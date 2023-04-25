AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. RELEASES MONTHLY PORTFOLIO UPDATE

NEW YORK, April 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc.[NYSE: AFB] (the "Fund") today released its monthly portfolio update as of March 31, 2023.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc.

Top 10 Fixed-Income Holdings

Portfolio % 1) Jefferson County Board of Education/AL Series 2018 5.00%, 02/01/46

1.79 % 2) City of El Paso TX Series 2021-C 4.00%, 08/15/47

1.78 % 3) Wisconsin Public Finance Authority Series 2018 5.00%, 07/01/58

1.77 % 4) Los Angeles Department of Water & Power Power System Revenue Series 2013-B 5.00%, 07/01/30

1.72 % 5) Detroit Downtown Development Authority Series 2018-A 5.00%, 07/01/48

1.71 % 6) Wisconsin Public Finance Authority Series 2022 5.00%, 02/01/62

1.68 % 7) Detroit City School District Series 2001-A 6.00%, 05/01/29

1.68 % 8) Tobacco Settlement Financing Corp./NJ Series 2018-A 5.25%, 06/01/46

1.59 % 9) Virginia Small Business Financing Authority Series 2022 3.00%, 01/01/41

1.58 % 10) Metropolitan Pier & Exposition Authority Series 2020 5.00%, 06/15/50

1.51 %





Sector/Industry Breakdown

Portfolio % Revenue



Health Care - Not-for-Profit

19.24 % Airport

9.18 % Revenue - Miscellaneous

7.82 % Toll Roads/Transit

6.25 % Higher Education - Private

2.99 % Tobacco Securitization

2.87 % Industrial Development - Industry

2.73 % Electric Utility

2.72 % Prepay Energy

2.41 % Primary/Secondary Ed. - Public

2.29 % Water & Sewer

1.07 % Port

0.86 % Industrial Development - Utility

0.52 % Senior Living

0.23 % SUBTOTAL

61.18 % Tax Supported



Special Tax

10.00 % Local G.O.

9.70 % State G.O.

7.45 % State Lease

1.22 % SUBTOTAL

28.37 % Prerefunded/ETM

8.08 % Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securities

1.62 % Insured/Guaranteed



Guaranteed

0.50 % SUBTOTAL

0.50 % Cash & Cash Equivalents



Funds and Investment Trusts

0.25 % SUBTOTAL

0.25 % Total

100.00 %





State Breakdown

Portfolio % Illinois

11.69 % California

8.35 % New Jersey

8.10 % Pennsylvania

7.51 % Wisconsin

6.12 % Texas

5.92 % New York

5.74 % Florida

5.49 % Michigan

5.12 % South Carolina

3.14 % Connecticut

2.69 % Virginia

2.32 % Ohio

2.21 % Alabama

2.01 % Arizona

1.95 % Georgia

1.75 % Minnesota

1.72 % North Carolina

1.66 % Maryland

1.53 % Oklahoma

1.53 % New Hampshire

1.49 % Nevada

1.45 % Colorado

1.28 % Utah

1.22 % District of Columbia

1.03 % Iowa

0.98 % Nebraska

0.89 % Kansas

0.87 % Hawaii

0.81 % West Virginia

0.67 % Washington

0.52 % Indiana

0.49 % Louisiana

0.49 % Arkansas

0.35 % Oregon

0.20 % Massachusetts

0.13 % South Dakota

0.13 % Puerto Rico

0.10 % Tennessee

0.07 % Kentucky

0.03 % Other

0.25 % Total Investments

100.00 %





Credit Quality Breakdown

Portfolio % AAA

3.23 % AA

30.24 % A

33.95 % BBB

19.55 % BB

2.30 % B

0.81 % D

0.22 % Not Rated

0.33 % Pre-refunded Bonds

8.08 % Short Term Investments

1.29 % Total

100.00 %





Bonds by Maturity

Portfolio % Less than 1 Year

6.65 % 1 To 5 Years

7.26 % 5 To 10 Years

9.34 % 10 To 20 Years

24.39 % 20 To 30 Years

40.44 % More than 30 Years

11.92 % Other

0.00 % Total Net Assets

100.00 %





Portfolio Statistics:



AMT Percent:

15.17 % Average Coupon:

4.62 % Percentage of Leverage:



Bank Borrowing:

0.00 % Investment Operations:

0.00 % Auction Preferred Shares (APS):

0.00 % Tender Option Bonds:

0.00 % VMTP Shares:

39.62 % Total Fund Leverage:

39.62%* Average Maturity:

9.24 Years Effective Duration:

6.60 Years Total Net Assets:

$358.07 Million** Common Stock Net Asset Value:

$12.46 Total Number of Holdings:

189 Portfolio Turnover:

18.00 %





* The total percentage of leverage constitutes 0.00% through the use of tender option bonds, 39.62%



in issued and outstanding VMTPs and 0.00% in investment operations, which may include the use of certain portfolio management techniques such as credit default swaps, dollar rolls, negative cash, reverse repurchase agreements and when-issued securities.





** The Fund also had outstanding $232,125,000 of VMTPs at liquidation value, which is not included



in Total Net Assets because it is treated as a liability for financial reporting purposes.

The foregoing portfolio characteristics are as of the date indicated and can be expected to change. The Fund is a closed-end U.S.-registered management investment company advised by AllianceBernstein L. P.

SOURCE AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc.