Fund Leverage:

39.51%*

Average Maturity:

14.31 Years

Effective Duration:

12.82 Years

Total Net Assets:

$344.45 Million**

Common Stock Net Asset Value:

$11.98

Total Number of Holdings:

169

Portfolio Turnover:

32.00 %









* The total percentage of leverage constitutes 7.45% through the use of tender option bonds, 14.95%





in issued and outstanding VMTPs, 16.94% in issued and outstanding VRDPs and 0.17% in investment

operations, which may include the use of certain portfolio management techniques such as credit default

swaps, dollar rolls, negative cash, reverse repurchase agreements and when-issued securities.









** The Fund also had outstanding $88,275,000 of VMTPs at liquidation value, which is not included





in Total Net Assets because it is treated as a liability for financial reporting purposes.









** The Fund also had outstanding $100,000,000 of VRDPs at liquidation value, which is not included





in Total Net Assets because it is treated as a liability for financial reporting purposes.









The foregoing portfolio characteristics are as of the date indicated and can be expected to change. The