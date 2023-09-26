AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. RELEASES MONTHLY PORTFOLIO UPDATE

NEW YORK, Sept. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc.[NYSE: AFB] (the "Fund") today released its monthly portfolio update as of August 31, 2023.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc.

Top 10 Fixed-Income Holdings

Portfolio % 1) City of New Orleans LA Series 2021-A 5.00%, 12/01/46

2.72 % 2) City of New York NY Series 2023 4.125%, 08/01/53

1.86 % 3) Commonwealth of Massachusetts Series 2023 5.00%, 05/01/53

1.86 % 4) Jefferson County Board of Education/AL Series 2018 5.00%, 02/01/46

1.78 % 5) Wisconsin Public Finance Authority Series 2018 5.00%, 07/01/58

1.77 % 6) Detroit Downtown Development Authority Series 2018-A 5.00%, 07/01/48

1.75 % 7) Detroit City School District Series 2001-A 6.00%, 05/01/29

1.68 % 8) City of El Paso TX Series 2021-C 4.00%, 08/15/47

1.68 % 9) Tobacco Settlement Financing Corp./NJ Series 2018-A 5.25%, 06/01/46

1.62 % 10) Wisconsin Public Finance Authority Series 2022 5.00%, 02/01/62

1.61 %





Sector/Industry Breakdown

Portfolio % Revenue



Health Care - Not-for-Profit

17.95 % Airport

9.74 % Revenue - Miscellaneous

7.83 % Toll Roads/Transit

6.27 % Electric Utility

3.22 % Prepay Energy

2.99 % Tobacco Securitization

2.94 % Higher Education - Private

2.77 % Industrial Development - Industry

2.63 % Primary/Secondary Ed. - Public

2.33 % Port

0.89 % Industrial Development - Utility

0.53 % Water & Sewer

0.40 % Senior Living

0.23 % SUBTOTAL

60.72 % Tax Supported



Local G.O.

15.24 % Special Tax

9.77 % State G.O.

7.36 % State Lease

0.59 % SUBTOTAL

32.96 % Prerefunded/ETM

3.28 % Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securities

1.60 % Insured/Guaranteed



Guaranteed

0.48 % SUBTOTAL

0.48 % Cash & Cash Equivalents



Funds and Investment Trusts

0.48 % SUBTOTAL

0.48 % Asset-Backed



Housing - Multi-Family

0.48 % SUBTOTAL

0.48 % Total

100.00 %





State Breakdown

Portfolio % Illinois

11.58 % New York

7.60 % Pennsylvania

7.51 % Florida

6.95 % New Jersey

6.47 % Michigan

6.08 % Wisconsin

6.03 % California

5.59 % Texas

4.26 % South Carolina

3.13 % Louisiana

2.92 % Georgia

2.51 % North Carolina

2.40 % Virginia

2.33 % Ohio

2.24 % Alabama

1.95 % Arizona

1.95 % Massachusetts

1.86 % Minnesota

1.70 % Maryland

1.56 % Oklahoma

1.53 % New Hampshire

1.46 % Nevada

1.43 % Colorado

1.29 % Utah

1.24 % Iowa

1.01 % Nebraska

0.89 % West Virginia

0.68 % Connecticut

0.62 % Indiana

0.46 % Hawaii

0.44 % Arkansas

0.35 % Washington

0.30 % Oregon

0.21 % District of Columbia

0.18 % South Dakota

0.13 % Puerto Rico

0.10 % Tennessee

0.07 % Kentucky

0.03 % Other

0.96 % Total Investments

100.00 %





Credit Quality Breakdown

Portfolio % AAA

3.15 % AA

33.84 % A

35.32 % BBB

19.87 % BB

2.51 % B

0.98 % D

0.23 % Not Rated

0.34 % Pre-refunded Bonds

3.28 % Short Term Investments

0.48 % Total

100.00 %





Bonds by Maturity

Portfolio % Less than 1 Year

2.28 % 1 To 5 Years

4.02 % 5 To 10 Years

7.68 % 10 To 20 Years

27.76 % 20 To 30 Years

45.82 % More than 30 Years

12.44 % Other

0.00 % Total Net Assets

100.00 %





Portfolio Statistics:



AMT Percent:

15.60 % Average Coupon:

4.45 % Percentage of Leverage:



Bank Borrowing:

0.00 % Investment Operations:

0.00 % Auction Preferred Shares (APS):

0.00 % Tender Option Bonds:

0.00 % VMTP Shares:

40.45 % Total Fund Leverage:

40.45%* Average Maturity:

12.66 Years Effective Duration:

8.05 Years Total Net Assets:

$346.65 Million** Common Stock Net Asset Value:

$12.06 Total Number of Holdings:

181 Portfolio Turnover:

18.00 %

* The total percentage of leverage constitutes 0.00% through the use of tender option bonds, 40.45% in issued and outstanding VMTPs and 0.00% in investment operations, which may include the use of certain portfolio management techniques such as credit default swaps, dollar rolls, negative cash, reverse repurchase agreements and when-issued securities.

** The Fund also had outstanding $232,125,000 of VMTPs at liquidation value, which is not included in Total Net Assets because it is treated as a liability for financial reporting purposes.

The foregoing portfolio characteristics are as of the date indicated and can be expected to change. The Fund is a closed-end U.S.-registered management investment company advised by AllianceBernstein L. P.

SOURCE AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc.