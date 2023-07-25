AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. RELEASES MONTHLY PORTFOLIO UPDATE

News provided by

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc.

25 Jul, 2023, 16:06 ET

NEW YORK, July 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc.[NYSE: AFB](the "Fund") today released its monthly portfolio update as of June 30, 2023.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc.







Top 10 Fixed-Income Holdings

Portfolio %

1) Jefferson County Board of Education/AL Series 2018 5.00%, 02/01/46

1.79 %

2) Wisconsin Public Finance Authority Series 2018 5.00%, 07/01/58

1.77 %

3) City of El Paso TX Series 2021-C 4.00%, 08/15/47

1.76 %

4) Detroit Downtown Development Authority Series 2018-A 5.00%, 07/01/48

1.73 %

5) Los Angeles Department of Water & Power Power System Revenue Series 2013-B 5.00%, 07/01/30

1.72 %

6) Detroit City School District Series 2001-A 6.00%, 05/01/29

1.68 %

7) Wisconsin Public Finance Authority Series 2022 5.00%, 02/01/62

1.68 %

8) Tobacco Settlement Financing Corp./NJ Series 2018-A 5.25%, 06/01/46

1.61 %

9) Virginia Small Business Financing Authority Series 2022 3.00%, 01/01/41

1.59 %

10) Metropolitan Pier & Exposition Authority Series 2020 5.00%, 06/15/50

1.53 %



Sector/Industry Breakdown

Portfolio %

Revenue

Health Care - Not-for-Profit

19.24 %

Airport

9.94 %

Revenue - Miscellaneous

7.87 %

Toll Roads/Transit

6.30 %

Tobacco Securitization

2.97 %

Higher Education - Private

2.97 %

Electric Utility

2.73 %

Industrial Development - Industry

2.72 %

Prepay Energy

2.42 %

Primary/Secondary Ed. - Public

2.33 %

Port

0.87 %

Industrial Development - Utility

0.53 %

Water & Sewer

0.40 %

Senior Living

0.23 %

SUBTOTAL

61.52 %

Tax Supported

Special Tax

9.74 %

Local G.O.

9.68 %

State G.O.

5.37 %

State Lease

1.22 %

SUBTOTAL

26.01 %

Prerefunded/ETM

8.29 %

Cash & Cash Equivalents

Funds and Investment Trusts

2.06 %

SUBTOTAL

2.06 %

Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securities

1.61 %

Insured/Guaranteed

Guaranteed

0.51 %

SUBTOTAL

0.51 %

Total

100.00 %



State Breakdown

Portfolio %

Illinois

11.67 %

New Jersey

8.10 %

California

7.85 %

Pennsylvania

7.54 %

Wisconsin

6.14 %

Florida

5.53 %

Michigan

5.15 %

New York

5.11 %

Texas

5.06 %

South Carolina

3.13 %

Connecticut

2.68 %

North Carolina

2.40 %

Virginia

2.35 %

Ohio

2.28 %

Alabama

1.96 %

Arizona

1.96 %

Georgia

1.82 %

Minnesota

1.71 %

Maryland

1.55 %

Oklahoma

1.54 %

New Hampshire

1.48 %

Nevada

1.45 %

Colorado

1.28 %

Utah

1.23 %

Iowa

1.03 %

Nebraska

0.90 %

Kansas

0.87 %

Hawaii

0.81 %

West Virginia

0.67 %

Washington

0.52 %

Louisiana

0.49 %

Indiana

0.48 %

Arkansas

0.35 %

Oregon

0.21 %

District of Columbia

0.18 %

Massachusetts

0.13 %

South Dakota

0.13 %

Puerto Rico

0.10 %

Tennessee

0.07 %

Kentucky

0.03 %

Other

2.06 %

Total Investments

100.00 %



Credit Quality Breakdown

Portfolio %

AAA

2.91 %

AA

28.27 %

A

34.03 %

BBB

19.57 %

BB

2.28 %

B

1.00 %

D

0.22 %

Not Rated

0.33 %

Pre-refunded Bonds

8.29 %

Short Term Investments

3.10 %

Total

100.00 %



Bonds by Maturity

Portfolio %

Less than 1 Year

9.41 %

1 To 5 Years

5.24 %

5 To 10 Years

8.23 %

10 To 20 Years

23.77 %

20 To 30 Years

40.64 %

More than 30 Years

12.71 %

Other

0.00 %

Total Net Assets

100.00 %



Portfolio Statistics:

AMT Percent:

15.92 %

Average Coupon:

4.38 %

Percentage of Leverage:

Bank Borrowing:

0.00 %

Investment Operations:

0.00 %

Auction Preferred Shares (APS):

0.00 %

Tender Option Bonds:

0.00 %

VMTP Shares:

39.93 %

Total Fund Leverage:

39.93%*

Average Maturity:

    9.23 Years

Effective Duration:

    6.56 Years

Total Net Assets:

$355.84 Million**

Common Stock Net Asset Value:

$12.38

Total Number of Holdings:

187

Portfolio Turnover:

18.00 %



* The total percentage of leverage constitutes 0.00% through the use of tender option bonds, 39.93%

in issued and outstanding VMTPs and 0.00% in investment operations, which may include the use of

certain portfolio management techniques such as credit default swaps, dollar rolls, negative cash,

reverse repurchase agreements and when-issued securities.



** The Fund also had outstanding $232,125,000 of VMTPs at liquidation value, which is not included

in Total Net Assets because it is treated as a liability for financial reporting purposes.



The foregoing portfolio characteristics are as of the date indicated and can be expected to change. The

Fund is a closed-end U.S.-registered management investment company advised by AllianceBernstein L. P.

SOURCE AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc.

Also from this source

ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN NATIONAL MUNICIPAL INCOME FUND, INC. REPORTS SECOND QUARTER EARNINGS

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. RELEASES MONTHLY PORTFOLIO UPDATE

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.