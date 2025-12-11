Alliant Credit Union Foundation and Visa Empower Ridgewood Students with Financial Education and $4,000 in Scholarships

Local partnership delivers hands-on money skills, expert guidance, and new opportunities for student success

CHICAGO, Dec. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Alliant Credit Union Foundation, in partnership with Visa, brought financial confidence to the classroom through an engaging financial literacy event for students at Ridgewood High School in Norridge, Illinois. The program included hands-on learning activities led by financial subject matter experts from Alliant Credit Union, interactive games, and exciting giveaways, all designed to help young people develop responsible money habits before entering adulthood.

As part of Alliant Credit Union's ongoing commitment to the communities it serves, the Foundation also awarded two scholarships, totaling $4,000, to two Ridgewood students: a $2,000 scholarship to a senior preparing for their next academic steps and a $2,000 scholarship to an underclassman who is just beginning to plan for the future.

"Our goal is to equip students with financial tools that will serve them for life," said Meredith Ritchie, president of the Alliant Credit Union Foundation. "By partnering with Visa and working directly with schools like Ridgewood, we're helping empower the next generation to take control of their financial futures. This is what community investment looks like: support that makes a lasting difference."

The event aligns with Alliant's participation in the Community Reinvestment Act (CRA), which encourages financial institutions to support financial well-being and economic mobility in local communities.

About The Alliant Credit Union Foundation:

The Alliant Credit Union Foundation is dedicated to enhancing the well-being of communities by supporting initiatives that foster financial literacy, economic empowerment, and access to essential resources. As the philanthropic arm of Alliant Credit Union, the Foundation partners with organizations that align with its mission to create opportunities for underserved populations, promote financial education, and address the digital divide. Through strategic grants and community partnerships, the Alliant Credit Union Foundation is committed to making a lasting impact and helping individuals and families build a brighter financial future.

