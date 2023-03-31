ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN NATIONAL MUNICIPAL INCOME FUND, INC. REPORTS FIRST QUARTER EARNINGS

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc.

Mar 31, 2023, 16:06 ET

NEW YORK, March 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE: AFB), a registered closed–end investment company, today announced earnings for the Fund's first fiscal quarter ended January 31, 2023.

Total net assets of the Fund* on January 31, 2023 were $363,197,307 as compared with $324,484,588 on October 31, 2022, and $422,744,994 on January 31, 2022. On January 31, 2023, the net asset value per share of common stock was $12.64 based on 28,744,936 shares of common stock outstanding.

January 31, 2023

October 31, 2022

January 31, 2022

Total Net Assets

$363,197,307

$324,484,588

$422,744,994

NAV Per Share

$12.64

$11.29

$14.71

Shares Outstanding

28,744,936

28,744,936

28,744,936

For the period November 1, 2022 through January 31, 2023, total net investment income was $3,132,331 or $0.11 per share of common stock. The total net realized and unrealized gain was $38,745,492 or $1.35 per share of common stock for the same period.

First Quarter

Ended

January 31, 2023

Fourth Quarter

Ended

October 31, 2022

First Quarter

Ended

January 31, 2022

Total Net Investment
Income

$3,132,331

$3,484,836

$4,421,682

Per Share

$0.11

$0.12

$0.15

Total Net Realized/

  Unrealized Gain (Loss)

$38,745,492

($52,472,826)

($15,766,520)

Per Share

$1.35

($1.83)

($0.55)

* Total net assets include assets attributable to both common and preferred shares.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. is managed by AllianceBernstein L.P.

