Alliant Credit Union Recognized for Finance Industry & Workplace Achievements in TITAN Business Awards

Alliant CEO honored with Executive of the Year award, organization garners top distinctions for leadership in finance industry and overall workplace excellence

CHICAGO, April 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Alliant Credit Union, one of the largest credit unions in the nation, has earned the highest honors in this year's 2024 TITAN Business Awards, recognizing its leadership and exceptional performance in finance and workplace culture. The international TITAN awards celebrate business excellence worldwide and individuals and organizations for their innovation, leadership and outstanding achievements.

Dennis Devine, president and CEO of Alliant Credit Union, was named "Finance Executive of the Year," highlighting his exemplary leadership. Additionally, Alliant received the platinum award (the highest honor) for "Achievement in Finance," underscoring the member-centric institution's commitment to financial excellence and innovative solutions. Alliant was also recognized with a gold winner distinction in the "Workplace of the Year" category for its efforts in creating a positive and inclusive work environment for employees.

"We are thrilled to be acknowledged in this year's Titan Business Awards, a testament to our relentless focus on digital excellence and innovation. This recognition reflects the substantial $442 million in savings for our members by choosing Alliant over traditional banking, our record dividend payout and our commitment to a mission-driven workplace," remarked Sumeet Grover, Chief Digital & Marketing Officer at Alliant. "We are proud of our CEO, Dennis Devine, and our entire Alliant team for their dedication to delivering unparalleled value to our members."

The TITAN Business Awards are an international platform honoring business excellence worldwide, acknowledging startups and established giants that continually push the boundaries of excellence, setting standards that inspire others to reach greater heights. The recognition reaffirms Alliant's commitment to its members, innovation and employee satisfaction.

About Alliant Credit Union:

Alliant Credit Union is a national digital financial institution with over 800,000 members and $20 billion in assets, focused on innovation and disrupting the traditional banking model. Alliant maintains some of the industry's best cost structures while delivering members the best products, rates, and value. Consistently recognized as one of the best financial institutions, Alliant was named one of CNBC's Top Credit Unions and Money.com's Best Banks in America. Headquartered in Chicago and founded in 1935, Alliant is one of the largest credit unions in the United States.

