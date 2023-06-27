AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. RELEASES MONTHLY PORTFOLIO UPDATE

NEW YORK, June 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. [NYSE: AFB] (the "Fund") today released its monthly portfolio update as of May 31, 2023.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc.

Top 10 Fixed-Income Holdings

Portfolio % 1) Jefferson County Board of Education/AL Series 2018 5.00%, 02/01/46

1.81 % 2) Wisconsin Public Finance Authority Series 2018 5.00%, 07/01/58

1.78 % 3) City of El Paso TX Series 2021-C 4.00%, 08/15/47

1.75 % 4) Detroit Downtown Development Authority Series 2018-A 5.00%, 07/01/48

1.74 % 5) Los Angeles Department of Water & Power Power System Revenue Series 2013-B 5.00%, 07/01/30

1.74 % 6) Detroit City School District Series 2001-A 6.00%, 05/01/29

1.70 % 7) Tobacco Settlement Financing Corp./NJ Series 2018-A 5.25%, 06/01/46

1.62 % 8) Wisconsin Public Finance Authority Series 2022 5.00%, 02/01/62

1.62 % 9) Virginia Small Business Financing Authority Series 2022 3.00%, 01/01/41

1.58 % 10) Metropolitan Pier & Exposition Authority Series 2020 5.00%, 06/15/50

1.53 %





Sector/Industry Breakdown

Portfolio % Revenue



Health Care - Not-for-Profit

19.32 % Airport

10.00 % Revenue - Miscellaneous

7.90 % Toll Roads/Transit

6.29 % Higher Education - Private

2.98 % Tobacco Securitization

2.94 % Electric Utility

2.74 % Industrial Development - Industry

2.66 % Prepay Energy

2.40 % Primary/Secondary Ed. - Public

2.33 % Port

0.87 % Industrial Development - Utility

0.53 % Water & Sewer

0.41 % Senior Living

0.23 % SUBTOTAL

61.60 % Tax Supported



Special Tax

9.79 % Local G.O.

9.66 % State G.O.

7.50 % State Lease

1.22 % SUBTOTAL

28.17 % Prerefunded/ETM

6.90 % Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securities

1.60 % Cash & Cash Equivalents



Funds and Investment Trusts

1.22 % SUBTOTAL

1.22 % Insured/Guaranteed



Guaranteed

0.51 % SUBTOTAL

0.51 % Total

100.00 %





State Breakdown

Portfolio % Illinois

11.74 % New Jersey

8.17 % California

7.89 % Pennsylvania

7.54 % Wisconsin

6.08 % New York

5.77 % Florida

5.53 % Michigan

5.19 % Texas

5.07 % South Carolina

3.14 % Connecticut

2.71 % North Carolina

2.42 % Virginia

2.33 % Ohio

2.25 % Alabama

1.98 % Arizona

1.95 % Georgia

1.82 % Minnesota

1.73 % Maryland

1.56 % Oklahoma

1.54 % New Hampshire

1.46 % Nevada

1.42 % Colorado

1.29 % Utah

1.24 % Iowa

1.03 % Nebraska

0.88 % Kansas

0.87 % Hawaii

0.81 % West Virginia

0.67 % Washington

0.52 % Louisiana

0.50 % Indiana

0.48 % Arkansas

0.35 % Oregon

0.21 % District of Columbia

0.18 % Massachusetts

0.13 % South Dakota

0.13 % Puerto Rico

0.10 % Tennessee

0.07 % Kentucky

0.03 % Other

1.22 % Total Investments

100.00 %





Credit Quality Breakdown

Portfolio % AAA

2.93 % AA

30.43 % A

34.18 % BBB

19.66 % BB

2.08 % B

0.99 % D

0.23 % Not Rated

0.33 % Pre-refunded Bonds

6.90 % Short Term Investments

2.27 % Total

100.00 %





Bonds by Maturity

Portfolio % Less than 1 Year

6.44 % 1 To 5 Years

7.26 % 5 To 10 Years

9.14 % 10 To 20 Years

23.82 % 20 To 30 Years

40.69 % More than 30 Years

12.65 % Other

0.00 % Total Net Assets

100.00 %





Portfolio Statistics:



AMT Percent:

15.61 % Average Coupon:

4.42 % Percentage of Leverage:



Bank Borrowing:

0.00 % Investment Operations:

0.00 % Auction Preferred Shares (APS):

0.00 % Tender Option Bonds:

0.00 % VMTP Shares:

40.32 % Total Fund Leverage:

40.32%* Average Maturity:

9.64 Years Effective Duration:

6.58 Years Total Net Assets:

$351.44 Million** Common Stock Net Asset Value:

$12.23 Total Number of Holdings:

188 Portfolio Turnover:

18.00 %

* The total percentage of leverage constitutes 0.00% through the use of tender option bonds, 40.32% in issued and outstanding VMTPs and 0.00% in investment operations, which may include the use of certain portfolio management techniques such as credit default swaps, dollar rolls, negative cash, reverse repurchase agreements and when-issued securities.

** The Fund also had outstanding $232,125,000 of VMTPs at liquidation value, which is not included in Total Net Assets because it is treated as a liability for financial reporting purposes.

The foregoing portfolio characteristics are as of the date indicated and can be expected to change. The Fund is a closed-end U.S.-registered management investment company advised by AllianceBernstein L. P.

SOURCE AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc.