AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. Releases Monthly Portfolio Update

NEW YORK, Sept. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. [NYSE: AFB] (the "Fund") today released its monthly portfolio update as of August 31, 2024.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc.







Top 10 Fixed-Income Holdings

Portfolio %

1) Lamar Consolidated Independent School District Series 2024-2 5.00%, 02/15/53

2.71 %

2) City of New Orleans LA Series 2021-A 5.00%, 12/01/46

2.68 %

3) Prosper Independent School District Series 2024 4.00%, 02/15/54

2.40 %

4) Greenwood Independent School District Series 2024 4.00%, 02/15/54

2.29 %

5) Melissa Independent School District Series 2024-2 4.25%, 02/01/53

2.15 %

6) Dallas Independent School District Series 2024-2 4.00%, 02/15/54

1.94 %

7) Public Authority for Colorado Energy Series 2008 6.50%, 11/15/38

1.87 %

8) City of New York NY Series 2023 4.125%, 08/01/53

1.87 %

9) Denton Independent School District Series 2024-2 5.00%, 08/15/48

1.83 %

10) Commonwealth of Massachusetts Series 2024-2 5.00%, 05/01/53

1.82 %



Sector/Industry Breakdown

Portfolio %

Revenue

Health Care - Not-for-Profit

11.47 %

Prepay Energy

7.34 %

Revenue - Miscellaneous

7.08 %

Airport

5.17 %

Toll Roads/Transit

3.28 %

Electric Utility

2.46 %

Higher Education - Private

2.31 %

Industrial Development - Industry

2.11 %

Tobacco Securitization

1.87 %

Water & Sewer

1.82 %

Primary/Secondary Ed. - Public

1.80 %

Industrial Development - Airline

1.76 %

Port

1.75 %

Senior Living

0.61 %

Industrial Development - Utility

0.52 %

SUBTOTAL

51.35 %

Tax Supported

Local G.O.

17.56 %

State G.O.

7.21 %

Special Tax

5.67 %

State Lease

0.57 %

Assessment District

0.18 %

SUBTOTAL

31.19 %

Guaranteed

15.43 %

Prerefunded/ETM

0.99 %

Asset-Backed

Housing - Multi-Family

0.77 %

SUBTOTAL

0.77 %

Cash & Cash Equivalents

Funds and Investment Trusts

0.27 %

SUBTOTAL

0.27 %

Total

100.00 %



State Breakdown

Portfolio %

Texas

20.17 %

Illinois

9.38 %

New York

6.61 %

Florida

5.98 %

California

5.54 %

Wisconsin

4.83 %

Michigan

4.54 %

Massachusetts

3.88 %

South Carolina

3.88 %

Pennsylvania

3.52 %

New Jersey

3.30 %

Louisiana

2.84 %

Georgia

2.44 %

Colorado

2.33 %

Arizona

1.99 %

Ohio

1.90 %

Washington

1.90 %

Nevada

1.65 %

Nebraska

1.61 %

Alabama

1.46 %

Oklahoma

1.20 %

Minnesota

1.13 %

Iowa

0.97 %

Virginia

0.88 %

Indiana

0.85 %

Utah

0.77 %

North Carolina

0.76 %

New Hampshire

0.63 %

Tennessee

0.60 %

North Dakota

0.43 %

Maryland

0.37 %

Arkansas

0.34 %

Puerto Rico

0.32 %

Oregon

0.22 %

Connecticut

0.19 %

Alaska

0.18 %

South Dakota

0.14 %

Other

0.27 %

Total Investments

100.00 %



Credit Quality Breakdown

Portfolio %

AAA

18.72 %

AA

29.69 %

A

27.43 %

BBB

17.27 %

BB

3.97 %

B

0.14 %

CCC

0.12 %

D

0.18 %

Not Rated

1.22 %

Pre-refunded Bonds

0.99 %

Short Term Investments

0.27 %

Total

100.00 %



Bonds by Maturity

Portfolio %

Less than 1 Year

0.45 %

1 To 5 Years

2.43 %

5 To 10 Years

6.16 %

10 To 20 Years

21.24 %

20 To 30 Years

55.34 %

More than 30 Years

14.38 %

Other

0.00 %

Total Net Assets

100.00 %



Portfolio Statistics:

AMT Percent:

13.08 %

Average Coupon:

4.59 %

Percentage of Leverage:

Bank Borrowing:

0.00 %

Investment Operations:

0.36 %

Auction Preferred Shares (APS):

0.00 %

Tender Option Bonds:

7.37 %

VMTP Shares:

14.81 %

VRDP Shares:

16.78 %

Total Fund Leverage:

39.32%*

Average Maturity:

   10.66 Years

Effective Duration:

   11.09 Years

Total Net Assets:

$365.87 Million**

Common Stock Net Asset Value:

$12.73

Total Number of Holdings:

165

Portfolio Turnover:

55.00 %

* The total percentage of leverage constitutes 7.37% through the use of tender option bonds, 14.81% in issued and outstanding VMTPs, 16.78% in issued and outstanding VRDPs and 0.36% in investment operations, which may include the use of certain portfolio management techniques such as credit default swaps, dollar rolls, negative cash, reverse repurchase agreements and when-issued securities.

** The Fund also had outstanding $88,275,000 of VMTPs at liquidation value, which is not included in Total Net Assets because it is treated as a liability for financial reporting purposes.

** The Fund also had outstanding $100,000,000 of VRDPs at liquidation value, which is not included in Total Net Assets because it is treated as a liability for financial reporting purposes.

The foregoing portfolio characteristics are as of the date indicated and can be expected to change. The Fund is a closed-end U.S.-registered management investment company advised by AllianceBernstein L. P.

