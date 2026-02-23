AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. Releases Monthly Portfolio Update

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc.





















Top 10 Fixed-Income Holdings

Portfolio %

1) San Francisco Intl Airport Series 2026-2 5.50%, 05/01/55

3.69 %

2) Melissa Independent School District Series 2024-2 4.25%, 02/01/53

2.13 %

3) Commonwealth of Massachusetts Series 2025-2 5.00%, 01/01/54

1.99 %

4) Oklahoma Turnpike Authority Series 2023 4.50%, 01/01/53

1.98 %

5) New York Transportation Development Corp. Series 2024 Zero Coupon, 12/31/54

1.97 %

6) Dallas Independent School District Series 2024-2 4.00%, 02/15/54

1.90 %

7) Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority Aviation Revenue Series 2025-2 5.50%, 10/01/55

1.86 %

8) State of Hawaii Airports System Revenue Series 2025-2 5.50%, 07/01/54

1.85 %

9) Worthington City School District Series 2025-2 5.50%, 12/01/54

1.85 %

10) City of Atlanta GA Department of Aviation Series 2025-2 5.50%, 07/01/55

1.83 %









Sector/Industry Breakdown

Portfolio %

Revenue





Airport

13.96 %

Health Care - Not-for-Profit

10.90 %

Revenue - Miscellaneous

6.95 %

Toll Roads/Transit

5.88 %

Industrial Development - Airline

5.18 %

Prepay Energy

4.78 %

Higher Education - Private

3.81 %

Primary/Secondary Ed. - Public

3.56 %

Port

2.62 %

Industrial Development - Industry

2.04 %

Higher Education - Public

1.77 %

Electric Utility

1.46 %

Senior Living

1.35 %

Water & Sewer

0.80 %

Tobacco Securitization

0.30 %

Primary/Secondary Ed. - Private

0.17 %

SUBTOTAL

65.53 %

Tax Supported





Local G.O.

10.56 %

State G.O.

6.38 %

Special Tax

3.67 %

Local Lease

1.48 %

Assessment District

0.36 %

SUBTOTAL

22.45 %

Guaranteed

9.95 %

Asset-Backed





Housing - Multi-Family

1.03 %

SUBTOTAL

1.03 %

Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securities





Non-Agency Fixed Rate CMBS

0.49 %

Non-Agency Floating Rate CMBS

0.35 %

SUBTOTAL

0.84 %

Cash & Cash Equivalents





Funds and Investment Trusts

0.18 %

SUBTOTAL

0.18 %

Prerefunded/ETM

0.02 %

Total

100.00 %









State Breakdown

Portfolio %

Texas

12.56 %

California

12.42 %

New York

7.96 %

Florida

7.90 %

Illinois

7.87 %

Massachusetts

5.81 %

Wisconsin

5.80 %

Georgia

4.56 %

Ohio

4.16 %

Pennsylvania

3.00 %

District of Columbia

2.59 %

New Hampshire

2.48 %

Oklahoma

2.37 %

Louisiana

2.29 %

Arizona

2.07 %

Colorado

1.95 %

Michigan

1.91 %

Hawaii

1.85 %

Minnesota

1.30 %

Alabama

0.97 %

Nebraska

0.95 %

Indiana

0.84 %

North Carolina

0.76 %

Virginia

0.76 %

South Carolina

0.69 %

Washington

0.69 %

Tennessee

0.52 %

Alaska

0.48 %

Maryland

0.37 %

New Jersey

0.36 %

Arkansas

0.35 %

North Dakota

0.35 %

Oregon

0.24 %

Connecticut

0.20 %

Utah

0.18 %

South Dakota

0.13 %

Other

0.31 %

Total Investments

100.00 %









Credit Quality Breakdown

Portfolio %

AAA

10.51 %

AA

39.85 %

A

19.82 %

BBB

18.16 %

BB

6.66 %

B

0.54 %

Not Rated

4.26 %

Pre-refunded Bonds

0.02 %

Short Term Investments

0.18 %

Total

100.00 %









Bonds by Maturity

Portfolio %

Less than 1 Year

0.32 %

1 to 5 Years

0.13 %

5 to 10 Years

2.57 %

10 to 20 Years

13.93 %

20 to 30 Years

64.11 %

More than 30 Years

18.94 %

Other

0.00 %

Total Net Assets

100.00 %









Portfolio Statistics:





AMT Percent:

22.49 %

Average Coupon:

5.02 %

Percentage of Leverage:





Bank Borrowing:

0.00 %

Investment Operations:

0.00 %

Auction Preferred Shares (APS):

0.00 %

Tender Option Bonds:

25.69 %

VMTP Shares:

0.00 %

VRDP Shares:

16.82 %

Total Fund Leverage:

42.51%*

Average Maturity:

13.57 Years

Effective Duration:

11.91 Years

Total Net Assets:

$347.52 Million**

Common Stock Net Asset Value:

$12.09

Total Number of Holdings:

175

Portfolio Turnover:

56.00 %









* The total percentage of leverage constitutes 25.69% through the use of tender option bonds, 16.82%





in issued and outstanding VRDPs and 0.00% in investment operations, which may include the use of

certain portfolio management techniques such as credit default swaps, dollar rolls, negative cash,

reverse repurchase agreements and when-issued securities.









** The Fund also had outstanding $100,000,000 of VRDPs at liquidation value, which is not included





in Total Net Assets because it is treated as a liability for financial reporting purposes.









The foregoing portfolio characteristics are as of the date indicated and can be expected to change. The