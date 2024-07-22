AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. RELEASES MONTHLY PORTFOLIO UPDATE

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc.

Jul 22, 2024, 16:06 ET

NEW YORK, July 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. [NYSE: AFB] (the "Fund") today released its monthly portfolio update as of June 30, 2024.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc.

 Top 10 Fixed-Income Holdings 

Portfolio % 

1) Lamar Consolidated Independent School District Series 2024-2 5.00%, 02/15/53

2.73 %

2) City of New Orleans LA Series 2021-A 5.00%, 12/01/46

2.67 %

3) Prosper Independent School District Series 2024 4.00%, 02/15/54

2.41 %

4) Greenwood Independent School District Series 2024 4.00%, 02/15/54

2.27 %

5) Melissa Independent School District Series 2024-2 4.25%, 02/01/53

2.15 %

6) Dallas Independent School District Series 2024-2 4.00%, 02/15/54

1.95 %

7) City of New York NY Series 2023 4.125%, 08/01/53

1.89 %

8) Public Authority for Colorado Energy Series 2008 6.50%, 11/15/38

1.87 %

9) Denton Independent School District Series 2024-2 5.00%, 08/15/48

1.85 %

10) Commonwealth of Massachusetts Series 2024-2 5.00%, 05/01/53

1.82 %



 Sector/Industry Breakdown 

Portfolio %

Revenue

Health Care - Not-for-Profit

12.72 %

Prepay Energy

7.30 %

Revenue - Miscellaneous

6.10 %

Airport

4.84 %

Toll Roads/Transit

3.29 %

Electric Utility

3.10 %

Higher Education - Private

3.03 %

Industrial Development - Industry

2.89 %

Tobacco Securitization

1.89 %

Industrial Development - Airline

1.76 %

Port

1.50 %

Primary/Secondary Ed. - Public

1.33 %

Water & Sewer

0.91 %

Senior Living

0.61 %

Industrial Development - Utility

0.52 %

SUBTOTAL

51.79 %

Tax Supported

Local G.O.

15.74 %

State G.O.

7.25 %

Special Tax

5.44 %

State Lease

0.58 %

Assessment District

0.18 %

SUBTOTAL

29.19 %

Guaranteed

15.47 %

Prerefunded/ETM

2.23 %

Asset-Backed

Housing - Multi-Family

1.24 %

SUBTOTAL

1.24 %

Cash & Cash Equivalents

Funds and Investment Trusts

0.08 %

SUBTOTAL

0.08 %

Total

100.00 %



 State Breakdown

Portfolio % 

Texas

18.33 %

Illinois

9.78 %

New York

7.30 %

Michigan

6.77 %

Florida

6.13 %

California

5.50 %

Wisconsin

4.87 %

South Carolina

3.89 %

Massachusetts

3.71 %

Pennsylvania

3.49 %

New Jersey

3.32 %

Louisiana

2.87 %

Colorado

2.33 %

Georgia

2.18 %

Arizona

1.98 %

Ohio

1.92 %

Washington

1.89 %

Nebraska

1.61 %

Nevada

1.54 %

Oklahoma

1.20 %

Minnesota

1.13 %

New Hampshire

1.10 %

Iowa

0.90 %

Virginia

0.88 %

Utah

0.78 %

North Carolina

0.76 %

West Virginia

0.67 %

Alabama

0.54 %

Indiana

0.51 %

North Dakota

0.43 %

Maryland

0.37 %

Arkansas

0.34 %

Oregon

0.22 %

Connecticut

0.19 %

Alaska

0.18 %

South Dakota

0.14 %

Puerto Rico

0.10 %

Tennessee

0.07 %

Other

0.08 %

Total Investments

100.00 %



 Credit Quality Breakdown

Portfolio % 

AAA

18.79 %

AA

29.00 %

A

27.92 %

BBB

17.95 %

BB

2.79 %

B

0.14 %

CCC

0.11 %

D

0.18 %

Not Rated

0.81 %

Pre-refunded Bonds

2.23 %

Short Term Investments

0.08 %

Total

100.00 %



 Bonds by Maturity

Portfolio % 

Less than 1 Year

2.48 %

1 To 5 Years

2.44 %

5 To 10 Years

3.78 %

10 To 20 Years

20.16 %

20 To 30 Years

57.95 %

More than 30 Years

13.19 %

Other

0.00 %

Total Net Assets

100.00 %



 Portfolio Statistics: 

AMT Percent:

16.38 %

Average Coupon:

4.44 %

Percentage of Leverage:

Bank Borrowing:

0.00 %

Investment Operations:

0.35 %

VRDP Shares:

16.88 %

Tender Option Bonds:

7.41 %

VMTP Shares:

14.90 %

Total Fund Leverage:

39.54%*

Average Maturity:

   11.82 Years

Effective Duration:

    8.93 Years

Total Net Assets:

$359.51 Million**

Common Stock Net Asset Value:

$12.51

Total Number of Holdings:

160

Portfolio Turnover:

55.00 %

* The total percentage of leverage constitutes 7.41% through the use of tender option bonds, 14.90% in issued and outstanding VMTPs, 16.88% in issued and outstanding VRDPs, and 0.35% in investment operations, which may include the use of certain portfolio management techniques such as credit default swaps, dollar rolls, negative cash, reverse repurchase agreements and when-issued securities.

** The Fund also had outstanding $88,275,000 of VMTPs at liquidation value, which is not included in Total Net Assets because it is treated as a liability for financial reporting purposes. 

** The Fund also had outstanding $100,000,000 of VRDPs at liquidation value, which is not included in Total Net Assets because it is treated as a liability for financial reporting purposes.

The foregoing portfolio characteristics are as of the date indicated and can be expected to change. The Fund is a closed-end U.S.-registered management investment company advised by AllianceBernstein L. P.

SOURCE AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc.

