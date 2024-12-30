ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN NATIONAL MUNICIPAL INCOME FUND, INC. REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER EARNINGS

News provided by

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc.

Dec 30, 2024, 11:31 ET

NEW YORK, Dec. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE: AFB), a registered closed‑end investment company, today announced earnings for the Fund's fourth fiscal quarter ended October 31, 2024.

Total net assets of the Fund* on October 31, 2024 were $361,430,563 as compared with $363,570,286 on July 31, 2024, and $311,650,529 on October 31, 2023. On October 31, 2024, the net asset value per share of common stock was $12.57 based on 28,744,936 shares of common stock outstanding.

October 31, 2024

July 31, 2024

October 31, 2023

Total Net Assets

$361,430,563

$363,570,286

$311,650,529

NAV Per Share

$12.57

$12.65

$10.84

Shares Outstanding        

28,744,936

28,744,936

28,744,936

For the period August 1, 2024 through October 31, 2024, total net investment income was $2,985,301 or $0.10 per share of common stock. The total net realized and unrealized loss was $2,015,971 or $0.07 per share of common stock for the same period.

Fourth Quarter

Ended

October 31, 2024

Third Quarter

Ended

July 31, 2024

Fourth Quarter

Ended

October 31, 2023

Total Net Investment         
Income

$2,985,301

$3,056,703

$2,742,139

Per Share

$0.10

$0.11

$0.10

Total Net Realized/

  Unrealized Gain (Loss)

($2,015,971)

$12,753,214

($43,892,817)

Per Share

($0.07)

$0.44

($1.53)

* Total net assets include assets attributable to both common and preferred shares.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. is managed by AllianceBernstein L.P.

SOURCE AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc.

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE.COM?

icon3
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
icon1
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
icon2
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED

Also from this source

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. RELEASES MONTHLY PORTFOLIO UPDATE

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. [NYSE: AFB] (the "Fund") today released its monthly portfolio update as of November 30, 2024....

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. Releases Monthly Portfolio Update

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. [NYSE: AFB] (the "Fund") today released its monthly portfolio update as of October 31, 2024....
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Banking & Financial Services

Banking & Financial Services

Earnings

Earnings

Earnings

Earnings

News Releases in Similar Topics