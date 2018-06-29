AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. Reports Second Quarter Earnings

NEW YORK, June 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE: AFB), a registered closed‑end investment company, today announced earnings for the Fund's second fiscal quarter ended April 30, 2018.

Total net assets of the Fund* on April 30, 2018 were $500,410,576 as compared with $511,596,304 on January 31, 2018 and $515,024,099 on April 30, 2017.  On April 30, 2018, the net asset value per share of common stock was $14.20 based on 28,744,936 shares of common stock outstanding.

April 30, 2018

January 31, 2018

April 30, 2017

Total Net Assets

$500,410,576

$511,596,304

$515,024,099

NAV Per Share

$14.20

$14.59

$14.71

Shares Outstanding

28,744,936

28,744,936

28,744,936

For the period February 1, 2018 through April 30, 2018, total net investment income was $4,300,776 or $0.15 per share of common stock. The total net realized and unrealized loss was ($11,071,809) or ($0.39) per share of common stock for the same period.

Second Quarter

Ended

April 30, 2018

First Quarter

Ended

January 31, 2018

Second Quarter

Ended

April 30, 2017

Total Net Investment
Income

$4,300,776

$4,535,084

$4,702,657

Per Share

$0.15

$0.16

$0.16

Total Net Realized/
Unrealized Gain (Loss)

($11,071,809)

($9,768,396)

$6,501,161

Per Share

($0.39)

($0.34)

$0.23

* Total net assets include assets attributable to both common and preferred shares.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. is managed by AllianceBernstein L.P.

