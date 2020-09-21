AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund Releases Monthly Portfolio Update

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc.

Sep 21, 2020, 16:06 ET

NEW YORK, Sept. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc.[NYSE: AFB] (the "Fund") today released its monthly portfolio update as of August 31,2020.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc.




Top 10 Fixed-Income Holdings

Portfolio %

1) Metropolitan Transportation Authority  (Metropolitan Transportation Authority Ded Tax)  Series 2016A  5.25%, 11/15/35

2.45%

2) State of Connecticut Special Tax Revenue    Series 2012  5.00%, 1/01/29

2.22%

3) Central Plains Energy Project  (Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.(The))  Series 2017A  5.00%, 9/01/42

2.02%

4) Massachusetts School Building Authority    Series 2011B  5.00%, 10/15/32 (Prerefunded/ETM)

1.99%

5) Jefferson County Board of Education/AL    Series 2018  5.00%, 2/01/46

1.74%

6) Wisconsin Public Finance Authority(CHF - Wilmington LLC)  AGM    5.00%, 7/01/58

1.68%

7) Los Angeles Department of Water & Power Power System Revenue    Series 2013B  5.00%, 7/01/30

1.64%

8) Detroit Downtown Development Authority  AGM  Series 2018A  5.00%, 7/01/48

1.63%

9) Tobacco Settlement Financing Corp.    Series 2018A  5.00%, 6/01/46

1.53%

10) Miami Beach Health Facilities Authority  (Mount Sinai Medical Center of Florida, Inc.)  Series 2014  5.00%, 11/15/39

1.49%



Sector/Industry Breakdown

Portfolio %

Revenue

Health Care - Not-for-Profit

20.89%

Airport

8.08%

Toll Roads/Transit

6.97%

Electric Utility

4.86%

Revenue - Miscellaneous

4.74%

Water & Sewer

3.00%

Prepay Energy

2.70%

Tobacco Securitization

1.53%

Higher Education - Public

1.07%

Primary/Secondary Ed. - Public

0.93%

Higher Education - Private

0.74%

Port

0.71%

Industrial Development - Utility

0.47%

Senior Living

0.24%

Industrial Development - Industry

0.18%

SUBTOTAL

57.11%

Tax Supported

Special Tax

17.91%

State G.O.

7.68%

Local G.O.

3.31%

Tax-Supported State Lease

2.37%

Assessment District

2.12%

Tax-Supported Local Lease

0.56%

SUBTOTAL

33.95%

Prerefunded/ETM

7.32%

Insured/Guaranteed

Guaranteed

0.78%

SUBTOTAL

0.78%

Cash Equivalents

Investment Companies

0.53%

SUBTOTAL

0.53%

Asset-Backed

Housing - Multi-Family

0.31%

SUBTOTAL

0.31%

Total

100.00%



State Breakdown

Portfolio %

New York

12.54%

California

10.68%

Illinois

9.98%

New Jersey

7.72%

Pennsylvania

7.32%

Connecticut

5.55%

Florida

5.45%

Texas

4.66%

Michigan

3.89%

South Carolina

3.13%

Alabama

2.44%

Massachusetts

2.39%

Nebraska

2.02%

Colorado

1.85%

Oklahoma

1.77%

Wisconsin

1.68%

North Carolina

1.60%

Minnesota

1.49%

Tennessee

1.37%

Arizona

1.33%

Utah

1.19%

Georgia

1.09%

Maryland

1.09%

Ohio

1.03%

District of Columbia

0.99%

Guam

0.86%

Kansas

0.86%

Kentucky

0.83%

West Virginia

0.67%

Puerto Rico

0.50%

Hawaii

0.41%

Arkansas

0.32%

Indiana

0.19%

Iowa

0.18%

Louisiana

0.17%

New Hampshire

0.13%

Oregon

0.10%

Other

0.53%

Total Investments

100.00%



Credit Quality Breakdown

Portfolio %

AAA

5.61%

AA

28.84%

A

37.61%

BBB

17.38%

BB

1.70%

D

0.27%

Not Rated

0.74%

Pre-refunded Bonds

7.32%

Short-Term Investments

0.53%

Total Investments

100.00%



Bonds By Maturity

Portfolio %

Less than 1 year

0.53%

1 to 5 years

1.05%

5 to 10 years

22.10%

10 to 20 years

36.26%

20 to 30 years

35.05%

More Than 30 years

5.01%

Other

0.00%

Total Investments

100.00%



Portfolio Statistics:

AMT Percent:

10.20%

Average Coupon:

5.05%

Percentage of Leverage:

Bank Borrowing:

0.00%

Investment Operations:

0.00%

Auction Preferred Shares (APS):

0.00%

Tender Option Bonds:

3.98%

Variable Rate MuniFund Term Preferred Shares (VMTPs):

35.22%

Total Fund Leverage:

39.20%*

Average Effective Maturity:

5.30  Years

Effective Duration:

4.71  Years

Total Net Assets:

$435.61 Million**

Common Stock Net Asset Value:

$15.15

Number of Holdings:

171

Portfolio Turnover:

14%



* The total percentage of leverage constitutes 3.98% through the use of tender option bonds, 35.22%  in issued and outstanding VMTPs and 0.00% in investment operations, which may include the use of certain portfolio management techniques such as credit default swaps, dollar rolls, negative cash, reverse repurchase agreements and when-issued securities.



** The Fund also had outstanding $232,125,000 of VMTPs at liquidation value, which is not included in Total Net Assets because it is treated as a liability for financial reporting purposes.



The foregoing portfolio characteristics are as of the date indicated and can be expected to change. The Fund is a closed-end U.S.-registered management investment company advised by AllianceBernstein L. P.

