AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. Reports First Quarter Earnings

NEW YORK, March 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE: AFB), a registered closed-end investment company, today announced earnings for the Fund's first fiscal quarter ended January 31, 2021.

Total net assets of the Fund* on January 31, 2021 were $448,543,964 as compared with $429,461,776 on October 31, 2020, and $448,877,397 on January 31, 2020. On January 31, 2021, the net asset value per share of common stock was $15.60 based on 28,744,936 shares of common stock outstanding.



January 31, 2021 October 31, 2020 January 31, 2020 Total Net Assets $448,543,964 $429,461,776 $448,877,397 NAV Per Share $15.60 $14.94 $15.62 Shares Outstanding 28,744,936 28,744,936 28,744,936

For the period November 1, 2020 through January 31, 2021, total net investment income was $4,596,447 or $0.16 per share of common stock. The total net realized and unrealized gain was $19,115,976 or $0.67 per share of common stock for the same period.



First Quarter Ended January 31, 2021 Fourth Quarter Ended October 31, 2020 First Quarter Ended January 31, 2020 Total Net Investment

Income $4,596,447 $4,428,309 $4,089,275 Per Share $0.16 $0.15 $0.14 Total Net Realized/ Unrealized Gain (Loss) $19,115,976 ($9,000,579) 10,900,969 Per Share $0.67 ($0.31) $0.38

* Total net assets include assets attributable to both common and preferred shares.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. is managed by AllianceBernstein L.P.

