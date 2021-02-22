AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund Releases Monthly Portfolio Update

NEW YORK, Feb. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE: AFB) (the "Fund") today released its monthly portfolio update as of January 31, 2021.

Top 10 Fixed-Income Holdings

Portfolio %

1) Metropolitan Transportation Authority  (Metropolitan Transportation Authority Ded Tax)  Series 2016A  5.25%, 11/15/35

2.50%

2) Central Plains Energy Project  (Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The))  Series 2017A  5.00%, 9/01/42

2.16%

3) State of Connecticut Special Tax Revenue    Series 2012  5.00%, 1/01/29

2.15%

4) Jefferson County Board of Education/AL    Series 2018  5.00%, 2/01/46

1.74%

5) Wisconsin Public Finance Authority(CHF - Wilmington LLC)  AGM    5.00%, 7/01/58

1.66%

6) Massachusetts School Building Authority    Series 2011B  5.00%, 10/15/32 (Prerefunded/ETM)

1.62%

7) Detroit Downtown Development Authority  AGM  Series 2018A  5.00%, 7/01/48

1.62%

8) Los Angeles Department of Water & Power Power System Revenue    Series 2013B  5.00%, 7/01/30

1.59%

9) Tobacco Settlement Financing Corp./NJ    Series 2018A  5.00%, 6/01/46

1.56%

10) Metropolitan Pier & Exposition Authority      5.00%, 6/15/50

1.49%



Sector/Industry Breakdown

Portfolio %

Revenue

Health Care - Not-for-Profit

20.91%

Airport

8.05%

Toll Roads/Transit

6.17%

Electric Utility

4.78%

Revenue - Miscellaneous

4.75%

Water & Sewer

2.90%

Prepay Energy

2.81%

Tobacco Securitization

1.56%

Higher Education - Public

1.03%

Primary/Secondary Ed. - Public

0.93%

Higher Education - Private

0.76%

Port

0.69%

Industrial Development - Utility

0.47%

Senior Living

0.25%

Industrial Development - Industry

0.19%

SUBTOTAL

56.25%

Tax Supported

Special Tax

18.55%

State G.O.

7.72%

Local G.O.

2.51%

Tax-Supported State Lease

2.44%

Assessment District

2.11%

Tax-Supported Local Lease

0.56%

SUBTOTAL

33.89%

Prerefunded/ETM

8.55%

Insured/Guaranteed

Guaranteed

0.77%

SUBTOTAL

0.77%

Asset-Backed

Housing - Multi-Family

0.32%

SUBTOTAL

0.32%

Cash Equivalents

Investment Companies

0.22%

SUBTOTAL

0.22%

Total

100.00%



State Breakdown

Portfolio %

New York

12.35%

California

10.38%

Illinois

10.22%

New Jersey

8.04%

Pennsylvania

7.34%

Connecticut

5.42%

Florida

5.41%

Texas

4.55%

Michigan

3.85%

South Carolina

3.13%

Wisconsin

2.50%

Alabama

2.44%

Nebraska

2.16%

Massachusetts

2.00%

Colorado

1.84%

Oklahoma

1.77%

North Carolina

1.61%

Minnesota

1.51%

Tennessee

1.36%

Arizona

1.31%

Utah

1.20%

Maryland

1.09%

Georgia

1.08%

Ohio

1.04%

District of Columbia

0.96%

Kansas

0.86%

Guam

0.84%

Kentucky

0.81%

West Virginia

0.67%

Puerto Rico

0.52%

Hawaii

0.41%

Arkansas

0.32%

Indiana

0.19%

Iowa

0.19%

Louisiana

0.18%

New Hampshire

0.13%

Oregon

0.10%

Other

0.22%

Total Investments

100.00%



Credit Quality Breakdown

Portfolio %

AAA

5.46%

AA

28.09%

A

37.17%

BBB

17.73%

BB

1.73%

D

0.27%

Not Rated

0.78%

Pre-refunded Bonds

8.55%

Short-Term Investments

0.22%

Total Investments

100.00%



Bonds By Maturity

Portfolio %

Less than 1 year

0.22%

1 to 5 years

1.18%

5 to 10 years

23.41%

10 to 20 years

36.17%

20 to 30 years

34.64%

More Than 30 years

4.38%

Other

0.00%

Total Investments

100.00%



Portfolio Statistics:

AMT Percent:

9.84%

Average Coupon:

5.04%

Percentage of Leverage:

Bank Borrowing:

0.00%

Investment Operations:

0.00%

Auction Preferred Shares (APS):

0.00%

Tender Option Bonds:

3.89%

Variable Rate MuniFund Term Preferred Shares (VMTPs):

34.51%

Total Fund Leverage:

38.40%*

Average Effective Maturity:

4.98  Years

Effective Duration:

4.49  Years

Total Net Assets:

$448.54 Million**

Common Stock Net Asset Value:

$15.24

Number of Holdings:

175

Portfolio Turnover:

6%



* The total percentage of leverage constitutes 3.89% through the use of tender option bonds, 34.51% in issued and outstanding VMTPs and 0.00% in investment operations, which may include the use of certain portfolio management techniques such as credit default swaps, dollar rolls, negative cash, reverse repurchase agreements and when-issued securities.



** The Fund also had outstanding $232,125,000 of VMTPs at liquidation value, which is not included in Total Net Assets because it is treated as a liability for financial reporting purposes.



The foregoing portfolio characteristics are as of the date indicated and can be expected to change. The Fund is a closed-end U.S.-registered management investment company advised by AllianceBernstein L. P.

