AllianceHCM Appoints Former Insperity Executive Mary M. Massad as First Chief Customer Officer, Reinforcing Commitment to Customer-Centered Growth

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, Feb. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AllianceHCM , one of the nation's fastest-growing privately held providers of payroll and human capital management solutions, today announced the appointment of Mary Massad as its first Chief Customer Officer (CCO). This newly created executive role underscores AllianceHCM's continued commitment to delivering an exceptional, customer-first experience as the organization scales to support a rapidly expanding client base.

As Chief Customer Officer, Massad will lead AllianceHCM's enterprise-wide customer experience strategy, overseeing initiatives designed to strengthen client relationships, elevate service delivery, and foster long-term loyalty. Her role directly supports the company's mission of creating Customers for Life by ensuring the customer voice informs strategy, execution, and innovation across the organization.

"Mary is an exceptional leader with a deep understanding of what it takes to build enduring customer partnerships," said Alan Primeaux, Chief Executive Officer of AllianceHCM. "Her proven ability to align service, operations, and strategy around the customer makes her the ideal executive to lead this next phase of our growth."

Massad joins AllianceHCM following a distinguished career at Insperity, where she held senior leadership roles spanning service operations, client advocacy, and organizational growth. In her new role, she will unify customer-facing and support functions under a single executive leader, ensuring customer insights are embedded into daily operations and long-term planning as AllianceHCM expands its national footprint.

"I am honored to join AllianceHCM at such an exciting stage of its growth," said Massad. "This is an organization that truly values its customers. By intentionally listening, aligning, and acting on client feedback, we will continue to strengthen trust, elevate the customer experience, and build lifelong partnerships."

The addition of a dedicated Chief Customer Officer reinforces AllianceHCM's belief that sustainable growth begins with exceptional service. By elevating customer experience to the executive level, the company affirms its commitment to ensuring the client perspective is heard, valued, and acted upon at every stage of the customer journey.

About AllianceHCM

AllianceHCM provides the payroll and HCM foundation for the people who build and operate America's businesses. We pair single-database technology with a high-touch support model to ensure precision for employers across all industries. By centralizing the employee journey from the first application to the final paycheck into a single database, we eliminate the administrative friction that slows growth. We stand behind the entrepreneurs who create value, providing a partnership as invested in their success as they are. Learn more at www.alliancehcm.com .

