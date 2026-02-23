AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. RELEASES MONTHLY PORTFOLIO UPDATE
Feb 23, 2026, 16:06 ET
NEW YORK, Feb. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. [NYSE: AFB] (the "Fund") today released its monthly portfolio update as of January 31, 2026.
|
AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc.
|
Top 10 Fixed-Income Holdings
|
Portfolio %
|
1) San Francisco Intl Airport Series 2026-2 5.50%, 05/01/55
|
3.69 %
|
2) Melissa Independent School District Series 2024-2 4.25%, 02/01/53
|
2.13 %
|
3) Commonwealth of Massachusetts Series 2025-2 5.00%, 01/01/54
|
1.99 %
|
4) Oklahoma Turnpike Authority Series 2023 4.50%, 01/01/53
|
1.98 %
|
5) New York Transportation Development Corp. Series 2024 Zero Coupon, 12/31/54
|
1.97 %
|
6) Dallas Independent School District Series 2024-2 4.00%, 02/15/54
|
1.90 %
|
7) Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority Aviation Revenue Series 2025-2 5.50%, 10/01/55
|
1.86 %
|
8) State of Hawaii Airports System Revenue Series 2025-2 5.50%, 07/01/54
|
1.85 %
|
9) Worthington City School District Series 2025-2 5.50%, 12/01/54
|
1.85 %
|
10) City of Atlanta GA Department of Aviation Series 2025-2 5.50%, 07/01/55
|
1.83 %
|
Sector/Industry Breakdown
|
Portfolio %
|
Revenue
|
Airport
|
13.96 %
|
Health Care - Not-for-Profit
|
10.90 %
|
Revenue - Miscellaneous
|
6.95 %
|
Toll Roads/Transit
|
5.88 %
|
Industrial Development - Airline
|
5.18 %
|
Prepay Energy
|
4.78 %
|
Higher Education - Private
|
3.81 %
|
Primary/Secondary Ed. - Public
|
3.56 %
|
Port
|
2.62 %
|
Industrial Development - Industry
|
2.04 %
|
Higher Education - Public
|
1.77 %
|
Electric Utility
|
1.46 %
|
Senior Living
|
1.35 %
|
Water & Sewer
|
0.80 %
|
Tobacco Securitization
|
0.30 %
|
Primary/Secondary Ed. - Private
|
0.17 %
|
SUBTOTAL
|
65.53 %
|
Tax Supported
|
Local G.O.
|
10.56 %
|
State G.O.
|
6.38 %
|
Special Tax
|
3.67 %
|
Local Lease
|
1.48 %
|
Assessment District
|
0.36 %
|
SUBTOTAL
|
22.45 %
|
Guaranteed
|
9.95 %
|
Asset-Backed
|
Housing - Multi-Family
|
1.03 %
|
SUBTOTAL
|
1.03 %
|
Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securities
|
Non-Agency Fixed Rate CMBS
|
0.49 %
|
Non-Agency Floating Rate CMBS
|
0.35 %
|
SUBTOTAL
|
0.84 %
|
Cash & Cash Equivalents
|
Funds and Investment Trusts
|
0.18 %
|
SUBTOTAL
|
0.18 %
|
Prerefunded/ETM
|
0.02 %
|
Total
|
100.00 %
|
State Breakdown
|
Portfolio %
|
Texas
|
12.56 %
|
California
|
12.42 %
|
New York
|
7.96 %
|
Florida
|
7.90 %
|
Illinois
|
7.87 %
|
Massachusetts
|
5.81 %
|
Wisconsin
|
5.80 %
|
Georgia
|
4.56 %
|
Ohio
|
4.16 %
|
Pennsylvania
|
3.00 %
|
District of Columbia
|
2.59 %
|
New Hampshire
|
2.48 %
|
Oklahoma
|
2.37 %
|
Louisiana
|
2.29 %
|
Arizona
|
2.07 %
|
Colorado
|
1.95 %
|
Michigan
|
1.91 %
|
Hawaii
|
1.85 %
|
Minnesota
|
1.30 %
|
Alabama
|
0.97 %
|
Nebraska
|
0.95 %
|
Indiana
|
0.84 %
|
North Carolina
|
0.76 %
|
Virginia
|
0.76 %
|
South Carolina
|
0.69 %
|
Washington
|
0.69 %
|
Tennessee
|
0.52 %
|
Alaska
|
0.48 %
|
Maryland
|
0.37 %
|
New Jersey
|
0.36 %
|
Arkansas
|
0.35 %
|
North Dakota
|
0.35 %
|
Oregon
|
0.24 %
|
Connecticut
|
0.20 %
|
Utah
|
0.18 %
|
South Dakota
|
0.13 %
|
Other
|
0.31 %
|
Total Investments
|
100.00 %
|
Credit Quality Breakdown
|
Portfolio %
|
AAA
|
10.51 %
|
AA
|
39.85 %
|
A
|
19.82 %
|
BBB
|
18.16 %
|
BB
|
6.66 %
|
B
|
0.54 %
|
Not Rated
|
4.26 %
|
Pre-refunded Bonds
|
0.02 %
|
Short Term Investments
|
0.18 %
|
Total
|
100.00 %
|
Bonds by Maturity
|
Portfolio %
|
Less than 1 Year
|
0.32 %
|
1 to 5 Years
|
0.13 %
|
5 to 10 Years
|
2.57 %
|
10 to 20 Years
|
13.93 %
|
20 to 30 Years
|
64.11 %
|
More than 30 Years
|
18.94 %
|
Other
|
0.00 %
|
Total Net Assets
|
100.00 %
|
Portfolio Statistics:
|
AMT Percent:
|
22.49 %
|
Average Coupon:
|
5.02 %
|
Percentage of Leverage:
|
Bank Borrowing:
|
0.00 %
|
Investment Operations:
|
0.00 %
|
Auction Preferred Shares (APS):
|
0.00 %
|
Tender Option Bonds:
|
25.69 %
|
VMTP Shares:
|
0.00 %
|
VRDP Shares:
|
16.82 %
|
Total Fund Leverage:
|
42.51%*
|
Average Maturity:
|
13.57 Years
|
Effective Duration:
|
11.91 Years
|
Total Net Assets:
|
$347.52 Million**
|
Common Stock Net Asset Value:
|
$12.09
|
Total Number of Holdings:
|
175
|
Portfolio Turnover:
|
56.00 %
|
* The total percentage of leverage constitutes 25.69% through the use of tender option bonds, 16.82%
|
in issued and outstanding VRDPs and 0.00% in investment operations, which may include the use of
|
certain portfolio management techniques such as credit default swaps, dollar rolls, negative cash,
|
reverse repurchase agreements and when-issued securities.
|
** The Fund also had outstanding $100,000,000 of VRDPs at liquidation value, which is not included
|
in Total Net Assets because it is treated as a liability for financial reporting purposes.
|
The foregoing portfolio characteristics are as of the date indicated and can be expected to change. The
|
Fund is a closed-end U.S.-registered management investment company advised by AllianceBernstein L. P.
