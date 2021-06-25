AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. Reports Second Quarter Earnings

NEW YORK, June 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE: AFB), a registered closed–end investment company, today announced earnings for the Fund's second fiscal quarter ended April 30, 2021.

Total net assets of the Fund* on April 30, 2021 were $445,447,456 as compared with $448,543,964 on January 31, 2021, and $398,677,599 on April 30, 2020. On April 30, 2021, the net asset value per share of common stock was $15.50 based on 28,744,936 shares of common stock outstanding.



April 30, 2021 January 31, 2021 April 30, 2020 Total Net Assets $445,447,456 $448,543,964 $398,677,599 NAV Per Share $15.50 $15.60 $13.87 Shares Outstanding 28,744,936 28,744,936 28,744,936

For the period February 1, 2021 through April 30, 2021, total net investment income was $4,589,414 or $0.16 per share of common stock. The total net realized and unrealized loss was ($2,932,800) or ($0.10) per share of common stock for the same period.



Second Quarter Ended April 30, 2021 First Quarter Ended January 31, 2021 First Quarter Ended April 30, 2020 Total Net Investment

Income $4,589,414 $4,596,447 $3,536,783 Per Share $0.16 $0.16 $0.12 Total Net Realized/ Unrealized Gain (Loss) ($2,932,800) $19,115,976 ($44,635,062) Per Share ($0.10) $0.67 ($1.55) * Total net assets include assets attributable to both common and preferred shares.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. is managed by AllianceBernstein L.P.

