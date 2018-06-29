AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. Reports Second Quarter Earnings



April 30, 2018

January 31, 2018

April 30, 2017 Total Net Assets $500,410,576

$511,596,304

$515,024,099 NAV Per Share $14.20

$14.59

$14.71 Shares Outstanding 28,744,936

28,744,936

28,744,936

For the period February 1, 2018 through April 30, 2018, total net investment income was $4,300,776 or $0.15 per share of common stock. The total net realized and unrealized loss was ($11,071,809) or ($0.39) per share of common stock for the same period.



Second Quarter Ended April 30, 2018

First Quarter Ended January 31, 2018

Second Quarter Ended April 30, 2017 Total Net Investment

Income $4,300,776

$4,535,084

$4,702,657 Per Share $0.15

$0.16

$0.16 Total Net Realized/

Unrealized Gain (Loss) ($11,071,809)

($9,768,396)

$6,501,161 Per Share ($0.39)

($0.34)

$0.23

* Total net assets include assets attributable to both common and preferred shares.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. is managed by AllianceBernstein L.P.

