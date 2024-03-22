ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN NATIONAL MUNICIPAL INCOME FUND, INC. REPORTS FIRST QUARTER EARNINGS

NEW YORK, March 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE: AFB), a registered closed‑end investment company, today announced earnings for the Fund's first fiscal quarter ended January 31, 2024.

Total net assets of the Fund* on January 31, 2024 were $364,468,619 as compared with $311,650,529 on October 31, 2023, and $363,197,307 on January 31, 2023. On January 31, 2024, the net asset value per share of common stock was $12.68 based on 28,744,936 shares of common stock outstanding.



For the period November 1, 2023 through January 31, 2024, total net investment income was $2,897,982 or $0.10 per share of common stock. The total net realized and unrealized gain was $52,736,537 or $1.83 per share of common stock for the same period.



Income $2,897,982 $2,742,139 $3,132,331 Per Share $0.10 $0.10 $0.11 Total Net Realized/ Unrealized Gain (Loss) $52,736,537 ($43,892,817) $38,745,492 Per Share $1.83 ($1.53) $1.35

* Total net assets include assets attributable to both common and preferred shares.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. is managed by AllianceBernstein L.P.

