AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. RELEASES MONTHLY PORTFOLIO UPDATE

NEW YORK, Oct. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. [NYSE: AFB] (the "Fund") today released its monthly portfolio update as of September 30, 2025.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc.









Top 10 Fixed-Income Holdings


Portfolio %

1) Melissa Independent School District Series 2024-2 4.25%, 02/01/53


2.12 %

2) Commonwealth of Massachusetts Series 2024-A 5.00%, 01/01/54


2.01 %

3) Oklahoma Turnpike Authority Series 2023 4.50%, 01/01/53


1.96 %

4) Dallas Independent School District Series 2024-2 4.00%, 02/15/54


1.91 %

5) New York Transportation Development Corp. Series 2024 Zero Coupon, 12/31/54


1.88 %

6) Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority Aviation Revenue Series 2025-2 5.50%, 10/01/55


1.86 %

7) State of Hawaii Airports System Revenue Series 2025-A 5.50%, 07/01/54


1.86 %

8) Worthington City School District Series 2023 5.50%, 12/01/54


1.86 %

9) City of Atlanta GA Department of Aviation Series 2025-B 5.50%, 07/01/55


1.85 %

10) County of Miami-Dade FL Aviation Revenue Series 2025-A 5.50%, 10/01/55


1.85 %




Sector/Industry Breakdown


Portfolio %

Revenue



Health Care - Not-for-Profit


13.55 %

Airport


10.30 %

Revenue - Miscellaneous


8.66 %

Toll Roads/Transit


5.49 %

Prepay Energy


4.68 %

Industrial Development - Airline


4.08 %

Higher Education - Private


3.47 %

Primary/Secondary Ed. - Public


3.21 %

Port


2.61 %

Industrial Development - Industry


2.18 %

Higher Education - Public


1.78 %

Senior Living


1.30 %

Electric Utility


1.23 %

Water & Sewer


0.80 %

Tobacco Securitization


0.29 %

Primary/Secondary Ed. - Private


0.18 %

SUBTOTAL


63.81 %

Tax Supported



Local G.O.


10.98 %

State G.O.


6.41 %

Special Tax


3.51 %

Local Lease


1.48 %

Assessment District


0.18 %

SUBTOTAL


22.56 %

Guaranteed


11.77 %

Asset-Backed



Housing - Multi-Family


1.48 %

SUBTOTAL


1.48 %

Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securities



Non-Agency Fixed Rate CMBS


0.36 %

SUBTOTAL


0.36 %

Prerefunded/ETM


0.02 %

Total


100.00 %




State Breakdown


Portfolio %

Texas


14.43 %

California


9.11 %

Florida


8.51 %

Illinois


7.60 %

Wisconsin


7.20 %

New York


6.50 %

Massachusetts


5.85 %

Georgia


4.34 %

Ohio


4.18 %

Pennsylvania


3.06 %

South Carolina


2.95 %

New Hampshire


2.73 %

District of Columbia


2.60 %

Oklahoma


2.35 %

Arizona


2.04 %

Louisiana


1.96 %

Michigan


1.94 %

Hawaii


1.86 %

Colorado


1.72 %

Minnesota


1.31 %

Alabama


0.97 %

Nebraska


0.94 %

Indiana


0.85 %

North Carolina


0.76 %

Washington


0.69 %

Virginia


0.59 %

Tennessee


0.50 %

Alaska


0.48 %

Maryland


0.37 %

New Jersey


0.36 %

Arkansas


0.35 %

North Dakota


0.35 %

Oregon


0.23 %

Connecticut


0.19 %

South Dakota


0.13 %

Total Investments


100.00 %




Credit Quality Breakdown


Portfolio %

AAA


12.33 %

AA


38.27 %

A


21.75 %

BBB


16.17 %

BB


7.20 %

B


0.53 %

Not Rated


3.73 %

Pre-refunded Bonds


0.02 %

Total


100.00 %




Bonds by Maturity


Portfolio %

Less than 1 Year


0.19 %

1 to 5 Years


0.18 %

5 to 10 Years


2.42 %

10 to 20 Years


12.15 %

20 to 30 Years


60.94 %

More than 30 Years


24.12 %

Other


0.00 %

Total Net Assets


100.00 %




Portfolio Statistics:



AMT Percent:


20.83 %

Average Coupon:


4.63 %

Percentage of Leverage:



Bank Borrowing:


0.00 %

Investment Operations:


0.17 %

Auction Preferred Shares (APS):


0.00 %

Tender Option Bonds:


7.45 %

VMTP Shares:


14.95 %

VRDP Shares:


16.94 %

Total Fund Leverage:


39.51%*

Average Maturity:


   14.31 Years

Effective Duration:


   12.82 Years

Total Net Assets:


$344.45 Million**

Common Stock Net Asset Value:


$11.98

Total Number of Holdings:


169

Portfolio Turnover:


32.00 %




* The total percentage of leverage constitutes 7.45% through the use of tender option bonds, 14.95%



in issued and outstanding VMTPs, 16.94% in issued and outstanding VRDPs and 0.17% in investment

operations, which may include the use of certain portfolio management techniques such as credit default

swaps, dollar rolls, negative cash, reverse repurchase agreements and when-issued securities.




** The Fund also had outstanding $88,275,000 of VMTPs at liquidation value, which is not included



in Total Net Assets because it is treated as a liability for financial reporting purposes.




** The Fund also had outstanding $100,000,000 of VRDPs at liquidation value, which is not included



in Total Net Assets because it is treated as a liability for financial reporting purposes.




The foregoing portfolio characteristics are as of the date indicated and can be expected to change. The

Fund is a closed-end U.S.-registered management investment company advised by AllianceBernstein L. P.

SOURCE AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc.

