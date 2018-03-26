AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund RELEASES MONTHLY PORTFOLIO UPDATE

NEW YORK, March 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. [NYSE: AFB] (the "Fund") today released its monthly portfolio update as of February 28, 2018.
AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc.
Top 10 Fixed-Income Holdings
Portfolio %
1) Metropolitan Transportation Authority (Metropolitan Transportation
2.51%
2) State of Connecticut Special Tax Revenue Series 2012 5.00%, 1/01/29
2.26%
3) Massachusetts School Building Authority (Massachusetts School Building
2.16%
4) Los Angeles Department of Water & Power PWR Series 2013B 5.00%, 7/01/30
1.72%
5) Jefferson County Board of Education/AL Series 2018 5.00%, 2/01/46
1.67%
6) Miami Beach Health Facilities Authority (Mount Sinai Medical Center of Florida, Inc.)
1.47%
7) City of New York NY Series 2012I 5.00%, 8/01/28
1.47%
8) City of Orlando FL Series 2014A 5.00%, 11/01/44 (Prerefunded/ETM)
1.35%
9) Chicago O'Hare International Airport Series 2016B 5.00%, 1/01/41
1.34%
10) Port Authority of New York & New Jersey Series 2014-186 5.00%, 10/15/44
1.33%
Sector/Industry Breakdown
Portfolio %
Revenue
Airport
9.94%
Health Care - Not-for-Profit
9.68%
Toll Roads/Transit
9.51%
Electric Utility
4.27%
Higher Education - Public
4.00%
Revenue - Miscellaneous
3.86%
Water & Sewer
3.67%
Port
1.49%
Higher Education - Private
1.30%
Prepay Energy
0.71%
Primary/Secondary Ed. - Public
0.55%
Senior Living
0.31%
SUBTOTAL
49.29%
Tax Supported
Special Tax
18.52%
State G.O.
8.04%
Local G.O.
6.80%
Tax-Supported State Lease
3.07%
Tax-Supported Local Lease
1.16%
SUBTOTAL
37.59%
Prerefunded/ETM
11.54%
Insured/Guaranteed
Guaranteed
0.80%
SUBTOTAL
0.80%
Cash Equivalents
Investment Companies
0.78%
SUBTOTAL
0.78%
Total
100.00%
State Breakdown
Portfolio %
New York
15.87%
California
13.83%
Texas
8.74%
Illinois
8.06%
Pennsylvania
7.55%
Connecticut
6.97%
Florida
6.01%
New Jersey
5.58%
Michigan
5.43%
Massachusetts
2.57%
Alabama
2.34%
Hawaii
1.77%
Washington
1.59%
Kentucky
1.42%
North Carolina
1.27%
Tennessee
1.20%
Colorado
1.14%
Maryland
1.07%
South Carolina
1.05%
District of Columbia
1.02%
Oregon
0.83%
Georgia
0.80%
Utah
0.75%
Arizona
0.71%
Minnesota
0.46%
Arkansas
0.33%
Ohio
0.30%
Oklahoma
0.27%
Indiana
0.20%
Wisconsin
0.09%
Other
0.78%
Total Investments
100.00%
Credit Quality Breakdown
Portfolio %
AAA
7.82%
AA
39.97%
A
26.62%
BBB
11.83%
BB
0.36%
B
0.27%
Not Rated
0.81%
Pre-refunded Bonds
11.54%
Short-Term Investments
0.78%
Total Investments
100.00%
Bonds By Maturity
Portfolio %
Less than 1 year
0.78%
1 to 5 years
1.08%
5 to 10 years
8.68%
10 to 20 years
65.89%
20 to 30 years
23.23%
More Than 30 years
0.34%
Other
0.00%
Total Investments
100.00%
Portfolio Statistics:
AMT Percent:
9.79%
Average Coupon:
5.24%
Percentage of Leverage:
Bank Borrowing:
0.00%
Investment Operations:
0.00%
Auction Preferred Shares (APS):
14.40%
Tender Option Bonds:
4.10%
Variable Rate MuniFund Term Preferred Shares (VMTPs):
22.06%
Total Fund Leverage:
40.56%*
Average Effective Maturity:
5.92 Years
Effective Duration:
5.20 Years
Total Net Assets:
$505.31 Million**
Common Stock Net Asset Value:
$14.36
Number of Holdings:
170
Portfolio Turnover:
11%
* The total percentage of leverage constitutes 4.10% through the use of tender option bonds, 14.40% in issued and outstanding APS,22.06% in issued and outstanding VMTPs and 0.00% in investment operations, which may include the use of certain portfolio management techniques such as credit default swaps, dollar rolls, negative cash, reverse repurchase agreements and when-issued securities.
** Includes $92,125,000 of APS at liquidation value.The Fund also had outstanding $141,100,000 of VMTPs at liquidation value, which is not included in Total Net Assets because it is treated as a liability for financial reporting purposes.
The foregoing portfolio characteristics are as of the date indicated and can be expected to change. The Fund is a closed-end U.S.-registered management investment company advised by AllianceBernstein L. P.
