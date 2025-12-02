Alliant Credit Union Announces Two Key Leadership Appointments to Drive Growth and Enhanced Member Experience

CHICAGO, Dec. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Alliant Credit Union today announced several strategic leadership appointments designed to strengthen its commitment to delivering exceptional value and experiences for members. These changes, effective today, reflect Alliant's continued focus on innovation, operational excellence, and deepening member relationships.

New Alliant leaders David Bowen and Hector Crespo

"Alliant is 100% focused on wow-ing our members and driving innovation in every aspect of our business," said Mike Dobbins, CEO of Alliant Credit Union. "These leadership additions underscore our continued commitment to delivering exceptional and seamless onboarding and service experiences for our members, being defensibly different in the financial space."

David Bowen joins Alliant as executive vice president, head of consumer banking. With more than 40 years of experience in consumer strategy and product management, Dave previously served as senior vice president of Retail Client Segmentation and Product at First National Bank (FNB Corporation) and held senior leadership roles at Key Bank, National City Bank, and Charter One Bank. At Alliant, Dave will oversee consumer lending, deposit products, partnerships, wealth management (ARIS), and business intelligence.

Hector Crespo joins Alliant as senior vice president, head of marketing, design, and brand. Hector brings over 20 years of expertise in brand strategy, customer experience, and digital transformation including at large financial institutions across the U.S. and Canada. He has led customer experience and design at RBCx (a division of Royal Bank of Canada) and was CEO of Mydoh, a fintech platform focused on youth financial literacy. Hector has also held leadership positions at Interac, Capital One, Genworth Financial, and Charter One Bank. He will spearhead Alliant's brand and member engagement initiatives.

For more information about Alliant Credit Union, visit www.alliantcreditunion.com.

About Alliant Credit Union:

Alliant Credit Union is a national digital financial institution with over 900,000 members and $20 billion in assets, focused on innovation and disrupting the traditional banking model. Alliant maintains some of the industry's best cost structures while delivering members the best products, rates, and value. Consistently recognized as one of the best financial institutions, Alliant was named one of CNBC's Top Credit Unions and Forbes Best Credit Union for Digital Banking. Headquartered in Chicago and founded in 1935, Alliant is one of the largest credit unions in the United States.

Media Contact:

Natalie Symonds

[email protected]

Sr. Media Strategist

Alliant Credit Union

SOURCE Alliant Credit Union