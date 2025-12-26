ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN NATIONAL MUNICIPAL INCOME FUND, INC. REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER EARNINGS

NEW YORK, Dec. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE: AFB), a registered closed‑end investment company, today announced earnings for the Fund's fourth fiscal quarter ended October 31, 2025.

Total net assets of the Fund* on October 31, 2025 were $350,811,480 as compared with $322,750,581 on July 31, 2025, and $361,430,563 on October 31, 2024. On October 31, 2025, the net asset value per share of common stock was $12.20 based on 28,744,936 shares of common stock outstanding.



October 31, 2025 July 31, 2025 October 31, 2024 Total Net Assets $350,811,480 $322,750,581 $361,430,563 NAV Per Share $12.20 $11.23 $12.57 Shares Outstanding 28,744,936 28,744,936 28,744,936

For the period August 1, 2025 through October 31, 2025, total net investment income was $3,811,647 or $0.13 per share of common stock. The total net realized and unrealized gain was $28,025,102 or $0.97 per share of common stock for the same period.



Third Quarter Ended October 31, 2025 Second Quarter Ended July 31, 2025 Third Quarter Ended October 31, 2024 Total Net Investment Income $3,851,687 $4,015,722 $2,985,301 Per Share $0.13 $0.14 $0.10 Total Net Realized/ Unrealized Gain (Loss) $28,025,102 ($15,775,819) ($2,015,971) Per Share $0.97 ($0.55) ($0.07)

* Total net assets include assets attributable to both common and preferred shares.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. is managed by AllianceBernstein L.P.

