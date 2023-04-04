AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. RELEASES MONTHLY PORTFOLIO UPDATE

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc.

Apr 04, 2023

NEW YORK, April 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc.[NYSE: AFB] (the "Fund") today released its monthly portfolio update as of February 28, 2023.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc.

Top 10 Fixed-Income Holdings

Portfolio %

1) Detroit City School District Series 2001-A 6.00%, 05/01/29

1.85 %

2) Jefferson County Board of Education/AL Series 2018 5.00%, 02/01/46

1.80 %

3) Wisconsin Public Finance Authority Series 2018 5.00%, 07/01/58

1.78 %

4) Los Angeles Department of Water & Power Power System Revenue Series 2013-B 5.00%, 07/01/30

1.74 %

5) City of El Paso TX Series 2021-C 4.00%, 08/15/47

1.70 %

6) Detroit Downtown Development Authority Series 2018-A 5.00%, 07/01/48

1.69 %

7) Wisconsin Public Finance Authority Series 2022 5.00%, 02/01/62

1.64 %

8) Tobacco Settlement Financing Corp./NJ Series 2018-A 5.25%, 06/01/46

1.61 %

9) Virginia Small Business Financing Authority Series 2022 3.00%, 01/01/41

1.56 %

10) Metropolitan Pier & Exposition Authority Series 2020 5.00%, 06/15/50

1.48 %



Sector/Industry Breakdown

Portfolio %

Revenue

Health Care - Not-for-Profit

19.58 %

Airport

9.22 %

Revenue - Miscellaneous

7.82 %

Toll Roads/Transit

6.21 %

Electric Utility

4.46 %

Higher Education - Private

2.98 %

Tobacco Securitization

2.90 %

Industrial Development - Industry

2.70 %

Prepay Energy

2.38 %

Primary/Secondary Ed. - Public

2.28 %

Water & Sewer

1.70 %

Port

0.84 %

Industrial Development - Utility

0.53 %

Senior Living

0.24 %

SUBTOTAL

63.84 %

Tax Supported

Special Tax

9.94 %

Local G.O.

9.70 %

State G.O.

8.31 %

State Lease

1.22 %

SUBTOTAL

29.17 %

Prerefunded/ETM

4.93 %

Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securities

1.62 %

Cash & Cash Equivalents

Funds and Investment Trusts

0.44 %

SUBTOTAL

0.44 %

Total

100.00 %



State Breakdown

Portfolio %

Illinois

11.56 %

California

8.41 %

New Jersey

8.16 %

Pennsylvania

7.50 %

New York

6.08 %

Wisconsin

6.06 %

Florida

5.45 %

Texas

5.35 %

Michigan

5.27 %

South Carolina

3.15 %

Connecticut

2.72 %

Virginia

2.28 %

Ohio

2.22 %

Alabama

2.02 %

Arizona

1.94 %

Georgia

1.75 %

Minnesota

1.72 %

North Carolina

1.67 %

Maryland

1.55 %

Oklahoma

1.53 %

New Hampshire

1.47 %

Nevada

1.38 %

Colorado

1.30 %

Utah

1.23 %

District of Columbia

1.05 %

Iowa

1.00 %

Kansas

0.88 %

Nebraska

0.86 %

Hawaii

0.82 %

West Virginia

0.67 %

Washington

0.52 %

Louisiana

0.49 %

Indiana

0.48 %

Arkansas

0.35 %

Oregon

0.20 %

Massachusetts

0.14 %

South Dakota

0.13 %

Puerto Rico

0.10 %

Tennessee

0.07 %

Kentucky

0.03 %

Other

0.44 %

Total Investments

100.00 %



Credit Quality Breakdown

Portfolio %

AAA

3.60 %

AA

32.16 %

A

34.33 %

BBB

19.79 %

BB

2.97 %

B

0.16 %

D

0.23 %

Not Rated

0.33 %

Pre-refunded Bonds

4.93 %

Short Term Investments

1.50 %

Total

100.00 %



Bonds by Maturity

Portfolio %

Less than 1 Year

3.70 %

1 To 5 Years

6.93 %

5 To 10 Years

12.37 %

10 To 20 Years

25.15 %

20 To 30 Years

40.51 %

More than 30 Years

11.34 %

Other

0.00 %

Total Net Assets

100.00 %



Portfolio Statistics:

AMT Percent:

15.10 %

Average Coupon:

4.48 %

Percentage of Leverage:

Bank Borrowing:

0.00 %

Investment Operations:

0.59 %

Auction Preferred Shares (APS):

0.00 %

Tender Option Bonds:

0.00 %

VMTP Shares:

40.24 %

Total Fund Leverage:

40.83%*

Average Maturity:

   10.76 Years

Effective Duration:

    7.29 Years

Total Net Assets:

$347.66 Million**

Common Stock Net Asset Value:

$12.09

Total Number of Holdings:

189

Portfolio Turnover:

18.00 %



* The total percentage of leverage constitutes 0.00% through the use of tender option bonds, 40.24%

in issued and outstanding VMTPs and 0.59% in investment operations, which may include the use of

certain portfolio management techniques such as credit default swaps, dollar rolls, negative cash,

reverse repurchase agreements and when-issued securities.



** The Fund also had outstanding $232,125,000 of VMTPs at liquidation value, which is not included

in Total Net Assets because it is treated as a liability for financial reporting purposes.

The foregoing portfolio characteristics are as of the date indicated and can be expected to change. The Fund is a closed-end U.S.-registered management investment company advised by AllianceBernstein L. P.

SOURCE AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc.

