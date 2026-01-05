AllianceHCM Appoints Former Paylocity President Michael Haske to Board of Directors to Fuel AI-Driven Growth

HOUSTON, Jan. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AllianceHCM, one of the nation's leading privately held providers of payroll and human capital management (HCM) solutions, today announced the appointment of Michael Haske to its Board of Directors.

Haske brings nearly three decades of experience building and scaling high-growth SaaS and HCM organizations, with deep expertise spanning product strategy, AI-driven innovation, and enterprise operations. Most recently, he served as Chief Executive Officer of Krista Software, a global leader in AI agentics, orchestration, and intelligent automation. He is perhaps best known for his 15-year tenure at Paylocity (NASDAQ: PCTY), where, as President and Chief Operating Officer, he helped scale the business from early-stage growth to more than $1 billion in annual revenue and played a central role in the company's successful IPO.

"Michael is a rare combination of product visionary and proven operator," said Alan Primeaux, Chief Executive Officer of AllianceHCM. "His experience applying AI and modern platform thinking to real-world customer problems aligns perfectly with where we are headed. Just as important, he understands how to scale responsibly without losing the culture, accountability, and customer focus that make Alliance special. We're excited to welcome him as a partner to our Executive Leadership team."

AllianceHCM has built its reputation by pairing purpose-built technology with deep industry expertise, serving complex employers across hospitality, healthcare, and professional services. The company's growth has been fueled by a disciplined go-to-market strategy, strong client retention, and a long-standing commitment to Creating Customers For Life.

"I've long admired AllianceHCM's ability to pair sophisticated technology with a high-touch service model a combination that is increasingly rare in this space," said Haske. "The foundation here is incredibly strong. I am eager to work with Alan and the Executive Leadership Team to leverage my experience in SaaS scaling and intelligent automation to help AllianceHCM lead the next era of the HCM market."

Haske's appointment further strengthens AllianceHCM's Board as the company accelerates platform innovation, expands its national footprint, and continues investing in the leaders and teams driving its success.

For more information about AllianceHCM, visit www.alliancehcm.com .

