AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. RELEASES MONTHLY PORTFOLIO UPDATE
Apr 04, 2023, 16:06 ET
NEW YORK, April 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc.[NYSE: AFB] (the "Fund") today released its monthly portfolio update as of February 28, 2023.
AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc.
|
Top 10 Fixed-Income Holdings
|
Portfolio %
|
1) Detroit City School District Series 2001-A 6.00%, 05/01/29
|
1.85 %
|
2) Jefferson County Board of Education/AL Series 2018 5.00%, 02/01/46
|
1.80 %
|
3) Wisconsin Public Finance Authority Series 2018 5.00%, 07/01/58
|
1.78 %
|
4) Los Angeles Department of Water & Power Power System Revenue Series 2013-B 5.00%, 07/01/30
|
1.74 %
|
5) City of El Paso TX Series 2021-C 4.00%, 08/15/47
|
1.70 %
|
6) Detroit Downtown Development Authority Series 2018-A 5.00%, 07/01/48
|
1.69 %
|
7) Wisconsin Public Finance Authority Series 2022 5.00%, 02/01/62
|
1.64 %
|
8) Tobacco Settlement Financing Corp./NJ Series 2018-A 5.25%, 06/01/46
|
1.61 %
|
9) Virginia Small Business Financing Authority Series 2022 3.00%, 01/01/41
|
1.56 %
|
10) Metropolitan Pier & Exposition Authority Series 2020 5.00%, 06/15/50
|
1.48 %
|
Sector/Industry Breakdown
|
Portfolio %
|
Revenue
|
Health Care - Not-for-Profit
|
19.58 %
|
Airport
|
9.22 %
|
Revenue - Miscellaneous
|
7.82 %
|
Toll Roads/Transit
|
6.21 %
|
Electric Utility
|
4.46 %
|
Higher Education - Private
|
2.98 %
|
Tobacco Securitization
|
2.90 %
|
Industrial Development - Industry
|
2.70 %
|
Prepay Energy
|
2.38 %
|
Primary/Secondary Ed. - Public
|
2.28 %
|
Water & Sewer
|
1.70 %
|
Port
|
0.84 %
|
Industrial Development - Utility
|
0.53 %
|
Senior Living
|
0.24 %
|
SUBTOTAL
|
63.84 %
|
Tax Supported
|
Special Tax
|
9.94 %
|
Local G.O.
|
9.70 %
|
State G.O.
|
8.31 %
|
State Lease
|
1.22 %
|
SUBTOTAL
|
29.17 %
|
Prerefunded/ETM
|
4.93 %
|
Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securities
|
1.62 %
|
Cash & Cash Equivalents
|
Funds and Investment Trusts
|
0.44 %
|
SUBTOTAL
|
0.44 %
|
Total
|
100.00 %
|
State Breakdown
|
Portfolio %
|
Illinois
|
11.56 %
|
California
|
8.41 %
|
New Jersey
|
8.16 %
|
Pennsylvania
|
7.50 %
|
New York
|
6.08 %
|
Wisconsin
|
6.06 %
|
Florida
|
5.45 %
|
Texas
|
5.35 %
|
Michigan
|
5.27 %
|
South Carolina
|
3.15 %
|
Connecticut
|
2.72 %
|
Virginia
|
2.28 %
|
Ohio
|
2.22 %
|
Alabama
|
2.02 %
|
Arizona
|
1.94 %
|
Georgia
|
1.75 %
|
Minnesota
|
1.72 %
|
North Carolina
|
1.67 %
|
Maryland
|
1.55 %
|
Oklahoma
|
1.53 %
|
New Hampshire
|
1.47 %
|
Nevada
|
1.38 %
|
Colorado
|
1.30 %
|
Utah
|
1.23 %
|
District of Columbia
|
1.05 %
|
Iowa
|
1.00 %
|
Kansas
|
0.88 %
|
Nebraska
|
0.86 %
|
Hawaii
|
0.82 %
|
West Virginia
|
0.67 %
|
Washington
|
0.52 %
|
Louisiana
|
0.49 %
|
Indiana
|
0.48 %
|
Arkansas
|
0.35 %
|
Oregon
|
0.20 %
|
Massachusetts
|
0.14 %
|
South Dakota
|
0.13 %
|
Puerto Rico
|
0.10 %
|
Tennessee
|
0.07 %
|
Kentucky
|
0.03 %
|
Other
|
0.44 %
|
Total Investments
|
100.00 %
|
Credit Quality Breakdown
|
Portfolio %
|
AAA
|
3.60 %
|
AA
|
32.16 %
|
A
|
34.33 %
|
BBB
|
19.79 %
|
BB
|
2.97 %
|
B
|
0.16 %
|
D
|
0.23 %
|
Not Rated
|
0.33 %
|
Pre-refunded Bonds
|
4.93 %
|
Short Term Investments
|
1.50 %
|
Total
|
100.00 %
|
Bonds by Maturity
|
Portfolio %
|
Less than 1 Year
|
3.70 %
|
1 To 5 Years
|
6.93 %
|
5 To 10 Years
|
12.37 %
|
10 To 20 Years
|
25.15 %
|
20 To 30 Years
|
40.51 %
|
More than 30 Years
|
11.34 %
|
Other
|
0.00 %
|
Total Net Assets
|
100.00 %
|
Portfolio Statistics:
|
AMT Percent:
|
15.10 %
|
Average Coupon:
|
4.48 %
|
Percentage of Leverage:
|
Bank Borrowing:
|
0.00 %
|
Investment Operations:
|
0.59 %
|
Auction Preferred Shares (APS):
|
0.00 %
|
Tender Option Bonds:
|
0.00 %
|
VMTP Shares:
|
40.24 %
|
Total Fund Leverage:
|
40.83%*
|
Average Maturity:
|
10.76 Years
|
Effective Duration:
|
7.29 Years
|
Total Net Assets:
|
$347.66 Million**
|
Common Stock Net Asset Value:
|
$12.09
|
Total Number of Holdings:
|
189
|
Portfolio Turnover:
|
18.00 %
|
* The total percentage of leverage constitutes 0.00% through the use of tender option bonds, 40.24%
|
in issued and outstanding VMTPs and 0.59% in investment operations, which may include the use of
|
certain portfolio management techniques such as credit default swaps, dollar rolls, negative cash,
|
reverse repurchase agreements and when-issued securities.
|
** The Fund also had outstanding $232,125,000 of VMTPs at liquidation value, which is not included
|
in Total Net Assets because it is treated as a liability for financial reporting purposes.
The foregoing portfolio characteristics are as of the date indicated and can be expected to change. The Fund is a closed-end U.S.-registered management investment company advised by AllianceBernstein L. P.
SOURCE AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc.
